Amare Isn’t Happy With the Suns

Unless you put the Suns/Heat game on mute on Friday night, there’d be no way to avoid hearing ESPN’s commentators trashing Phoenix’s offense. Playing without Steve Nash, they looked incredibly out of sync, relying on Leandro Barbosa to run things after he’d been away from the team for an extended period of time.

But the issues with Phoenix’s offense don’t end when Nash re-enters the lineup and Barbosa gets his groove back. And Amare is the first member of the Suns to speak out and voice his frustration about the new system.



“Consistency for me would be great,” says STAT. “That way, I know what to look forward to and how to attack. That way, when I do get it, I’m not off-balance or surprised I have it. I know I put in a lot of hard work this off-season to really take that next step, to really be in the class of the D-Wades, and the LeBrons, and the Dwights. I put in the hard work this off-season to be in that class. Right now, I’m a little frustrated.”

Source: Real GM