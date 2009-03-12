(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 3.12

The stats were flowing last night and the following absurd performances won’t be mentioned below: Chris Paul’s triple-double, Kobe’s 37-point, 6-assist, 4-board, 4-steal show, Wade’s continued superhuman domination, Devin Harris’ 31, 12 and 7, Joe Johnson’s 31 and 9 or Dirk’s 29 and 10. Now for what we will be discussing…



Antonio McDyess â€“ It is truly amazing how McDyess has evolved his basketball game post-injury. McDyess used to be all athleticism. He was Shawn Kemp. With that gone, McDyess is having a terrific end to a career in which the middle of it was stolen by injury. McDyess went for 21 points and 22 rebounds in the loss to the Knicks last night. He’s playing great ball and if you started him this week, he probably just won you the rebounding category.

Stephen Jackson – Captain Jack’s great second half of the season continues. Jackson dropped 29, 7 and 7 on the Nets last night. Keep on rolling with the Captain.



Rasual Butler â€“ Butler has been killing since Peja went down. Last night (21 points) marks 7 in a row with at least 16 points. With Peja iffy and most likely gimpy for a while, Butler is a decent start, especially if you need threes.

Joel Przybilla â€“ Przybilla hasn’t been as consistent as owners would have liked since replacing the injured Greg Oden but his numbers last night were huge. Joel went for 9 points, 15 boards, and 5 blocks and is still probably the best back up center in the League. As long as Oden is out, Przybilla is a solid second center, although Oden could return in the next few games.



Mike Miller â€“That’s two very good games in a row for Mike Miller and there are some very positive signs that his shooting is finally coming around. Miller went for 18 but more impressive was his 3-5 from deep. He’s an intriguing pick up right now.



Monta Ellis â€“ True to his word for the first time all season, Nellie played Monta Ellis (first game back from injury) almost exclusively at point guard last night. Ellis looked pretty good with 18 and 6.

Kenyon Marin â€“ Kenyon missed last night’s game with his back injury that just won’t go away. The Nuggets will continue to treat it and Kenyon should be day to day for the rest of the season. He’s going to be very hard to start on a weekly basis. Renaldo Balkman actually had 14 and 14 in K-Mart’s absence, though I would not recommend grabbing him right now.

Ryan Gomes â€“ If he’s hitting threes his value is so much higher and he’s doing that. 25 points, 3 threes, 5 boards, and 5 assists last night. I’ve been slightly wishy-washy with Gomes all season but he’s playing very good ball right now and should be owned and starting in most leagues. Wait, did I just say “wishy-washy”?

Leon Powe â€“ My favorite Celtic, and my hot pick up for the week, went for 23 and 13 last night. The Celtics go to Powe often and Powe knows how to get to the line. It’s this week or bust though for him.

Kevin Durant â€“ If you’re a Durant owner, it looks pretty promising that you’ll get your fantasy stud back for next week. It sounds like a weekend or Monday return is very possible. You should hope for the weekend so he can get the rust out.