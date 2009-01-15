(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 1/15/09

Eric Snow calls Chris Paul “the video game” because that’s where the things he does on the court look like they belong. Does a quadruple-double qualify as “video game” quality? It actually didn’t happen last night, but it was pretty close. CP went for 33 points, 11 dimes, 10 boards, and 7 steals. But come on Chris, you couldn’t hit any threes? An absurd night from Mr. Video Game. Here are the other players you should be thinking about today.
Brad Miller â€“ 30 and 22??? From Brad Miller??? The block is hot! See what you can get.
Ramon Sessions â€“ It sounds pretty likely that Sessions is headed to the land of the point guards, aka Memphis. Either way, pick up Sessions and let’s give it a week or two and see what happens. There is nobody over there that Sessions can’t play point over. Mike Conley will most likely back up Luke Ridnour in Milwaukee but the situation there needs to be watched as well. Then again, Joe Alexander is supposed to be in this deal and actually got decent run last night. Not a sign that a trade is imminent.
Paul Millsap â€“ Millsap went from probable to MRI way too quick for comfort. Here’s the deal: He’s fine. He has a bruised knee and is day to day. He should be good to go for Monday’s lineup deadline. That isn’t helping this week though.
Michael Beasley – Shhhhhhhh. Don’t tell but Beasley is coming on strong right now. He’s playing much better and dropped 21 last night. He actually could be a sleeper pick next season.
Udonis Haslem – Haslem is having himself a nice week. He followed up a triple double with a solid 18 and 8. He’s the still the worst shot blocking presence of any center in the East and if Zo does play with the Heat this season, those minutes will probably come from Haslem.
Paul Pierce â€“ Evidently Pierce never gets really injured. Coming off a great game in which he was questionable, Pierce dominated the Nets with 22 points, 5 threes and 4 dimes. He’s healthy and good to go for next week.
Vince Carter â€“ Vince did that thing that he does where he gets hurt (knee), winces (you know that face right?) and then returns back to the game later on. The only difference is that Vince only had 4 points and we’ll know a lot more about the injury today.
Quentin Richardson â€“ Sure Q went off last night (three Knicks dropped at least 25) for 6 threes but raise your hand if you’re picking him up. Exactly.
Mardy Collins â€“ The Clippers are awful. Again. But Collins had another 15 and 8 last night and is worth owning until Baron gets back. Even then, watch out for Collins when they shut down Baron (we all know that it’s inevitable).
Stephen Jackson â€“ Captain Jack always seems to battle through injuries and it looks like he’ll be back in the lineup this weekend. He should be safe to start on Monday barring a setback.
Nenad Krstic â€“ Interesting. Krstic went for 14, 11 and 2 blocks. That’s a great line for Krstic actually who is usually only a scorer.
Nick Collison â€“ The Thunder are playing very well right now and Collison’s role is as defined as it’s been in his NBA career. Nick had 13 and 11 and should be monitored. He’s never been able to put up the power forward numbers consistently enough to start, and really own. He has the ability though.
You pretty much answered it in your player highlights,
But what do you think of this trade
My Durant and Kidd for His Vince and Okafor
?
I like the trade if Vince is healthy (obviously), cause I need another PF and Okafor has 2 positions
Hey Doc?
I’m in desparate need of a back-up PG for assists & steals. The only ones available on the waiver wire are: Telfair, Sessions, Chalmers, Mardy Collins, & Belinelli. Who should I take?
Doc,
MY Hedo Turkoglu for HIS David Lee? Basic 9-cat., 12-team H2H league (FG%, FT%, 3PM, PTS, REB, AST, STL, BLK, TO). Here’s the rest of my squad as is:
G:
Devin Harris
Nate Robinson
Kirk Hinrich
Dwyane Wade
Eric Gordon
F:
Josh Smith
Jeff Green
Al Thornton
C:
Chris Bosh
Nick Collinson
Andrew Bogut
doc,
whats the deal with larry hughes? is he gonna get dnps now that kirk is back and is either worth owning at this point.
its my birthday
jayo, if ur lookin for steals and assists, wouldnt chalmers be the obvious choice?
Bron, I just was in the same situation, I cut Chalmers. Aside from his monster game a few weeks ago he’s been really bad, and losing more and more run. I picked up Telflair, and not looking back.
@ Bron
All those guys listed have been very up & down. I’m just asking Doc who he thinks will be the most consistent. Chalmers gets steals, but his assists & FG% are low. Telfair & Collins have been up & down. Belinelli, you never know what his minutes will be, but he has blown-up in some games.
Hi Doc,
I got offered S-Jax for my Brook Lopez. Y! H2H 9-Cats.
My team has
AI, Foye, G-Wallace, Manu, Duhon, Eric Gordon
Al Jefferson, David West, Bynum, Brand, B. Lopez, Outlaw.
T-Mac is in FA, should I dropped Outlaw and pick him up?
In the picture can Beasley look any more like a d-bag wearing that hood?
Any insider update on Steve Blake? Young fella has been killing this season and don’t want to lose him for too long.
Cheers!
Dime – Are you saying Haslem recently had a triple double?!?
The only thing Halsem would ever follow up a triple double with is waking up from a dream.
Doc – what do you think of this trade of my Rashard Lewis for David Lee and Mo Williams? Someone offered me it and I’m wondering if I should accept or not. I’m leaning towards yes just because of how hot David Lee has been lately.
Hey Doc…
My roster:
Jason Kidd
Rajon Rondo
Derrick Rose
Peja Stojakovic
Paul Pierce
Eric Gordon
Tracy McGrady
Stephen Jackson
Shawn Marion
Carmelo Anthony
Paul Milsap
Udonis Haslem
Nene
Available on the wire in my league:
Tyson Chandler, Monta Ellis, Carlos Boozer, Kevin Love, Beno Udrih, Jamario Moon, Spencer Hawes, Trevor Ariza
are there any moves I should make?
Just read a rumor about Hughes and Andres Nocioni getting dealt for Jermaine O’Neal. Good for both teams, but I especially like it from the Raps perspective.
Michael Beasley – Shhhhhhhhh don’t tell, I trim my balls. (credit to Sandler)
that hawes plays 11 minutes in a triple overtime game against golden state and gets 6 points 3 rebounds and no blocks is unacceptable. do i drop him for krstic, moon, or hinrich? also how many assists per game do you see sessions getting in memphis? should i trade duhon and hawes for sessions and rasheed if i can? i was offered rasheed for duhon straight up but i dont want to lose the assists.
MoxWestCoastRep – Don’t like it. don’t do it.
Jayo – Chalmers or Collins (probably Chalmers) but monitor the Sessions situation very carefully and be ready to jump on it if he gets dealt.
Jah – Doesn’t look like you can lose the threes.
nick – He’s just not very good. Not worth owning.
weezy – happy birthday
Ranjit C – I’ve seen worse. Obviously we have no idea what happens to Bargnani when JO gets back.
WuMan – I like trading Lopez high because the rookie wall is a calling. You may be able to do a little better than Jackson but it isn’t awful. let’s make sure Captain Jack is healthy though. Pick up T-Mac.
January 15th, 2009 at 1:48 pm e
LeBEAST – 7 to 10 days.
JA – definitely not saying that. my bad if i wasn’t clear.
Jonez – I like Rashard too much. He’s amazingly consistent.
Lady Luck – I’d stash boozer for haslem.
wilson – Krstic is a better own but I don’t want you to drop Hawes. The Sessions situation is a wait and see. I’d hold onto to Duhon if you need assists.
wow doc…you had a TON of questions and you got to all of them. impressive.
BTW, I was thinking about how most of us are asking you questions about fantasty when we am supposed to be working, and its your actual job to answer those questions. And then I almost slit my wrists!
YOU LUCKY MOFO!!