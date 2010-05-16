Almost there: Previewing Lakers/Suns and Magic/Celtics

Now it’s back to basketball, and the mind games are well underway. Phil Jackson is the master of this stuff, and while it’s usually about foul calls one way or the other, he’s got a different strategy for Steve Nash. Asked by reporters whether it’s tough to simulate Nash in L.A.’s practices, Phil snapped, “Yeah, because you can’t carry the ball like he does in practice. You can’t pick that ball up and run with it.” … Nash had a great comeback, though: “I’ve never heard anyone accuse me of carrying it. I mean, the best coach in the League, Gregg Popovich, didn’t have a problem with it last week.” Put the claws away, fellas … Serious question, though. In a 7-game series, championship on the line, would you want Phil or Pop coaching your squad? … Outside of Kobe, Nash, Pau Gasol and Amar’e, the most important player in this series is Robin Lopez. When the Lakers committed to pounding the rock in the paint and letting the offense move inside-out through Gasol and Andrew Bynum, while Lamar Odom helped control the boards, they dominated Oklahoma City and Utah. Lopez is Phoenix’s best post defender and rebounder, but he’s been out injured for the playoffs. Brook‘s brother has been practicing and is believed to be ready to start Game 1 tomorrow. Also a good sign for the Suns is Bynum admitting his problematic knee is getting worse … Today is Game 1 of Magic/Celtics (3:30 p.m. EST, ABC). It kind of feels like knocking off the Cavs was Boston’s championship; will they be able to bring the same intensity and focus to the Orlando series? Kevin Garnett has been playing throwback basketball lately, and Rajon Rondo has been dominant. Those two have played so well — along with Tony Allen‘s contributions off the bench — that Paul Pierce and Ray Allen are free to struggle with their shooting and play inconsistent … It’s hard to find any holes in Orlando’s game right now. Some analysts are wary that Dwight Howard and Co. haven’t really been tested yet, and they’ve been waiting for a while after wrapping up the Atlanta series so fast, but that’s reaching. Maybe they come out a little rusty for Game 1, but it shouldn’t last long … Kendrick Perkins is dealing with a sore knee (he’s just lucky to be alive after Shaq fell on him in that last Cleveland game), while Matt Barnes has has back spasms. Barnes said it’s the lower left side of his back that’s bugging him, which might not be the smartest thing to do against the Celtics. They have guys who will find that specific spot and plant a strategic elbow … Speaking of Shaq, we were thinking nobody noticed or cared that he’s a free agent, but the Cleveland Plain Dealer and New York Post both had articles about it yesterday. Shaq said he had “a lot of options” thia summer, and plans to play until he’s 41. “I missed 360 games because of injury in my career, so by my calculations I still have 3.7 years left,” Diesel said. Not sure it works that way, but OK … Shaq also graded his (presumably) one-year stint with LeBron. “Obviously everyone is disappointed, but as a person and as a professional, I think I did everything they asked me to do,” he said. “I got injured, came back in better shape. I did everything they asked me to do.” Not that anybody would tell Superman 1.0 to his face, but Shaq might be the only guy in the League who thinks he was worth the $20 million Cleveland paid him … The WNBA tipped off Saturday. Candace Parker put up 24 points and 12 boards in L.A.’s loss to Phoenix, and 34-year-old former track superstar Marion Jones played only three minutes with zero points in Tulsa’s loss to Minnesota … We’re out like the King’s ring …
Almost made it a whole article without Lebron coming up, but fuck it, I don’t care cuz Basketball is about to start back up!!!! These last few days have been driving me crazy.
What do you guys think about Boston’s chances? It feels like they’re coming in with that Underdog mentality that Orlando had last year and they seem to be coming together nicely as the playoffs continue, do you think that they will be able to catch Orlando sleeping or do you think that Orlando is too deep, and too good to worry about Rondo and crew?
Nash with the witty comeback. Good for a chuckle.
Nash 1, Phil 0
Don’t mess with Nash, even if you are the zen master
Aw shit. Still one sentence that had the stinking word “LeBron”.
Phil and his mind games are getting old. Nash’s comeback was classic.
The day will come Shaq will be nothing more than a mere locker room presence.
“Some analysts are wary that Dwight Howard and Co. haven’t really been tested yet…”
Sounds awfully familiar, like the 2009 Cleveland Cavs…
Why hasn’t the Suns done the good ole twin switcharoo w/ the Lopez fuckers? Everyone wins in that case.
If Vince PLAYS, the Celtics have no chance. Hopefully he shows up because I hate the Celtics.
Nash is gold. Phil always starts showing up in the playoffs, coaching, media, and the Lakers are tough (much to my chagrin), but with Bynum banged up, they get weaker and weaker. I think the series hinges on Lamar, and since I like him, I am picking the Lakers.
Phil mentally gets his edge in order to win. First round it was Durant, this time he’s coming after Nash.
Now that’s a coach for you.
Magic in an epic 7-game east finals. LA in 6 games over Suns.
I gotta strong feeling Bynum’s knee will give way when he meets Dwight in the Finals.
lakers in 6
not only would I take phil over pop, but phil over anyone read sacred hoops , or the last season.
i hope the celts show up i really do . so that puts me in the orlando hasn’t been tested category … by default.
wait 5 , the suns will blow em’ out once at home though
I’m sick and tired of Phil Jackson and his antics … Everytime is the same old thing , shut up and let the players do their thing.
#8: “Phil mentally gets his edge in order to win. First round it was Durant, this time he’s coming after Nash.”
OK, LA might win in 6, but it’s not because Phil “got” Nash. Durant is young, and he played like it. But Nash is old…dude been there and done that. Like someone else said, you can’t f* with Nash.
Easy for Phil to be talking smack when you got Kobe on your team. So…yah…Phil or Pop? I’ll take Phil if Kobe’s coming with him.
People shouldn’t be writing the Suns off so quick. i got them beating the lakers in seven. trust me, its gonna happen.
Good one Nash!
Looking forward to Bos-Orl. Excited to see if Perk can guard D12 man-to-man so the Celts can stick to all the shooters while Rondo takes care of Nelson. And yes, im rooting for Boston!
LMAO @ “I’ve never heard anyone accuse me of carrying it. I mean, the best coach in the League, Gregg Popovich, didn’t have a problem with it last week ”
Best comeback ever lol and that’s from a Laker fan
Seriously tho, 7 games series? Gotta take Phillip.
They both ALWAYS had HOFers…
Phil just a better motivator.
My honorable mention would actually be Chuck Daly. RIP
Oh and Phil vs Pop?
Well i have to see Phil win anything without the best player in the league be it MJ or Kobe. And does he even coach?! Running the triangle is all about Tex Winther and other then that its “only” movtivatinal speaches (i know this is HUGE when it comes to millionaire athletes) and mind games.
I’d take Pops any day.
I’ll take Phil with Jordan and Kobe!
‘switcharoo’ with brook then blame it on bynum’s knee. they should try to do it with taylors and the collins too if they can get away with it. fuck it, forget the collins, both twins are garbage.
man.. best coach is jerry sloan. guy does the most with the least year in year out. has the most efficient O (assisted field goal %) and teams always play hard. he’s never had that championship talent and when he did there was jordan, pip, rodman and co. he gets respect. hall of fame n all but never mentioned as the best. respect to phil but he was blessed. coach pop and sloan take it.
@6
@18
Absolutely. Gotta get Blake Griffin for this one too.
Hey Dime, have you heard these rumors: [vvvvohjustpostit.gather.com]… Supposedly Delonte West was sleeping with LeBron James’s mom and James found out before Game Four. I doubt it’s true but if it is then it would explain a lot about his performance.
I’ll take Pop.
At least he can stand up on his own
Phil Jackson is just racist against African-born players like Nash.
Id take POP.
If he managed to beat a lakers team with Kobe and Shaq both in their primes (2003). imagine what he could do with a lakers level payroll every year
LOL….who managed and got the best out of Dennis Rodman. Argument over.
you’re right AZ – Rodman did play well when he was in San Antonio under Pop
Pop didn’t get to coach Rodman.
I’d take Chicago Phil Jackson OVER LA Phil Jackson. LA Phil Jackson is one arrogant douche.
Damn, after celebratin the win over Bron apologists, it’s back to the games. LOL.
Magic in 6. While I agree the Magic will be tested, SVG won’t let them cool off for long. Have you seen the last 2 series? By the Game 4’s of those two, you would think that they would let up and give the Cats and Hawks a win. But DAYYUMMM. SVG says play fucking hard while I scream and panic here. LOL. And some fools are calling him a BAD COACH? Yeaaaah.
I’d take Pop. @ 25: Chuck Daly got the best out of Rodman. Argument over.
Damn, QQ beat me to the Chuck Daly reference–Chuck also got the best out of Derrick Coleman and Kenny Andersen (which qualifies him for sainthood in 2020) both All Stars when he coached them in NJ.
I’d take Pop.
Hey QQ, i know why Dime can’t get off Bron’s jock. There were 300 plus posts the day LBJ’s cavs got knocked out. The post was so long, I just quit reading.
Today, uhm, not as much.
It’s Dwight’s time to shine. Can’t wait for Jameer-Rajon match up. Wince Carter should at least show up every other game.
I hope Kobe gives the suns a 50 point special. Or another dagger to close out the series.
Still no comment on Delonte boinkin Brons mom?
Pop is hands-down a better coach, but Phil has what it takes to motivate pampered prima donna superstars. Would Pop succeed with a collection of selfish gunners? No, but Phil has. That’s more important in today’s league. There aren’t many Tim Duncans in the league – most of them play for the Spurs. And that’s why I would take Phil over the course of a season.
Has Pop ever actually beaten Phil in a playoff series?
Delonte been a bad boy…
He plays for The Cleveland Cougars
u mean hill or jackson right?? not pop
like lakeshow likes to say “know your facts people”.
im going with barkley on this one and pick pop as the best. phil is good not great have his ass go to a normal team and lets see how he does. jordan and pippen (the best and a top 5 player of the 90s) then shaq and kobe (2 of the best three players of the decade) comon.
pop 1 , sloan 2 then phil.
hum lets the back to back to back champions la lakers coached by jackson lost in 03 to tim duncan and 0 allstars coached by???
id take phil.
jackson is 4-1 h2h against pop in the playoffs and 18-8 in those series. duncan having no help? plz. gino and parker are most definitely a great supporting cast. id take 10 rings and multiple b2b championships over 4 rings with no b2b any day of the week.
I found it amusing that Dime referred to Robin as “Brook’s brother.” I do the same thing when talking about someone’s inferior brother. That’s why I usually refer to Eric Robert’s as “Julia Robert’s brother” and Tim Tebow as “Jesus’s bro.”
Speaking of the Zen Master, people are interpreting his Nash comments as an attempt at mind games. However, it’s more likely that Phil is planting seeds for the refs. He wants the refs to scrutinize Nash’s play more. Jackson is known to meddle with refs, and as cheap and lame as it is, it works (Sacramento anyone?)
who said he didnt have help? now did u lie in my post??
the 03 title imo is one of the most impressive titles ive runs ive ever seen. yes pop has good teams but NOONE this side of red auerbach has had better teams than phil.
finally back to basketball. My predictions for both series.
Bos in 7
Clearly being a Celtics fan helps me pick this coin-flip series. Orlando’s playing really well right now, but I like our matchups. Rondo’s better than Jameer, Dwight’s clearly better than our bigs, but we have the size to push him around and make him work for each dunk he gets. There’s no stopping him from getting his, just try to limit him to under 20 pts and no more than 2 or 3 dunks. Perk and Sheed have the size to lean on him and make him work for it. I think this series is a dog fight and I like us in 7
Phx in 7
I really like the way Phoenix has been playing. This is like a boxing match – it’s all about clashing styles. I don’t know that LA can keep up w/ Phx if they’re pushing it and JRich is on. ON the other hand, if they pound it in to Pau and Bynum, Phx can’t match up with that, but if Kobe wants to be the star and jack up 20-25 shots a game, Phoenix has an opening. I say Nash finally gets to the finals as Amare goes off and locks up the max deal he’s been angling for all season.
@QQ — Seriously, fuck off. What did you “win” over anybody. I saw yesterday in Smack you called LeBron an “overhyped asshole,” which just shows how much of an asshole you are. (1) LeBron has deserved all the hype he’s got, and (2) you don’t even know him personally AND he’s done nothing on the same level of “asshole” as Kobe, Jordan, Dwight, Barkley, Malone, Shaq, etc.
Are you saying LeBron DIDN’T deserve the last two MVP’s? That he put up his 30-8-7 numbers on hype? Otherwise the only “hype” you’re talking about is created by fans and media, and that’s not LeBron’s fault. Besides, you wish your boy Dwight was as “overhyped” as LeBron.
Second, when did LeBron ever get in trouble with the law? When did he ever knock up some random cheerleader and then threaten to sue her if she ever brought it up? When did he cheat on his wife and allegedly rape anybody? When did he ever abandon his kids? Oh yeah, but LeBron’s definitely an asshole, right…
lol….my bad Ian. Forgot that he was the GM those years not coach.
@EN FUEGO — I don’t know LeBron personally, but I know he’s at least got a clean record on “asshole” behavior. Can’t say the same for Kobe, Barkley, Dwight, even Magic Johnson. My point is, calling LeBron an asshole for no good reason is ludicrous.
@ jimmyjack
@ jimmyjack-off:
You fuck off. So why the fuck are you reacting so bad at that statement? I was fucking playing, fool. On the other hand, they were about 3 of us who sat your ass down whenever you make a post.
And if you read my post, I didn’t say ‘Oh Lebron’s an overhyped asshole’. I was trying to make a point. I was sayin thatwhen he proved the he’s the best (BY WINNING A CHIP) and not just full of hype, he’ll shut all of the haters.
Don’t twist my comments, you fucking dweeb.
PS: ‘My point is, calling LeBron an asshole for no good reason is ludicrous.
Question to all Dime cats:
Jimmyjack is really:
a. Bron’s Agent
b. Bron’s Mom (Writing posts while with Delonte West)
c. Lebron
d. Sasha Pavlovic
hey QQ – how about that game today??
