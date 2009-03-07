(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 3/7/09

I could literally give Dwyane Wade the fantasy MVP just about every time he plays at this point. Wade was ridiculous again yesterday and although he once again was a turnover machine (8) he scored 42 points on an insane 74% from the field. That’s unheard of for a guard. He also had 8 assists, 6 boards, and 3 threes. Wade’s playing on a level that we’ve never seen from him. That being said, there were a number of fantasy standouts yesterday and things to watch out for.

Ben Gordon â€“ I’m usually not a Ben Gordon fan but on a team of inconsistent performers, BG has been pretty consistent this season. Last night was no different as he had a phenomenal all around night going for 34 points, 7 assists, 4 boards, and 4 steals. He also hit 4 threes and even blocked a shot.

Andrei Kirilenko â€“ Someone came to me and needed to pick up a center (I believe Spencer Hawes) and had to drop someone. I looked at his roster and the obvious choice was somehow Andrei Kirilenko. AK-47 just isn’t standing out right now and his minutes have never escalated since coming back from injury. Last night was what I’ve come to expect from AK â€“ 25 minutes (which is actually a lot for him right now), 9 points, and a couple other stats here and there. I’m not saying cut him for no one, but if you need to claim a player, look down your roster, AK could be the guy to drop.

Steve Nash â€“ The Suns might be losing more than winning right now, and they may not make the playoffs, but statistically speaking Nash has been great since missing three games with a sprained ankle. Last night he went for 32, 13, and 5. I still think he’s a keeper going into next season.

Matt Barnes â€“ 17 points, 4 threes, and 9 boards is very ownable and startable. Barnes should be in the lineup in most leagues right now.

Rajon Rondo â€“ When he went down with the sprained ankle last night I thought it was going to be the last we saw of Rondo for a good Deron Williams minute. Was I going to have to recommend picking up Steph? Eddie House? Fortunately, I don’t have to recommend either. Rondo came back and although he only showed a couple glimpses of his usual speed, played pretty effectively. Now, there is a very good chance that the ankle is going to be sore and swollen today, so owners should still be on alert.

Aaron Brooks â€“ I think it was Thursday when I said that I still expect more from Aaron Brooks. He must have been reading because Brooks went off last night for 30 points last night and looked awesome. He needed that to keep a roster spot in fantasy leagues.

Luc Richard Mbah a Moute â€“ Remember when we couldn’t stop talking about this dude? Well, he might be at it again. Luc (can I call you Luc?) has gotten a little better each game and last night went for 21 points, 11 boards, and 5 steals. No rush at this point but keep an eye out.

Ramon Sessions â€“ The Ramon Sessions show continued last night as Sessions dropped 20 points, 11 dimes, and grabbed 5 boards. Ridnour not only got hurt but was playing limited minutes anyway.

Anthony Randolph â€“ The thing about Randolph, if you watch him, is he’s not even very good yet. He’s going to get so much better (if he works at it) and is already putting up nice stats when he plays. Randolph went from a 14 minute night to playing 47 last night (NELLLLLLLIE). He finished with 17, 8, and 3 blocks. He’s not someone to own now, but definitely could be legit fantasy option in the future.

Kevin Love â€“ Not only did he completely out muscle and frustrate Lamar Odom last night (Odom’s numbers were somewhat gross by the way), but Love had his second straight 18 and 14 night. It’s all about fouls and minutes for Love. If he keeps the fouls down, he gets the minutes, and he produces.