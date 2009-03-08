(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 3/8/09

As much as I loved the Eric Gordon return (we’ll get there in a second), we’re giving last night’s Fantasy MVP to the big German. Sure he didn’t hit any threes, but Dirk went for 34 points, 9 boards, 7 assists and 2 blocks. There is a whole lot to go over on this clock moving Sunday. Here we go.
Eric Gordon â€“ Now that’s how you return from an injury. EG went off in his first game back.
Kevin Durant â€“ KD is going to be very hard to start this week. He’s questionable for Wednesday, though he thinks he can play. Hopefully you set your lineups tomorrow night and you can wait it out a little bit. I’m going to guess he’ll be on your bench though.
Chris Kaman â€“ It’s now or never for Mr. Kaman. Evidently if all goes well the Clippers opening day starting center will be back on Tuesday. He’ll have one more MRI but as long as it’s clear, he’ll be back in uniform this week. We definitely would not start him this week but he should be picked up. You never know. If Kaman does come back, we’d assume DeAndre Jordan’s fantasy value will be minimal the rest of the way.
Marcus Camby â€“ If you traded Camby for anything this season congrats. Wow has it been a disaster. Except for a absurd week or two, Camby has been one injury after another. The migraine, inner ear infection is getting out of control.
Mike Taylor â€“ With Baron sitting out for the Clippers last night (I believe the rule is that at least one star guard and one star forward/center has to sit each game for the Clips), Mike Taylor had another nice all around line (10 points, 7 boards, and 5 dimes)
Marc Gasol â€“ Maybe he really has just all of a sudden put it all together. Marc Gasol is on a tear right now. Last night? 30 points, 13 boards, and 3 blocks.
Jamal Crawford â€“ There is so much drama in Oakland that you really can’t count on anyone at this point. It’s too bad, because the offense is still built for stats and certainly for Jamal Crawford. Case and point was last nights 32 point night. You just can’t trust Nellie though.
Jason Terry â€“ JT’s return from injury has been extremely impressive and he is showing no effects of his busted hand. Terry went for 32 points last night, hit 5 threes (he jacked 10 of them) and should be in all fantasy lineups. I know some owners who actually cut JT when he got hurt. Now THAT hurts.
Mike Conley â€“ Okay Mike! Conley went for a career high 31 points last night. Think the dude needed a coaching change? It will be very interesting to see where Conley goes in drafts next year.
Dwyane Wade â€“ I could write about his once again nasty stat line but like I said yesterday, if Wade played last night he’s in for an automatic sick fantasy night.
Kevin Love/Ryan Gomes â€“ Annoyed? Gomes went off, Love sort of had a dud. Neither player has been able to consistently put it together this season. Love should be able to put it all together but I think the time of potential is over for Gomes. We know who he is. He’s a good tweener who’s capable of big games (like last night’s 28 points).
What can you say about Eric Gordon?! The rook has been straight consistent every time he plays. I picked him up as soon as Cuttino got traded and I’ve been loving it ever since.
He better get some respect come ROY time.
is anthony randolph worth a pickup?
I mentioned Randolph yesterday. It’s a harder call than it should be because of Nellie. He played 40+ minutes the other night and something like 12 minutes 2 games before that. He’s crazy athletic and can accidently find his way to a night like last night (8 boards). Last night is also another interesting example of Randolph because he played 21 minutes, had 5 fouls, and 5 turnovers. Summary? He’s going to be inconsistent.
tnx doc.. our waiver wire is so thin.. we’re left with vlad rad, mike taylor, deng, bobby jackson, etc..
Hey Doc, I recently traded away Rasheed Wallace and Marc Gasol for Vince Carter. With Gasol tearing it up the past few games, I’m beginning to regret my decision. Do you think I made a good trade or not?
Since Al Jeff popped his knee, Gomes has played 10 games in which he’s averaged 19.4 pts, 1.7 3s, 88% FTs, 5.6 rebs and 1.9 asts, 0.8 steals, 1.5 TOs.
In his last 10 full games, Eric Gordon has 22.5 pts, 2.5 3s, 84% FTs, 2.7 rebs, 3.7 asts, 1.1 steals, 2.1 TOs.
Gordon’s stats are better, but not by much – yet you pimp EG and say “the time of potential is over for Gomes”? Right.
do you think gilbert is going to play at all this year? its frustrating to read that he is practicing at “full tilt”, but no idea if he will return to the court.
should i drop lamar odom or ty thomas for kaman??
@8, keep odom..
but if you want to gamble, pick up kaman
andy – The thing about Gomes are his minutes. For some reason they aren’t what they should be night in and night out.
BrickLayer – I wouldn’t count on Arenas to offer any fantasy stats this season. Though I do think he’ll suit up within the next couple of weeks.
hoopinc10 – Thomas but can’t promise you the stats will be much better.
RYAN GOMES since Feb 8th (POINTS ONLY) – 21,17,15,20,26,20,23,24,6,11,16,28
17.2 points per game
As a SF/PF in any 10/12 man league I can live with that production
I picked up Ty Thomas about 2 weeks ago. He’s been producing lately (i Need blocks and steals!). Is his production going to decline soon though?
AK-47 is avail…What should i do??
eric gordon has top 25 value this month. he’ll warrant a top 30 pick next year.
hey doc, is carlos boozer reliable? should i keep him? its annoying he missed last game.
here’s my roster, doc…would you let me know where to really improve it? thanks my man.
ai
nate rob
matt barnes
dwade
jkidd
antawn
bargnani
gerald wallace
turiaf
biedrins
spencer hawes
k perkins
dalembert
and not to take anything away from the doc since thats why we all put stuff up here, but what do you guys think too? someone dropped monta and i yahoo’s sayin he’s supposed to be back tuesday. should i drop dalembert or perkins for him?? i still have ai all beat up but i’m tryin to be patient…