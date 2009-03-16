(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 3/16/09

In our League, week 21 (now) begins the playoffs. Whether the playoffs have begun or you’re just in the middle of the stretch, make sure you don’t get a guy in the lineup who is only playing twice this week when there’s someone with four games on the bench. Toronto, Utah, Miami, New Orleans, Milwaukee, and Phoenix play twice, while Charlotte, Portland, Memphis, Boston and Washington all play four times. Here are two key factors in finishing the job that started 21 weeks ago:
1. Don’t have sentimental value. There is zero time for it. Don’t keep a guy on your roster because of what he’s done. Sounds like an easy thing right? You’d be surprised. Chris Duhon? Peace. Josh Howard? Peace. Sure Duhon might be worthy of a pick up later on but you need to think of one thing and one thing only – right now. If you need to cut a guy for some depth somewhere else or a spot starter, make the move and don’t look back.
2. Pay attention to game counts, and I don’t just mean this week! The Suns play only 2 games this week, but they play FIVE next week. Don’t overlook this.
It’s lineup Monday so let’s look at a few players that you’re concerning yourself with today.
Devin Harris – He described his shoulder injury as “excruciating” and thus he’s going to be getting an MRI today. He’ll be out of the lineup tonight and Wednesday, and there really isn’t a timetable for his return until the MRI results. Keyon Dooling will pick up Devin’s minutes, but will he pick up his production?
Andris Biedrens – Biedrens is going to miss the week making Turiaf an intriguing pick up. Keep in mind the madness of Nellie though.
Kevin Durant – He’s back and should be in all lineups this week.
Pops Mensah-Bonsu – He put up stats last night (21 and 8) and has consistently played strong basketball since being signed. Still, don’t make the pick up yet. That being said, for leagues that run deep into the season keep an eye on the situation. The Raptors may want to see exactly what they have and give Pops an extended look.
Antonio McDyess – Holy hotness. McDyess did it again last night with 19 and 12. His stats will go down with the return of ‘Sheed but ride it out.
Raja Bell – He’s a free agent in way too many leagues. Pick him up. He’s consistent minutes, hits threes and does enough of everything else to be a real asset.
Andres Nocioni – No promise but the minutes are back, he’s starting, and producing. You could do much worse with a filler at forward.
Hey Doc,
Do you know whats goin’ on with Ramon Sessions? He’s been slipping lately. Is he still worth keeping?
thanks,
Trisha
Doc, durant or rip hamilton?
Doc you have entered a smiley face in place of an eight. That is terrible. In other news, I’m in a 20 team league and have had Brand Stat AND Marv go down and I’m still in 4th with this week to play. I am your God! Probably.
i always love it when pops produces a smiley face.
What about keeping Powe this week?
Hey Doc
I’m in a 12 teams league .My playoffs start next week , should i drop M.Beasley or Marc Gasol? for one of those players :
Grant Hill
Steve Novak
Travis Outlaw
Pops Mensah-Bonsu
Trevor Ariza
Joel Przybilla
Renaldo Balkman
Dominic McGuire
Thx for the advices !!
am i the only one who sees pops’ stat line in this post as 21 and (smiley face)?
Hey Doc
I just got offered Pierce for Brewer…What do to do?! Im giving up a good amount of steals but the scoring and 3’s are more consistent
Doc,
Should I drop Hughes for Monta Ellis, Dalembert, or McDyess?
FYI – I didn’t post this today. I wrote it but didn’t post it. I do not take responsibility for the smiley face.
Quick answers…
Hughes, Monta, Dalembert or Mcdyess was the question. What do you need? Big man go with McDyess. Guard, I might risk it with Monta.
Draps. say yes right now.
Youngwood – No.
Jsmoove – tough tough call. Rip is on fire right now. I’d go with him.
I need an answer too!
Keep Lowe for the next 2 games, and hope Bell is still around, or drop him?
I also am considering dropping Moon.
Thanks!
James Singleton’s perhaps worth watching. He’s getting a lot of minutes at SF now since Devean George is out for the season & Josh Howard sidelined (maybe until the playoffs) and he’s producing good stats.
Doc, is Iverson coming back soon? Is he droppable?
I see what singleton is doing but i wouldn’t trust him on my team. If you aren’t in a keeper league you have to consider cutting AI. give it a couple days.
Keep powe for a few more games.
Hi Doc,
Biedrins is on waivers. I was thinking of taking him for Drew Gooden. Would you do it in this point in time. (16 team roto).
Monch
