Amare Isn’t Happy With the Suns

11.30.08 9 years ago
Amare StoudemireSTAT

Unless you put the Suns/Heat game on mute on Friday night, there’d be no way to avoid hearing ESPN’s commentators trashing Phoenix’s offense. Playing without Steve Nash, they looked incredibly out of sync, relying on Leandro Barbosa to run things after he’d been away from the team for an extended period of time.

But the issues with Phoenix’s offense don’t end when Nash re-enters the lineup and Barbosa gets his groove back. And Amare is the first member of the Suns to speak out and voice his frustration about the new system.

“Consistency for me would be great,” says STAT. “That way, I know what to look forward to and how to attack. That way, when I do get it, I’m not off-balance or surprised I have it.

I know I put in a lot of hard work this off-season to really take that next step, to really be in the class of the D-Wades, and the LeBrons, and the Dwights. I put in the hard work this off-season to be in that class. Right now, I’m a little frustrated.”

Source: Real GM

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMag

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 5 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 5 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 6 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP