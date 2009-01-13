(Almost) Daily Fantasy

Danny Granger is making it hard not to give him the fantasy MVP every day right now. He had another absurd night with 30 points, 6 threes, 7 assists, 2 blocks and 1 board. He shot 100% from the line and 52.6% from the field. We’re going to make it a three way tie though between Granger, Travis Outlaw, and Mehmet Okur. Outlaw, who is playing great right now, had 33 points, 3 threes, 7 boards, 3 blocks, and shot 84.6 percent from the line and 64.3% from the field. Okur was nuts last night, especially in the first half. He finished with 43 points, 3 threes, 3 dimes, 9 boards and shot 68.4 percent from the field, and 93.3 points from the line.

Elton Brand â€“ After seeing Brand’s shoulder essentially hanging from his hip, few expected him to be back this soon. Brand practiced yesterday though and looks to be back by next week’s lineup deadline. Big win for Brand owners.

Loul Deng â€“ 22 minutes and 14 points is a very solid return for Loul Deng. He should be in all lineups next week.

Kirk Hinrich â€“ Sure Hinrich’s back and he’s probably a popular pick up right now, but let someone else make the move. He wasn’t exactly killing before he left and I think he’ll probably remain pretty inconsistent. He needs a change of scenery (and there are plenty of teams that could use him). I wouldn’t read into the 7 minutes last night though. That was just easing him back in.

Paul Millsap â€“ A last minute scratch from a guy who is pretty much a guaranteed double-double hurts. It looks like he’ll play this week so all hope is not lost yet.

Andrei Kirilenko â€“ That Millsap scratch was even worse if you happened to have been playing against AK-47. AK got the start and had a very strong game. He only shot 33% from the field, but finished with 23 points, 12 boards, 3 blocks, 3 assists, and 3 steals.



Nick Young â€“ Nick Young is getting his Eric Gordon on. Young dropped 30 last night and his confidence is clearly through the roof right now. He’s now dropped 30 and 28 in two of his last three and if you need scoring and threes Young is worth a look.

Brook Lopez â€“ Get after it big man (and I don’t mean that in an Eddy Curry sort of way). Lopez had a career game last night going for 31 and 13. He also had 2 more blocks and now has 9 blocks in his last three games. He’s a very solid 2nd center right now.



Andrew Bogut â€“ Bogut’s minutes took the jump from high 20’s to high 30’s and he rewarded owners with a double/double. He looks good to go for all lineups.

Celtics – Talk about bonus stats. The Celtics scored 22 points in overtime last night. That’s a nice fantasy boost.

Kendrick Perkins â€“ Doc Rivers said that we probably won’t see Perkins again until next Monday. That hurts some teams as Perkins is having a great season.

Paul Pierce â€“ Pierce went from questionable to playing 50+ minutes and scoring 39 points. We thought he’d play, but we weren’t quite expecting a 50 minute night. The Celtics need bench help very soon otherwise the starters will wear down.