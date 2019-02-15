Alvin Gentry Called The Anthony Davis Situation ‘A Dumpster Fire’

02.15.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Anthony Davis played basketball for the New Orleans Pelicans on Valentine’s Day, but there was certainly a lack of love in the building as the Pels took on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.

The franchise player who requested a trade shortly before the NBA’s trade deadline earlier in the month hasn’t had a very smooth go of things in New Orleans since then. The Pelicans weren’t able to get a trade offer they liked before the deadline, then the back-and-forth about whether to play the injured Davis was another wrinkle in the dealings. It’s led to things like booing Davis at home games and other ways disgruntled Pelicans fans are expressing their frustrations.

Anthony Davis is playing for the Pelicans now, but it hasn’t been his usual workload. And things are still extremely weird. Davis literally left the arena at the half on Thursday, for example, apparently after suffering a shoulder injury in the first half.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA All-Star 2019
TAGSAlvin GentryANTHONY DAVISNBA All-Star 2019NEW ORLEANS PELICANS

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.15.19 2 mins ago
The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

02.15.19 34 mins ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 3 days ago
The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

02.12.19 3 days ago
The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

02.11.19 4 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.11.19 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP