Amar’e drops 30 to fight off Nuggets; Carmelo set on Knicks?

Just like when the Pacers go to The Palace, it’s become standard for any Knicks/Nuggets game at MSG to come standard with an air of hostility. Yesterday’s noon tip-off not only had that intensity — Amar’e Stoudemire and Ronny Turiaf each picked up a technical foul in the first half, Amar’e and Nene had an elbow exchange right before halftime that nearly sparked a brawl, and then Nene was hit with a tech in the final seconds of the game when he accidentally/intentionally tried to make Turiaf’s face look like Ben Roethlisberger‘s — but it also had a playoff-caliber atmosphere and highlight-worthy finish … With the New York crowd bringing it like they used to back in the Patrick Ewing era (“This place is rocking like the old days!” Clyde Frazier said), the score was tied in the final minute after Chauncey Billups nailed a triple. Amar’e got the lead back with a hanging jumper over Nene, which gave him 30 points for a Knick-record eighth straight game, but Carmelo responded with a driving dunk. With 30 seconds left, Ray Felton (19 pts, 17 asts) drew in the defense and found Wilson Chandler for the go-ahead three, then Carmelo (31 pts, 13 rebs) was called for a push-off when he tried to spin past Danilo Gallinari. Felton added two free throws, and the Knicks went on to win their eighth straight and 13th of their last 14 outings … After his clutch flop, a sneering Gallinari hopped off the floor and pulled his jersey to the side to display his heart. It wasn’t even like he’d taken a charge; Carmelo touched Gall on the chest and he reacted like a stuntman. Are we celebrating that now? … Meanwhile, reports surfaced before the game that ‘Melo has told the Nuggets he’s not re-signing with them, and that he wants to be traded to the Knicks …
So we’re gonna act like James Harden delivering that dunk with ether to JJ Hickson’s soul as if it didnt happen?
spurs doing work
you just know rangerjohn is somewhere laughing this shit up. Enjoy it dude…your spurs getting it in !
that photo of Amare is ridiculous.
that cake looks great :)
as for melo, trade that bum to some horrible place. i’d say trade him to minnesota but that team could progress. even clipers have a chance to be really good with some luck. i hate crybaby superstars
We are out like Humphries dating Kim K.
amare and nene aren’t as friendly with each other as some guys were back in the days…
[www.youtube.com]
James Harden put one on Hicksons head. Hickson had that look on his face like “dammit. This kinda shit didnt happen last year. And who the hell was that anyway”. And what the fluck was on Gallos bird last night? You can not pound your chest like you just bodied someone when all you did was flop! Thats how you know niccas are feeling themselves waaaay too much. I guess it was personal with him and Melos recent battles of who can play the worst D, but pounding your chest is a lil over the top. He looked like a jackass. And in the “watch ya head” game of the night, Blake did suprisingly well vs D12. That oop he caught from Baron was so impressive you forget that D12 also had a few dunks.
That dunk by James Harden on poor JJ Hickson was total destruction.
No mention?
So the Knicks still insist on not playing D? I wonder if Diantonis formula works better in the EC where teams arent as good at uptempo games. I hope not. The last thing i want the NBA to become is a bunch of 3pt shooting fags who dont run an offense and cant play D to save their lives.
dude in post 1 is right, that harden dunk is one of the better facials this year..
if only the wedding cake showed the groom dunking over his wife while his crotch was giving her a facial… that’d be damn perfect… lol
seeing Kobe setting up instead of finishing clutch baskets just make me wish he could done that more, or maybe mix it up more.
and CP3, get the F out of there, I would lose faith with the Hornets too judging by these messes. Just play your contract out,or ask for a trade silently.
“Trade silently”. Shit, that’s one thing I would love to ask Kris Humphries if he wants to… trade partners, that is…
20 and 3
Fa out.
Kobe the man!
Kris beta stay away from Kim, she’s my future ex wife for real!!!
If u wer starting an NBA team, who would be ur starting point guard?
Get at me
Damn, no mention of Harden?
Also shit Blake is a man, he stood up to the Superman test, that’s impressive lol.
Gallinari had be laughing my ass off with the faggot ass chest pump. Really? You celebrating flopping. Really? But damn the Knicks are trying their hardest to make me say their legit. Just can’t too many variables for a team in love with the 3 but can’t play D. EC semis at most.
Come on DIME, yo know the tech rules don’t apply to Kobe and James. This is common knowledge now.
Also, LETS GO PATRIOTS
Damn didn’t the hornets stars 8-0 or something. They had me fooled.
Sorry start fuckin phone
LeBron, Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose, three (SF, PF & PG) out of five of the most gifted athletic freaks that ever played their position… playing all in the same generation? Not really sure about Dwight Howard ( because of Hakeem and maybe Shaq, plus Duncan can have an argument at PF but he’s already the greatest at his position anyways ), but damn, aren’t we all so lucky if that were the case…?
(and they’re all making it work, so anybody who mentions athletic freaks like Stromile Swift and those other no basketball IQ assholes… don’t… lol)
@sh!tface
No way Dwight doesn’t win most athletic 5, no fing way dude is a beast.
Shit even VC or Wade could be said to be the most gifted athletic 2 guard (well minus Jordan of course) but damn we are lucky. What are these guys eating?
Kim Kardashian’s new nickname is “Free Samples”
that ho will give a taste to anyone
Damn, we ARE playing like shit right now. Damn. The Clippers? Seriously? When we were up 26 and they still find a way to trim it down to 6?
That’s a reinforces that we’re just awful right now. Time to hustle a little bit guys.
Damn that officiating from Nuggets/Knicks was horrible. That was some serious home cooking! Amar’e should be ejected. He had a T when he shoved Nene. Not to mention the ridiculous floppin by Vaginari
Knicks Do Work
Shaq, Hakeem, and Duncan are by far better players than Dwight Howard. They each had their strengths but in terms of athleticism, Howard takes the cake.
seems like lebron pulled a shang tsung fatality on the Cavs
The amazing part about that knick game (or at least one of the amazing things), was that the crowd seemed louder cheering for the Knicks than the crowd that booed Lebron so lustfully in Cleveland.
The Garden either has great acoustics and/or that Knick crowd is something else when they got something to cheer for.
Great game and atmosphere, even through the television.
stunna
i dont think you remember the admiral
[www.youtube.com]
howard woulda trip by mid court
btw doesnt amare look like bill bellamy
I think Hakeem was more athletic, though Dwight is a Marvelous Specimen.
Why do I say that? Cause when Hakeem first came into the league (if you guys remember) he used to dunk any time he got the ball around the rim. It was so funny, cause as soon as he would get the offensive rebound, defenders would scatter cause they knew what was coming. He used to cram it on the neck of Centers like crazy or teams off the offensive rebound tap dunk. He was ruthless!
Also Hakeem would block shots after the offensive player released his shot, and it was so well timed, he’d always block the shot to himself or a team mate. That’s how quick he was off of his feet.
Lastly. Olajuwon would face up guards up top on defense and strip them of the basketball or in the back court, when they got a rebound. That’s how he became a all time top 10 steal leader. What Center does that? Of course Hakeem had acres more basketball skill than Dwight as well to add to his brilliant athleticism.
I also agree with Ian and would say that the Admiral was super quick and a fantastic athletic specimen as well.
@ Stunnaboy2K11
yep, the two guard is untouchable and we all know it – unless your a blind-ass Kobe cocksucker that is… lol
and Hakeem, damn. If he prolly won a Slam Dunk contest, we wouldn’t be even talking about who owns the center spot…
lol…jus last month all the rondo stans were callin blasphemy when i said I prefer Felton(or almost any other pg wit a decent jumper) over rondo for the knicks..where yall at now??
still talkin about Rondo and his jumper?! fuck, anyone who ever tried playing basketball has got a better jumper than Rondo. everyone should know that by now. PG management, now that’s another matter, Rajon is waaaaay better than anybody in that department – maybe except Nash.
What I’d like to know is who is the most athletic fat guy ever? Big Baby, Oliver Miller, John “Hot Plate” Williams, Sean May, Ike Austin, post-strike/cocaine-laced Shawn Kemp or “Fat” Lever (hehe, just kidding)? Anybody else who makes the list?
Boris Diaw, Eddy Curry, Baron Davis, shit
sac
yup hakeem was more athletic than howard also but dont know if he was as strong. i was watchin some young duncan highlights and damnnnn 2010 timmy isnt half of what he used to be.
@Caddywack
Charles Barkley was the most athletic Fat Guy ever in NBA (if that wasn’t a joke).
@Sbucketz
Everyone will still take Rondo over Felton. But Felton’s playing great so we won’t hate. Relax! They play Weds. Get back to us then.
@Ian
The strength thing is interesting. Dwight could be stronger. But don’t let the body feel you, cause though Hakeem looked slim, he also somehow weighed 260lb, and was generally regarded as the strongest Center before Shaq came in the league. I mean Dwight could be stronger, cause he worked out in the Gym so much. But Hakeem had that natural, good Ol African Ol Man strength (with gym work I’m sure). So don’t count him out on that. Lol.
In regards to Duncan. I honestly don’t think San Antonio will make it out the west, cause I don’t see them having enough Legit size to beat LA, or even some other teams out west. What you think Ian? I don’t think their big and strong enough.
@ s.bucketz ——– when you do damn stop??? lol.
Ray Felt is having a good year and I think a pretty good point guard. his numbers are getting better and better, but you couldn’t have watched the C’s & 76er’s this w-end right? Not to mention the “no look pass” spotlight that NBA TV did right? Rondo drops dimes like a kid at a candy machine!
@ sh!tfaced ———agreed.
@Reddiread Shitfaced Sbucketz
I also don’t feel at this stage its even about “Rondo not having a jumper” even. Causee he’s hitting almost 50% of his midrange jumpers this year, and he still refuses to shoot, unless he’s open/given space, shooting the infrequent pull up or when he has to (especially on three pointers). Rondo rarely has a shooters mentality on most possessions.
Like John Barry said on ESPN recently “I don’t think Rajon Rondo is a bad shooter, I think he’s an unwilling one”. I agree (till shown otherwise).
Like I told Chicagorilla earlier today, “I guess with those 3 guys, now 4 with Shaq; he’s made himself the 5th option (when calling plays), unless someone is hurt or until they really need his scoring.
He’s taking and hitting that open jumper more frequently though. Good for him! He just needs to take more threes.
Just let that marinate.
Sac
Well of course the lakers are the favs but the spurs are the second best team if manu stays healthy they have a shot to beat them. Unlike the last 3 years. Now I wouldn’t mind dallas taking the lakers out in the second round and saving the spurs the trouble. U mentioned size hell no team is big enough to play the lakers maybe boston with a full team.
On dream that’s why I said I don’t know on the power department imo robinson was stronger but who knows.
@Caddywack
If Charles Barkley is too serious for you (though he was certainly super fat & athletic when he first came in the league), then I guess we can legitimately throw Big Baby in there for you, for most athletic Fat guy. Big Baby does have quick feet and he’s getting stronger and more aggressive by the moment. Right?
@Ian
Yeah. Dallas is another big team (though they make lack the scoring and championship pedigree of San An) that if I’m the Spurs I gotta be wary of if I face them in the Western Conf Finals. Don’t you?
I think The Spurs could beat Dallas before the conference finals, when the pace could still be faster. But in the half court set of the Conference finals (if Dallas Beats LA per se), though San Antonio is one of the best executing teams in the league, I’m not sure if they got the size to battle on the boards and score with even Dallas in a tight series. Coach Pop has done a brilliant job this season (especially if you only have half a Duncan as your only legit big man). We’ll See!
David Robinson, could very well had been strong. But unfortunately, he didn’t play the post enough for people to believe that. He liked playing away from the basket, even when he first came in the league (like Ewing; Robinson was just much quicker than him). You know what I mean?
did any1 see “gallo being a pussy and flopping”??melo straight up grabbed his cock…ima take a few steps back if dude tries grabbin my junk too..if u woodnt, then u gotta check ur sexuality
Oh eff me sideways, I completely forgot about Barkley, the fattest, laziest, most athletic player of all-time.
yeah but unlike ewing he drove to the basket he didnt go for jumo shots all the time. i know the admiral didnt have the post moves of hakeem or duncan but since he was quicker than most of the centers i really doesnt matter since he can drive by them. like i said i could be wrong i just think he was a bit stronger.
on the dallas thing i rather play dallas than the lakers you know that team suffers from sucking come playoff time and leavin dirk alone. now it wont be as sweet as beating the lakers :)
yo dime have you watched the same play on melo vs galo (lol)? don’t think so. stupid superstardriding.
didnt the nba used to do a strong man comp??kevin willis murked that shit
^^^ yep, they banned it when players like Ameachi kept insisting they wanted to join…
@Subketz
Yeah. Kevin Willis was strong and built like hell and resembled Dwight Howard actually, in height and body.
Yeah. It was him or Hakeem in strength before Shaq daddy came along I think.