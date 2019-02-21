Getty Image

Anthony Davis was not moved at the trade deadline, putting the New Orleans Pelicans in a tremendously weird spot for the remainder of the regular season. If they shut him down, the NBA would reportedly respond by hitting the team with a $100,000 fine per game (although the league denied it being that number), so the plan has been to play Davis sporadically to try and avoid injuries.

This has also meant that it’s been unclear how much — or even if — Davis will play in a game. Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry met with the media on Thursday afternoon and revealed that we can expect to see the All-Star big man on Friday night against the Indiana Pacers.

Once he was done with that, Gentry made it clear that he is extremely done with this entire saga, saying he’s never been part of something like this “in my life.”