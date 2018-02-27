The Rise Of The ALS Pepper Challenge Is Basketball Twitter At Its Best

#ALS Ice Bucket Challenge
02.27.18

Uproxx/TNT

These days the Internet can feel like a fraught and tenuous place. But when bad news came to Tom Haberstroh’s family, he turned to basketball Twitter for help and was rewarded in a way he never expected.

In October his mother, Patty, was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis — better known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease. The degenerative disease is ultimately deadly, with no currently known cure. And so the family decided to raise funds to help study ALS and they brainstormed for ways to raise awareness and, in turn, money for the cause.

With the help of a little YouTube inspiration, the NBA writer and his family came up with a test of sorts over the Thanksgiving holiday: the ALS Pepper Challenge. The idea was a simple reimagining of the Ice Bucket Challenge: eat a hot pepper on camera, nominate three others to do the same, then encourage them to share the video and donate to the cause.

