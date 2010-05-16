Almost there: Previewing Lakers/Suns and Magic/Celtics

Now it’s back to basketball, and the mind games are well underway. Phil Jackson is the master of this stuff, and while it’s usually about foul calls one way or the other, he’s got a different strategy for Steve Nash. Asked by reporters whether it’s tough to simulate Nash in L.A.’s practices, Phil snapped, “Yeah, because you can’t carry the ball like he does in practice. You can’t pick that ball up and run with it.” … Nash had a great comeback, though: “I’ve never heard anyone accuse me of carrying it. I mean, the best coach in the League, Gregg Popovich, didn’t have a problem with it last week.” Put the claws away, fellas … Serious question, though. In a 7-game series, championship on the line, would you want Phil or Pop coaching your squad? … Outside of Kobe, Nash, Pau Gasol and Amar’e, the most important player in this series is Robin Lopez. When the Lakers committed to pounding the rock in the paint and letting the offense move inside-out through Gasol and Andrew Bynum, while Lamar Odom helped control the boards, they dominated Oklahoma City and Utah. Lopez is Phoenix’s best post defender and rebounder, but he’s been out injured for the playoffs. Brook‘s brother has been practicing and is believed to be ready to start Game 1 tomorrow. Also a good sign for the Suns is Bynum admitting his problematic knee is getting worse … Today is Game 1 of Magic/Celtics (3:30 p.m. EST, ABC). It kind of feels like knocking off the Cavs was Boston’s championship; will they be able to bring the same intensity and focus to the Orlando series? Kevin Garnett has been playing throwback basketball lately, and Rajon Rondo has been dominant. Those two have played so well — along with Tony Allen‘s contributions off the bench — that Paul Pierce and Ray Allen are free to struggle with their shooting and play inconsistent … It’s hard to find any holes in Orlando’s game right now. Some analysts are wary that Dwight Howard and Co. haven’t really been tested yet, and they’ve been waiting for a while after wrapping up the Atlanta series so fast, but that’s reaching. Maybe they come out a little rusty for Game 1, but it shouldn’t last long … Kendrick Perkins is dealing with a sore knee (he’s just lucky to be alive after Shaq fell on him in that last Cleveland game), while Matt Barnes has has back spasms. Barnes said it’s the lower left side of his back that’s bugging him, which might not be the smartest thing to do against the Celtics. They have guys who will find that specific spot and plant a strategic elbow … Speaking of Shaq, we were thinking nobody noticed or cared that he’s a free agent, but the Cleveland Plain Dealer and New York Post both had articles about it yesterday. Shaq said he had “a lot of options” thia summer, and plans to play until he’s 41. “I missed 360 games because of injury in my career, so by my calculations I still have 3.7 years left,” Diesel said. Not sure it works that way, but OK … Shaq also graded his (presumably) one-year stint with LeBron. “Obviously everyone is disappointed, but as a person and as a professional, I think I did everything they asked me to do,” he said. “I got injured, came back in better shape. I did everything they asked me to do.” Not that anybody would tell Superman 1.0 to his face, but Shaq might be the only guy in the League who thinks he was worth the $20 million Cleveland paid him … The WNBA tipped off Saturday. Candace Parker put up 24 points and 12 boards in L.A.’s loss to Phoenix, and 34-year-old former track superstar Marion Jones played only three minutes with zero points in Tulsa’s loss to Minnesota … We’re out like the King’s ring …