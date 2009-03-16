(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 3/16/09

In our League, week 21 (now) begins the playoffs. Whether the playoffs have begun or you’re just in the middle of the stretch, make sure you don’t get a guy in the lineup who is only playing twice this week when there’s someone with four games on the bench. Toronto, Utah, Miami, New Orleans, Milwaukee, and Phoenix play twice, while Charlotte, Portland, Memphis, Boston and Washington all play four times. Here are two key factors in finishing the job that started 21 weeks ago:



1. Don’t have sentimental value. There is zero time for it. Don’t keep a guy on your roster because of what he’s done. Sounds like an easy thing right? You’d be surprised. Chris Duhon? Peace. Josh Howard? Peace. Sure Duhon might be worthy of a pick up later on but you need to think of one thing and one thing only – right now. If you need to cut a guy for some depth somewhere else or a spot starter, make the move and don’t look back.

2. Pay attention to game counts, and I don’t just mean this week! The Suns play only 2 games this week, but they play FIVE next week. Don’t overlook this.

It’s lineup Monday so let’s look at a few players that you’re concerning yourself with today.

Devin Harris – He described his shoulder injury as “excruciating” and thus he’s going to be getting an MRI today. He’ll be out of the lineup tonight and Wednesday, and there really isn’t a timetable for his return until the MRI results. Keyon Dooling will pick up Devin’s minutes, but will he pick up his production?

Andris Biedrens – Biedrens is going to miss the week making Turiaf an intriguing pick up. Keep in mind the madness of Nellie though.

Kevin Durant – He’s back and should be in all lineups this week.

Pops Mensah-Bonsu – He put up stats last night (21 and 8) and has consistently played strong basketball since being signed. Still, don’t make the pick up yet. That being said, for leagues that run deep into the season keep an eye on the situation. The Raptors may want to see exactly what they have and give Pops an extended look.

Antonio McDyess – Holy hotness. McDyess did it again last night with 19 and 12. His stats will go down with the return of ‘Sheed but ride it out.

Raja Bell – He’s a free agent in way too many leagues. Pick him up. He’s consistent minutes, hits threes and does enough of everything else to be a real asset.

Andres Nocioni – No promise but the minutes are back, he’s starting, and producing. You could do much worse with a filler at forward.