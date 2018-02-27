The Rise Of The ALS Pepper Challenge Is Basketball Twitter At Its Best

These days the Internet can feel like a fraught and tenuous place. But when bad news came to Tom Haberstroh’s family, he turned to basketball Twitter for help and was rewarded in a way he never expected.
In October his mother, Patty, was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis — better known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease. The degenerative disease is ultimately deadly, with no currently known cure. And so the family decided to raise funds to help study ALS and they brainstormed for ways to raise awareness and, in turn, money for the cause.
With the help of a little YouTube inspiration, the NBA writer and his family came up with a test of sorts over the Thanksgiving holiday: the ALS Pepper Challenge. The idea was a simple reimagining of the Ice Bucket Challenge: eat a hot pepper on camera, nominate three others to do the same, then encourage them to share the video and donate to the cause.
It’s so refreshing to read unequivocally great news about the strength of family, community, and humanity. Thanks for diving a little deeper than just posting a bunch of screenshots of tweets, Ryan (I know that sounds backhanded, but that’s not the intention).
Anyone and everyone should watch the documentary “Gleason” about the Saints special teamer who blocked a punt for a touchdown when the Superdome was officially re-opened after Katrina. (Just watch the play on YouTube and listen to that crowd…hot damn it still gives me goosebumps). Steve Gleason, the subject, came down with ALS shortly after that — more importantly, shortly after starting a family — and the strength and desire to experience life that he and his family shows in the documentary is truly profound.
So watch that, eat some peppers, but most of all — contribute what you can.
Not to sound like a bad guy, but there are reasons why rare diseases are underfunded, not enough ppl have them. Money is better spent on cures for diseases that affect a larger percentage of the population. It’s basic math. Granted we do spend a lot of money on stupid shit like hair loss, but once again more ppl “suffer” from it, and it’s profitable. Prioritize where you give your donations.