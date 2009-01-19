(Almost) Daily Fantasy – MLK Day Edition

My bad for missing a couple of days, but I’m back to hook you up with the lineup special. HEADS UP!!! EARLY GAMES TODAY! Get your lineups in early!
Marcus Camby â€“ He’s day-to-day but it really doesn’t sound like you can risk starting him. Sprained ankles have been the injury of the year (my regards to “the plantar”) and nobody has really bounced back from the injury. Knowing Camby’s injury history, I don’t think he’ll be the first to make it back in a hurry. I’m a Camby owner and am going to start Marc Gasol. It’s going to hurt because 4 games of Camby can almost win you a week.
Brian Skinner â€“ What’s that gross sound you hear? Why yes that was me throwing up in my mouth after picking him up for a one week start. With no Camby and four Clippers games this week and a whole lot of injuries at forward I needed a one week pick up. If Camby sits the week, Skinner will put up decent numbers.
Miami, Orlando, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia â€“ Dwight Howard, Dwyane Wade, Kevin Durant, and Andre Iguodala are still definite starts. After that, Hedo, Jameer, Andre Miller and Jeff Green are all league-to-league decisions based on how many teams in the league and your back ups. Shawn Marion and Elton Brand get their own separate mentions. Everyone else (Haslem, Westbrook, Beasley, Thad Young etc.) should probably be on your bench.
Elton Brand â€“ The ideal scenario for Brand owner would be that he plays this week and you keep him on your bench. With a two-game week, this is the perfect time for Brand to get the rust out.
Shawn Marion â€“ So if you don’t know by now, Marion is most likely (not definitely) going to get traded to the Raptors for Jermaine O’Neal (though both teams are posturing a little bit). Marion is less hurt than the team is saying (i.e. Al Harrington circa one month ago with the Warriors). We’d probably bench Marion for the week.
Jermaine O’Neal â€“ JO is a different story than Marion. The Raptors may be forced to play JO a couple of games to prove he’s healthy enough to contribute to the Heat (or another team). If you can afford it though, keep him on the bench. It’s too much of a wild card for us.
Josh Howard â€“ I actually think there is a shot he’ll play this week but it’s a tough risk. He practiced a little bit on Friday and is still listed as day to day. Few coaches give less injury info than Rick Carlisle.
Jerryd Bayless â€“ Deep leagues should pick him up as a short-termer. I don’t have much confidence that he’s going to play consistently but with the Blazers. Bayless is playing well though and he could have a couple big games this week. He also could have a dud or two. He’s not going to be a solution if you’re looking for assists. Points is really the maincategory you’re going to get from Bayless.
Andrew Bogut â€“ Ugh. Bogut is out tonight and that makes him a very tough start for the week. I’ve said this in the past, you’d much rather know a guy is going to be out for 6 weeks in fantasy basketball than have him be day-to-day.
when should i pick up monta ?
You like Skinner more than (excuse me while I throw up) Jared Jeffries?
i dropped hawes for krstic, and then krstic for moon. how do you see moon’s minutes and production if marion is traded to toronto?
I got offered Devin Harris for David Lee today. I need a lead guard for sure but Harris has been up and down as of late and Lee is playing out of his mind. I am leaning towards accepting but thought I would get others opinions.
Any news on Jose Calderon? Sit him or play him?
So I signed Monta Ellis, dropping Steve Blake to make room. Hopefully he plays this week.
@ fant doc
Should I pick up bayless and drop telfair? They are both bums but my league is deep
