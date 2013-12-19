After Almost Killing Mario Chalmers, LeBron James Apologizes

We mentioned the flare-up earlier, but it bares repeating simply because of LeBron James‘ reaction to whatever Mario Chalmers was saying in the huddle. James jumped up at ‘Rio looking for blood during a timeout before Udonis Haslem pulled him back to prevent a possible involuntary manslaughter charge for ‘Bron. Later, though, James could be seen apologizing to his young point guard on the bench.
Here’s that scary moment for Chalmers:
And here is video of LeBron apologizing to ‘Rio for the physical reaction that almost spilled over into violence. Viewers can deduce that LeBron is telling the young Mario, “Yo, RIO! I was wrong, my bad.”
Doug Collins believes the apology shows great leadership on James’ part, and we agree, but that was a seriously close call by Chalmers. When it’s the HEAT of the moment, anything goes â€” even a possible strangling on the sideline.
Despite the back-and-forth between the teammates, James, Chalmers, Haslem and the rest of the Heat beat visiting Indiana 97-94 after battling back from multiple double-digit deficits in the second half.
Dwyane Wade led the Heat with his first 30-point game since Game 4 of the 2013 Finals, scoring 32 on 15-for-25 shooting from the field in the win.
What would have happened if Haslem had NOT held LeBron back?
Nothing.
Agreed. Plus he knows they need ‘Rio. He’s the only one in there getting them fired up and saying the things people are afraid to say to LeBron.
If he had swung, would he have been ejected?
ESPN top 10.
Only God Knows
Chalmers didn’t look like he was backing down and from the looks of it I would be more afraid of him. Chalmers was calm and ready to kick some ass.
if haslem had NOT held him back? then theyd just be yelling at each other chest to chest. thats it. neither seem the type to come at a teammate.
Always great to see athletes at that level care…It is a shame the muzzle and stifling of emotions that the NBA and NFL put on these grown men, where at times it is really hard to tell if it is a competition of exhibition. Great moment and excellent follow up by the producers to show that as a man he apologized rather than just running with the flare up as the whole story.