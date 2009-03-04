(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 3/4/09

The T-Murph Express keeps chugging along. Troy Murphy’s Fantasy MVP line last was 23 points, 4 threes, 10 boards, 6 dimes, and 2 blocks. He also shot 66.7% from the field and was perfect from the line. He’ll be a fantasy trade deadline conversation piece for sure. He’s not a keeper so if you’re out, move him. Here are the other players you should be concerning yourself with today.

Lamar Odom â€“ Odom is fruuuuuusssttrating. Sorry, didn’t know how else to emphasize how strange of a fantasy season this has been for Odom. Last night Odom scored only 2 points, yet he blocked 6 shots, grabbed 13 boards, and dished 8 assists. He has now scored only 8 points in the last two games but he’s obviously a must start.

Antonio McDyess â€“ The stats aren’t incredible and they aren’t amazingly consistent but you could do a lot worse for your 4th forward. McDyess had 16 and 12 last night.

Tayshaun Prince â€“ Maybe it’s the lack of AI, maybe it’s that Rip is moving the ball so well, maybe Tayshaun is just starting to be more aggressive, whatever it is, it’s good for fantasy owners. Tayshaun had one of his best games of the season yesterday going for 23 points, 2 threes, 4 boards, 3 blocks, 2 assists, and a steal.

Allen Iverson â€“ I know people are hesitant to even believe that AI will return this season because he won’t want to come off the bench and there is a theory out there that the Pistons are better without him. The Pistons scored 7 points off the bench yesterday. That’s not sustainable. They need Iverson’s scoring and minutes. It’ll just be off the bench. Don’t cut him.

Danny Granger â€“ Now it looks like the best case for a Danny Granger is this weekend. Obviously owners want (NEED) him in the lineup next week.

Don Nelson â€“ Did Nellie get a talking to from upstairs? Does the Warriors owner have Maggette on his fantasy squad? Looks like Nelson is going to ease back on his benching philosophy and at least Maggette has the free pass for the forseeable future.

Andres Nocioni â€“ Well, looks like Nocioni’s role is back to the 15-25 minute mark. 14 team leagues maybe. 12 team leagues and below evidently not. I still believe he could be giving more.

Jarrett Jack â€“ Jack is playing awesome ball. After another big game last night he’s now averaging 25 and 5 for his last five games.

Marc Gasol â€“ The bigger head Gasol (it’s close by the way), out played his Laker brother last night. Marc had 17 points, 14 boards, and 3 blocks. He’s been a pretty decent second center for most of the season. His second season in the league should look better than the first too.



OJ Mayo â€“ The stats aren’t awful, but Mayo is feeling the rookie wall. Don’t cut him (like someone asked me yesterday), but he could be someone you want to try to move after his next big game. His +/- yesterday was â€“15 even though he scored 17.

Andrea Bargnani â€“ Seriously, Bargnani is becoming one of my favorite fantasy players in the league. 25 points, 5 threes, and 3 blocks is an awesome combo.