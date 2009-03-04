(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 3/4/09

The T-Murph Express keeps chugging along. Troy Murphy’s Fantasy MVP line last was 23 points, 4 threes, 10 boards, 6 dimes, and 2 blocks. He also shot 66.7% from the field and was perfect from the line. He’ll be a fantasy trade deadline conversation piece for sure. He’s not a keeper so if you’re out, move him. Here are the other players you should be concerning yourself with today.
Lamar Odom â€“ Odom is fruuuuuusssttrating. Sorry, didn’t know how else to emphasize how strange of a fantasy season this has been for Odom. Last night Odom scored only 2 points, yet he blocked 6 shots, grabbed 13 boards, and dished 8 assists. He has now scored only 8 points in the last two games but he’s obviously a must start.
Antonio McDyess â€“ The stats aren’t incredible and they aren’t amazingly consistent but you could do a lot worse for your 4th forward. McDyess had 16 and 12 last night.
Tayshaun Prince â€“ Maybe it’s the lack of AI, maybe it’s that Rip is moving the ball so well, maybe Tayshaun is just starting to be more aggressive, whatever it is, it’s good for fantasy owners. Tayshaun had one of his best games of the season yesterday going for 23 points, 2 threes, 4 boards, 3 blocks, 2 assists, and a steal.
Allen Iverson â€“ I know people are hesitant to even believe that AI will return this season because he won’t want to come off the bench and there is a theory out there that the Pistons are better without him. The Pistons scored 7 points off the bench yesterday. That’s not sustainable. They need Iverson’s scoring and minutes. It’ll just be off the bench. Don’t cut him.
Danny Granger â€“ Now it looks like the best case for a Danny Granger is this weekend. Obviously owners want (NEED) him in the lineup next week.
Don Nelson â€“ Did Nellie get a talking to from upstairs? Does the Warriors owner have Maggette on his fantasy squad? Looks like Nelson is going to ease back on his benching philosophy and at least Maggette has the free pass for the forseeable future.
Andres Nocioni â€“ Well, looks like Nocioni’s role is back to the 15-25 minute mark. 14 team leagues maybe. 12 team leagues and below evidently not. I still believe he could be giving more.
Jarrett Jack â€“ Jack is playing awesome ball. After another big game last night he’s now averaging 25 and 5 for his last five games.
Marc Gasol â€“ The bigger head Gasol (it’s close by the way), out played his Laker brother last night. Marc had 17 points, 14 boards, and 3 blocks. He’s been a pretty decent second center for most of the season. His second season in the league should look better than the first too.
OJ Mayo â€“ The stats aren’t awful, but Mayo is feeling the rookie wall. Don’t cut him (like someone asked me yesterday), but he could be someone you want to try to move after his next big game. His +/- yesterday was â€“15 even though he scored 17.
Andrea Bargnani â€“ Seriously, Bargnani is becoming one of my favorite fantasy players in the league. 25 points, 5 threes, and 3 blocks is an awesome combo.
I am glad someone slapped some sense in to Nellie! See Don, you got some young players minutes AND the win!
still not to be trusted but ima hang on to maggette and biedrins.
Doc I traded LO for Durant in my money league. The dude needs blocks/boards and is fighting for a playoff spot. I’m fighting for the 1 seed and can wait out the ankle injury. Should I go to jail for robbery?
How are you looking in your leagues Doc?
Bargnani is truly becoming the old Dirk Diggler . . I honestly haven’t watched him play much, so can anyone tell me if he has the mean streak that diggler “sometimes” has on the court? or is he one of those players that you look up at the 4th quarter and say “shi_ . . .he’s got 25 again!?!?”
in my h2h league, i dropped Maggette (aka Bad Porn) for McDyess cause i need rebounds really bad.
Don Nelson is an insane alkaholic who can be trusted, i figured I am better off without a Warrior in the h2h Fantasy Playoffs.
Nellie messing round with Baron Davis at the end of 07/08 costed a lot of fantasy managers the h2h title last year.
Doc, are you with me?
I’m gonna trust you on Mayo… I hope he can turn it around.
Should I drop Battier for Fred Jones (42 minutes last game), Ryan Anderson, or Bobby Jackson?
Also, any news on the return of Eric Gordon and Jeff Green?
MoxWestCoastRep – Great trade.
Used Golf Clubs – Honestly, Bargnani has a presence on the court. I don’t know if that mean streak is there yet. I will say this, he blocks shots which is something Dirk doesn’t do.
Big Daddy Ben – that’s a ballsy transaction. I hear you though.
SJ – None of the above on the pickups. Both EG and Green should be good to go for next week.
I’m in a keeper league and debating which pg I should keep.
Felton
Rose
Calderon
Hey doc,
Should I drop Yi for McCants?
Do you think Yi will pickup his play to pre-pinky injury levels?
D – Rose.
Alan – Not a Mccants fan.
Doc,
i’m in a 12 team pretty deep league and got hurt with the al jeff injury. i then traded monta for kaman and now my center eligible players are bosh, kaman, okafor, speights and chris andersen. playoffs start in 2 and a half weeks, should i take a chance on bogut for speights assuming he could possibly return to help we push for a trophy? please help…
Thx FD. Any word on Deng? If he is out for the season I might have to drop him and pick up Mccants instead. Thin waiver wire in my league.
Too bad AI is out for 2 weeks. Wish I could get a credit from League Pass for every game he misses lol. Bad enough I have to watch Pistons games now this year.