The Seattle Storm looked prime to let Game 1 of their Western Conference Finals tilt against the Minnesota Lynx slip away. Despite entering the fourth quarter up by nine, Minnesota chipped away during the final period, ultimately taking the lead with just over four minutes left. From there, the two teams played a back-and-forth affair that came down to the very last possession, when Alysha Clark played hero and the Storm were able to secure an 88-86 win.

A Jewell Loyd layup with 30 seconds left put the Storm up by two. On the ensuing Lynx possession, the team went to Napheesa Collier, who registered two of her game-high 25 points to tie things up again. Collier scored with 14 seconds remaining on the clock, though, giving the Storm time to figure out a plan.

Breanna Stewart drove to the rim, but was cut off by Collier. She opted to pass to Sami Whitcomb, who put up a contested layup that didn’t hit rim. Fortunately for the Storm, Clark just happened to be in the perfect position, so she pulled in the rebound, went up, and called game.

Clark had a solid night, going for 12 points, six rebounds, three assists, and one buzzer beater that gave the Storm the leg-up in the best-of-5 series. The two sides will get a day off in the Wubble on Wednesday before taking the floor once again on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2 for Game 2.