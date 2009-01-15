(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 1/15/09

Eric Snow calls Chris Paul “the video game” because that’s where the things he does on the court look like they belong. Does a quadruple-double qualify as “video game” quality? It actually didn’t happen last night, but it was pretty close. CP went for 33 points, 11 dimes, 10 boards, and 7 steals. But come on Chris, you couldn’t hit any threes? An absurd night from Mr. Video Game. Here are the other players you should be thinking about today.

Brad Miller â€“ 30 and 22??? From Brad Miller??? The block is hot! See what you can get.



Ramon Sessions â€“ It sounds pretty likely that Sessions is headed to the land of the point guards, aka Memphis. Either way, pick up Sessions and let’s give it a week or two and see what happens. There is nobody over there that Sessions can’t play point over. Mike Conley will most likely back up Luke Ridnour in Milwaukee but the situation there needs to be watched as well. Then again, Joe Alexander is supposed to be in this deal and actually got decent run last night. Not a sign that a trade is imminent.

Paul Millsap â€“ Millsap went from probable to MRI way too quick for comfort. Here’s the deal: He’s fine. He has a bruised knee and is day to day. He should be good to go for Monday’s lineup deadline. That isn’t helping this week though.

Michael Beasley – Shhhhhhhh. Don’t tell but Beasley is coming on strong right now. He’s playing much better and dropped 21 last night. He actually could be a sleeper pick next season.

Udonis Haslem – Haslem is having himself a nice week. He followed up a triple double with a solid 18 and 8. He’s the still the worst shot blocking presence of any center in the East and if Zo does play with the Heat this season, those minutes will probably come from Haslem.

Paul Pierce â€“ Evidently Pierce never gets really injured. Coming off a great game in which he was questionable, Pierce dominated the Nets with 22 points, 5 threes and 4 dimes. He’s healthy and good to go for next week.

Vince Carter â€“ Vince did that thing that he does where he gets hurt (knee), winces (you know that face right?) and then returns back to the game later on. The only difference is that Vince only had 4 points and we’ll know a lot more about the injury today.

Quentin Richardson â€“ Sure Q went off last night (three Knicks dropped at least 25) for 6 threes but raise your hand if you’re picking him up. Exactly.

Mardy Collins â€“ The Clippers are awful. Again. But Collins had another 15 and 8 last night and is worth owning until Baron gets back. Even then, watch out for Collins when they shut down Baron (we all know that it’s inevitable).

Stephen Jackson â€“ Captain Jack always seems to battle through injuries and it looks like he’ll be back in the lineup this weekend. He should be safe to start on Monday barring a setback.

Nenad Krstic â€“ Interesting. Krstic went for 14, 11 and 2 blocks. That’s a great line for Krstic actually who is usually only a scorer.

Nick Collison â€“ The Thunder are playing very well right now and Collison’s role is as defined as it’s been in his NBA career. Nick had 13 and 11 and should be monitored. He’s never been able to put up the power forward numbers consistently enough to start, and really own. He has the ability though.