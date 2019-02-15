Alvin Gentry Called The Anthony Davis Situation ‘A Dumpster Fire’

Getty Image

Anthony Davis played basketball for the New Orleans Pelicans on Valentine’s Day, but there was certainly a lack of love in the building as the Pels took on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.

The franchise player who requested a trade shortly before the NBA’s trade deadline earlier in the month hasn’t had a very smooth go of things in New Orleans since then. The Pelicans weren’t able to get a trade offer they liked before the deadline, then the back-and-forth about whether to play the injured Davis was another wrinkle in the dealings. It’s led to things like booing Davis at home games and other ways disgruntled Pelicans fans are expressing their frustrations.

Spotted an Anthony Davis fan in the arena. pic.twitter.com/b5e12Xo3WR — Brett Michael (@thecajunboy) February 15, 2019

Anthony Davis is playing for the Pelicans now, but it hasn’t been his usual workload. And things are still extremely weird. Davis literally left the arena at the half on Thursday, for example, apparently after suffering a shoulder injury in the first half.