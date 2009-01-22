Alonzo Mourning Hangs It Up

01.22.09 10 years ago
‘Zo

Alonzo Mourning, perhaps the greatest player in Heat history, announced his retirement this afternoon in a news conference in Miami. Mourning ends his career averaging 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game. He’s a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, a seven-time All-Star, and a gold medalist from the 2000 Olympics.

Will ‘Zo be a first ballot Hall of Famer?

