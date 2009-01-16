Amare Isn’t Feared Anymore

Maybe Amare didn’t want to play defense on that Chauncey-Nene pick-and-roll last night. He wanted Mr. Big Shot to poop in his pants instead of even daring to take the rock into the lane with him in there.
Pick-and-roll is one facet of our offense but there are other ways we can get guys involved. But it’s OK. We’ve just got to figure it out. Hopefully, this will change here soon so guys can be afraid of me again. Right now, they’re just, ‘Hey, I’m playing Amare.’ It’s all right. I want to get back to the point where I put fear in guys’ hearts. Hopefully, it comes soon.”
Truth is that fear doesn’t play defense. Perhaps it plays a big part, but in crunch time, nothing is going to keep Billups from driving an open lane.
“I put guys in foul trouble and put fear in their hearts — in my previous years. This year, it’s a little different. But hopefully I’ll get back to it.”
Do you think that Amare is still feared? Who is feared in the League today?
Source: Real GM
when was he ever feared??
KB24 everytime you see LAL on the schedule u remember 81.
Jamaal Magloire. Yes I know he’s shades of what he use to be but the guy plays like he’s in prison.
Yeah I agree with fiyaman. I don’t think anyone really feared the guy. People knew he was going to get his on the offensive side, but I don’t think anyone was really scared to take it to him like they are Howard.
I would think that going u against Ron Ron is a fearful activity… the whole league knows that he’s missing a screw or two. Anything could set him off…
LL
No. Last couple years everybody used to clear the paint and watch after a Steve Nash & Amare pick n roll.
Dwight is def. feared
Amare better stop smokin’ that ish…
I agree with fiyaman. when the hell was Amare feared on D. He’s had a few nice blocks, but dude isn’t exaclty known as a defensive stopper.
Who is feared? That’s an interesting question. I think Lebron, Dwight Howard, and D-Wade are feared on offense. I don’t thihk anyone in the league is feared on defense right now. Maybe Josh Smith?
Kobe prolly is the one feared on both ends… Bron might be comin’ at that level as well in the next few years… but just on D… i take Bruce Bowen… just ask Wally Sczerbiack why he fears Bowen…
reggie evans, no explanation necessary.
amare might have at 1 time put fear in players heart when it came to dunking on them, but for defense,gtfoh!!!
Shaq…even as slow and old as he is i see a lot of people pulling up for jumpers instead of driving the lane against him. even if they don’t get their shot blocked, they’ll get knocked the fuck out because homeboy doesn’t have the hops that he used to!
I think the only thing people feared about Amare was being posterized.
Damn vinny beat me to Reggie Evans. I’d hate to be playing that guy and have him check my credit.
Amare is a douche bag. Without a doubt my least favorite player in the league.
no one was ever afraid of amare or had any fear of playing against him.
in fact….he looked shook to play aggressively against kenyon last night. i think if you get physical with amare, like kenyon martin and nene did at times last night, you can punk him and he’ll be afraid
but amare is still the shit tho. hard to hate on amare. but kenyon had him shook in the 2nd half…
I’m confused…is he refering to being feared on offense or defense? It sounds like he is refering to picking and rolling on offense. And Dime, you’re talking about him near the basket with an open lane and someone attacking…
Seriously, why does this not make sense to me but everyone else seems to get it?
A player is more feared when he talks less and plays more. When your stats come down and you never stop whining about getting enough attention or respect, you lose that bestial quality.
Amare needs to shut his mouth, and go put up more 20-10 games. Whining never earned anyone more respect, only less.
lol@poop his pants
tgif story:
i was at a party for the de la hoya/paqioa (sp) fight and brought a handle of hornitos for the host. I didn’t drank any of the hornitos because there was a keg, and I ate some e and just wasn’t feeling hard booze. However, once the hornitos got cracked open people were taking shots left and right. The bottle was gone in no time. Some little dude who claims he doesn’t drink often drank waaaaaaaaaay too many shots and passed out on the couch (sitting up) in the living room, at about 11:00pm. The party was still raging and there were a good amount of ladies present. About a half hour later, the living room was starting to smell real bad. The keg was in the back yard, so everyone was checking their shoes to see if they stepped in dog deuce. After a little investigating, someone realized that smell was coming from the dude on the couch and that he SHAT HIS PANTS in the middle of a pretty good sized party. Everyone is still calling him poopy pants to this day. And every time someone calls him poopy pants in public I can see in his eyes that little piece of his soul dies with humiliation.
thats some funny shit calvin!
yeah calvin….
…but how do we know that poopy pants shitty mofo wasnt you?!!?
KB, KG, Shaq (still), Dwight…
@ heckler
I’ll confess that I have been piss drunk in the past. But never, ever, deuce-in-my-pants-at-a-crowded-party drunk. Never.
OH SHIT!! literally
@calvin
I feel bad for whoever was “investigating” that situation.
guitar hero
lol kg really???
bowen all day
Olowokandi still has nightmares.
kobe, bron,paul, howard , wade
they are feared…maybe manu cuz if u drive he will flop
Het,I’m scary
the thing feared depends whos on the other end
bron might be feared but if he played kobe id doubt kobe would fear him same as howard if he went up against duncan.
He used to be feared offensively, but never defensively…. Amare needs to learn the basic concepts of playing ‘D’ before he makes statements like this.
Dwight Howard is def. somebody who is feared today… I also want to say Marcus Camby but he plays in the Clippers so that doesnt help his case.
“I put guys in foul trouble and put fear in their hearts â€” in my previous years. This year, it’s a little different. But hopefully I’ll get back to it.”
Key word their is “previous”. To me he is throwing off on his current coach yet again.
This dude always is trying to big up himself by word and not action. He’s a maroon.
He ain’t feared and right now Shaq, even as old as he is, and Dwight got the fear category on lock for bigs.
Kobe, LeBron and Wade got the rest of it.
Done.
That was it in a nutshell:
“Fear does not play defense”.
Neither does Amare.
Coincidence? I think not…I think it’s pretty telling that he said that. I think he’s never had defense in the proper perspective from the beginning, so now that he wants to step up in that area, he doesn’t even know where to start.
What a joke, Amare is so delusional, nobody fears you on when you play defense. Hell, if anything their eyes light up and smile glosses their face, “Sweet Amare is guarding me, this is gonna be sooo easy”.
Someone tell this idiotic moron to shut his pie hole, so f-ing clueless, you are a complete joke and a liability on defense. The only fear is when Amare is asked to play defense, the whole crown is frightful of how bad he will get clowned.
Dwight Howard
Tayshaun Prince. ‘Nuff said.
@calvin
Haha some dude did the same thing at my highschool.. he passed out on the couch and shit his pants.. Through the rest of his time at high school he, too, was known as Poopy Pants
he was feared on defense?
I’m pretty sure he’s referring to his OFFENSE when he talks about losing that fear-effect. Because if he’s talking about defense, dude better get a head scan to see whether everything’s alright up there.
I dont care if he is just playing 8 minutes a game, Bruce Bowen will remain the most feared on the defensive end. He doesn’t need to stick on you, he just sticks his feet under yours when you take a jumper, foul ass dirty ass piece of shit.
One of my regrets is that I will probably never see someone knock him the fuck out during a NBA game.
5’9, little me, would have no qualms whatsoever about driving the lane with Mr.Standing Tall and Timid in the paint.
Yeah, against Orlando, guys don’t like taking it to the hoop if D. Howard is lurking down there.
Kobe Bryant with the ball, 10 seconds left
Lebron coming at you in the open court
Shaq 2 feet from the basket
All those situations would have me shitting my pants if I was on the other team
I also agree with vinny i’d hate to have reggie evans behind me attempting to clean out my dookie chute