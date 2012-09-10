Alonzo Gee’s Top 10 Dunks Of 2012

#Video
09.10.12 6 years ago

Alonzo Gee will be heading back to Cleveland after agreeing to a multi-year contract, the Cleveland Plain-Dealer reported today, and that’s not just good for Gee, who could be a full-time starter under Byron Scott this season after opening 31 games in 2011-12. He averaged 10.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game and played 29 minutes per game, easily the most of his three-year career. It’s wonderful news because if you have even a remote appreciation for dunks, Gee’s are so consistently good they can even light up a dreary Cavs game, as he so often did last season. It’s my sincere hope more playing time will beget a few more highlight-worthy slams this season by Gee.

A couple things jump out from that video: Gee jumps out of the gym when he’s wearing the Cavs’ alternate blue uniforms; and never, ever go for a Gee shot fake if biting on it will allow him two or three steps to the rim. He’s a decent 34 percent shooter from three in his career, but giving him a chance at the rim takes that percentage to a near certainty.

The biggest takeaway, of course, is that there is one enormous omission to this list â€” his dunk over Udonis Haslem and Miami. You have to give it to Haslem for even trying on this, but giving a leaper like Gee the the baseline as his approach is only going to end one way.

What was his best dunk?

TOPICS#Video
TAGSALONZO GEEDimeMagvideo

