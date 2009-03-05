(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 3/5/09

Dwyane Wade continues to dominate the fantasy stats for the month of March. Last night’s performance? 35 points, 16 assists, and 6 boards (oh and he shot 62% from the field). Anytime he rests and sits out practice at this point is a good thing for owners. You want him healthy for games. Here are some quick hits for your Thursday.
Thabo Sefolosha â€“ I’m shocked he’s still a free agent in our league. I’m not saying the dude is end all/be all and he clearly will lose a little value when Jeff Green and Kevin Durant return, but Thabo really is dong that Boris Diaw thing where he isn’t dominating any one category, but doing a little bit of everything to retain a whole lot of value. Case and point was last night’s line – 15 points, 8 boards, 3 steals, 4 assists, 3 blocks, and 1 three.
Marc Gasol â€“ Marc Gasol is hitting his NBA stride right now. Sure he’s had a few nice games here and there but he’s consistently putting up real numbers. Last night, he went for 20 points, 8 boards, 10 dimes, and 3 blocks.
Larry Hughes â€“ I really liked how Larry Hughes looked in D’Antoni’s offense last night. Sure it was just his third nice game in a row but he looked extremely comfortable and even played some point guard (where I thought he moved the ball efficiently). He’s should be owned in most leagues.
Rudy Gay â€“ In what has been an extremely disappointing season for Rudy Gay, last night may have been his best game. Gay had 35, 8, and 4 last night but still every single statistical category is worse this season from last season (with the exception of assists which is the same). Hopefully as the team gets better so will Rudy. He could be a nice value pick next season.
Marquis Daniels â€“ Another big scoring night (28) from Marquis. As long as he’s healthy, he’s worth owning and starting.
Carlos Boozer â€“ I told you the Booz-Cruise was back! I saw him getting more comfortable the other day and figured it was a matter of time before we saw a little bit of classic Boozer stats. How relieved were owners to see a 20 and 17 line. How unexcited were Millsap owners to see him barely play and barely produce?
Mike Taylor â€“ Sure the dunk was sick, but Taylor is also playing nice minutes and producing at the two guard. Still, I’d leave him out there on the wire. I’m pretty sure 10 guys on the Clips this season have been ownable or at least mentionable at one point this season. Let’s see â€“ Kaman, Baron, Randolph, Camby, E. Gordon, Thornton, Mardy Collins, Ricky Davis DeAndre Jordan, Brian Skinner, Fred Jones, Cuttino Mobley, Steve Novak and now Mike Taylor. That’s 13. There are some reaches in there, but that’s pretty crazy. Did I miss anyone? Does Mobley count (he should!)?
Mardy Collins â€“ Speaking of Collins, keep an eye on him. He was playing great ball when he got injured. The Clips are about to have too many healthy bodies though so it isn’t clear where Collins is going to fit in.
Chris Kaman â€“ Kaman thinks he’s coming back in the next week or two? I’ll believe it when I see it. If you need a center for the playoffs, it’s not a bad risk pick up. No promises from here though.
Marcus Camby â€“ I have a headache from talking about Camby’s migraine. That’s all I’ll say.
Andris Biedrens/Ronny Turiaf â€“ Biedrens has left the team to deal with a family matter and if you’re in a daily league, Turiaf could be a great one to two game pick up. Or Nellie could decide to start me. You never know.
Time to go back to school… I count 14 Clips, not 13…
LMAO @ Nellie starting you…it’s funny because it’s true. We really DON’T know.
What are the chances of Arenas actually playing be the end of the season? I’ve heard talk about him coming back for some limited minutes.
With Barbosa playing from the bench, is it worth dropping him for Marc Gasol, Larry Hughes, Jarrett Jack, or Marquis Daniels?
ok doc….
so i got offered dalembert/bargnani for mayo/josh howard. good trade to accept, esp at this point in the season? holla at ya boy, man…
FD,
Any news on Deng?
oh an the other players on my squad are…
j kidd
wade
matt barnes
antawn
biedrins
kendrick perkins
turiaf
nate rob
ai
spencer hawes
crash
is eric gordon worth hangin on to? thabo is free. I was about to drop noah for him but he put up the big rebound and block #s. i have 3 clippers and 2 of them have been out lately
what’s the deal w/ e. gordon? is that shoulder injury serious or will he back in game action by next week?
btw, i traded away devin harris and manu for oj mayo and eric gordon two weeks ago. i needed a healthy body w/ manu out, but devin decided to go OFF right after i traded him. i’m an idiot.
SciOut – Nice. I kept thinking of people and adding them.
SJ – Playing? Decent. Having fantasy value? Not all that good. Barbosa is playing very well. Anyone else to drop? that’s a lot of value out there. My guess is that you’re in an 8 team league.
David Brandon – interesting. You get the best fantasy player (Bargnani) but it’s a little much to give up. you’d need an upgrade on Dalembert. It’s close. Counter it.
Alan – It doesn’t look good. i think you can drop him.
kg fan -keep gordon.
are nocioni and barnes worth owning? should i pick up brad miller, larry hughes, or jarret jack for one of them?
Good guess, but we got only 7. The 8th never came through. Ray Felton, Tayshaun, and Michael Beasley are available to pick up, too. My squad is:
Chauncey Billups
Randy Foye
Leandro Barbosa
Hedo Turkoglu
LaMarcus Aldridge
Ronnie Brewer (dropped Sessions for Brewer)
Mehmet Okur
Dwayne Wade
Andrea Bargnani
Jeff Green
OJ Mayo
Eric Gordon
Danny Granger
Luis Scola (dropped Millsap for Scola)
what do i need to do about allen iverson if he’s still lingering w/ the back problems? how patient do i need to be?
I jus traded Shaq and Marvin Williams for Dirk and Boris Diaw…good deal?
Whose a better keeper, brandon roy in the 3rd round, or beasley on the 4th round
Hey Doc,
I have brooks and nocioni, what are your thoughts on them for the rest of the season. i am worried lowry is going to eat into brooks minutes and i’m not sure nocioni is never going to get in the groove in sac town.
available free agents:
blake
turiaf
deng
jh – Barnes is definitely. cut nocioni for jarrett jack.
March 5th, 2009 at 2:06 pm
SJ – Foye could be your guy to cut.
David Brandon – wait a week and let’s see.
Stu – Nice work.
akash – Roy.
BrickLayer – I’m really disappointed in Brooks. Haven’t given up though. Nocioni seems to have the same role with every coach. that tells me something. you can cut him (nobody will immediately grab him).
should i drop iverson for hughes?