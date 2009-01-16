Amare Isn’t Feared Anymore

Maybe Amare didn’t want to play defense on that Chauncey-Nene pick-and-roll last night. He wanted Mr. Big Shot to poop in his pants instead of even daring to take the rock into the lane with him in there.

Pick-and-roll is one facet of our offense but there are other ways we can get guys involved. But it’s OK. We’ve just got to figure it out. Hopefully, this will change here soon so guys can be afraid of me again. Right now, they’re just, ‘Hey, I’m playing Amare.’ It’s all right. I want to get back to the point where I put fear in guys’ hearts. Hopefully, it comes soon.”

Truth is that fear doesn’t play defense. Perhaps it plays a big part, but in crunch time, nothing is going to keep Billups from driving an open lane.

“I put guys in foul trouble and put fear in their hearts — in my previous years. This year, it’s a little different. But hopefully I’ll get back to it.”

Do you think that Amare is still feared? Who is feared in the League today?

Source: Real GM