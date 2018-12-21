Getty Image

LeBron James would love to play with Anthony Davis, and everyone seems to have a different opinion about what it means when James expresses that belief publicly. After all, who wouldn’t want to play with a former All-Star Game MVP and one of the best basketball players on earth?

But James has a special hold over the collective narrative in the NBA, so when he speaks, it makes news. When he said playing with Davis — after a Lakers trade for the star — would be “amazing,” well, some folks didn’t much like that.

Anonymous NBA GMs, of course, were atop that list, and now, one voice has added his name to the record. Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry isn’t happy with James courting his best player through the media, and he said as much on Friday.