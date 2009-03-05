(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 3/5/09

Dwyane Wade continues to dominate the fantasy stats for the month of March. Last night’s performance? 35 points, 16 assists, and 6 boards (oh and he shot 62% from the field). Anytime he rests and sits out practice at this point is a good thing for owners. You want him healthy for games. Here are some quick hits for your Thursday.

Thabo Sefolosha â€“ I’m shocked he’s still a free agent in our league. I’m not saying the dude is end all/be all and he clearly will lose a little value when Jeff Green and Kevin Durant return, but Thabo really is dong that Boris Diaw thing where he isn’t dominating any one category, but doing a little bit of everything to retain a whole lot of value. Case and point was last night’s line – 15 points, 8 boards, 3 steals, 4 assists, 3 blocks, and 1 three.

Marc Gasol â€“ Marc Gasol is hitting his NBA stride right now. Sure he’s had a few nice games here and there but he’s consistently putting up real numbers. Last night, he went for 20 points, 8 boards, 10 dimes, and 3 blocks.

Larry Hughes â€“ I really liked how Larry Hughes looked in D’Antoni’s offense last night. Sure it was just his third nice game in a row but he looked extremely comfortable and even played some point guard (where I thought he moved the ball efficiently). He’s should be owned in most leagues.

Rudy Gay â€“ In what has been an extremely disappointing season for Rudy Gay, last night may have been his best game. Gay had 35, 8, and 4 last night but still every single statistical category is worse this season from last season (with the exception of assists which is the same). Hopefully as the team gets better so will Rudy. He could be a nice value pick next season.

Marquis Daniels â€“ Another big scoring night (28) from Marquis. As long as he’s healthy, he’s worth owning and starting.

Carlos Boozer â€“ I told you the Booz-Cruise was back! I saw him getting more comfortable the other day and figured it was a matter of time before we saw a little bit of classic Boozer stats. How relieved were owners to see a 20 and 17 line. How unexcited were Millsap owners to see him barely play and barely produce?

Mike Taylor â€“ Sure the dunk was sick, but Taylor is also playing nice minutes and producing at the two guard. Still, I’d leave him out there on the wire. I’m pretty sure 10 guys on the Clips this season have been ownable or at least mentionable at one point this season. Let’s see â€“ Kaman, Baron, Randolph, Camby, E. Gordon, Thornton, Mardy Collins, Ricky Davis DeAndre Jordan, Brian Skinner, Fred Jones, Cuttino Mobley, Steve Novak and now Mike Taylor. That’s 13. There are some reaches in there, but that’s pretty crazy. Did I miss anyone? Does Mobley count (he should!)?



Mardy Collins â€“ Speaking of Collins, keep an eye on him. He was playing great ball when he got injured. The Clips are about to have too many healthy bodies though so it isn’t clear where Collins is going to fit in.

Chris Kaman â€“ Kaman thinks he’s coming back in the next week or two? I’ll believe it when I see it. If you need a center for the playoffs, it’s not a bad risk pick up. No promises from here though.



Marcus Camby â€“ I have a headache from talking about Camby’s migraine. That’s all I’ll say.

Andris Biedrens/Ronny Turiaf â€“ Biedrens has left the team to deal with a family matter and if you’re in a daily league, Turiaf could be a great one to two game pick up. Or Nellie could decide to start me. You never know.