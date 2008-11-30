Amare Isn’t Happy With the Suns

Unless you put the Suns/Heat game on mute on Friday night, there’d be no way to avoid hearing ESPN’s commentators trashing Phoenix’s offense. Playing without Steve Nash, they looked incredibly out of sync, relying on Leandro Barbosa to run things after he’d been away from the team for an extended period of time.
But the issues with Phoenix’s offense don’t end when Nash re-enters the lineup and Barbosa gets his groove back. And Amare is the first member of the Suns to speak out and voice his frustration about the new system.
“Consistency for me would be great,” says STAT. “That way, I know what to look forward to and how to attack. That way, when I do get it, I’m not off-balance or surprised I have it.
I know I put in a lot of hard work this off-season to really take that next step, to really be in the class of the D-Wades, and the LeBrons, and the Dwights. I put in the hard work this off-season to be in that class. Right now, I’m a little frustrated.”
Source: Real GM
uh-oh. this does not bode well for the Suns. synopsis: can Porter asap.
well, this is expected. in the seven seconds or less era, amar’e was the focus of the offense; his pick-and-roll with nash was damn near impossible to stop. now he’s being forced to give up the ball to shaq. why would he be happy?
With Nash, Shaq, and Grant Hill all on the decline, I don’t see Amare sticking around for the 2010 rebuild. Phoenix is going to have to inject some youth into their roster to even have a chance of keeping him around.
Out of all the 2010 studs, Amare has the greatest chance of leaving, unless things change.
Woooooooowwwww??? Sheed would never cry like that. How is he trying to be on the level of Dwight Howard, sounds like he knows Dwight’s better…..D@MN?
I am getting pissed with Terry Porter. Enough of this! First, he was brought to play better D and it is worse than it is when Mike D’Antoni (please come back!) was here! I like Shaq but this is Amare’s team. Get him the touches, not post up Shaq every second. Shaq is good for his rebounding, but he is 35.
Secondly, he has ruined Steve Nash! Ruined! 13 and 7?
Thirdly, we are going to lose Amare in 2010.
Terry Porter needs to go, and take that jackass Steve Kerr with you.
Amare has MVP talent but Porters style of coaching is depressing. Almost as depressing as watching Dragic(Sucks) try to run an offense for 18 minutes a game. Thankfully his minutes have gone down. Amare has the right to not be happy with the suns. The suns organization has decided to go through a drastic transformation on their style play. A run and gun Suns team to half court spurs team. Steve Kerr is responsible for this.
Question: Nash, will he even make the all star team this year?
His probably the player that has suffered the most from Porters style of coaching.
@Youngfed
Sheed aint shit! his not even HOF quality!
Amare is saying that he has prepared himself all summer to be in the level of D-Howard is in. Where in his words did he even mention that D-Howard is better than him.(learn how to read, even if your read between the lines you wouldnt make such an absurd assumption)
D-Howard- no jumper and inaccurate Free throw shooter
Obviously Amare’s game is just horrible right now, but he is saying that he has the potential to be a household name like LBJ, Howard, Wade and definitely. NOT sheed!
@JCarr
Well 1st kid if he has to “put in hard work over the summer to be in their class” i’d say he’s saying Dwight’s better. BTW That’s not reading between the lines.
Oh almost forgot SHEED=HOF.
JCarr,
I’m going to have to agree with Youngfed here. He was saying he wants to be on the level of those other guys.
But no way Sheed makes the Hall. His numbers aren’t nice enough to overcome all the bad blood he’s earned.
wow, this dude is super selfish, just because his ppg average dropped 3 points he is complaining?!?!?! they are second in the west, with a lot of teams with the same record. if they were losing i would understand but they are winning! and mike d???? he is 8-8.
@youngfed
So is Sheed in their class??? just look at how stupid your post sounds. You say D-howard is better than amare and then you finish with sheed as a future HOF. Sheed aint better than amare!
I think all players who want to be elite put in hard work over the summer to be in the top of the class. That’s not only seen in the game of basketball. Its also seen in school, jobs, etc. Use a at least a little bit of reasoning before you write.
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
+++++++++++++#######+++++++++++++++++
+++++++++++############+++++++++++++++
++++++++++###############+++++++++++++
+++++++++#####++++++++###++++++++++++
++++++++###++++++++++++###+++++++++++
++++++++##++++++++++++++###++++++++++
+++++++##+++++++++++++++####+++++++++
+++++++#+++++++++++++++++###+++++++++
++++++##+++++++++++++++++####++++++++
++++++#+++++++++++++++##++###++++++++
+++++##++++++++++++############+++++++
+++++##++++++++#+++##+####+####+++++++
+++++##++++#####+++#++#####+####++++++
+++++##+++##+###+++#+++****++####+++++
+++++##+++++#++#+++#+++++++++##++++++
+++++##+++++++++++++#+++++++##+#+++++
+++++#+++++++++++++++#++++++##+#+++++
++++++#+++++++++++++#++++++####++++++
++++++##+++++++++++####++++####++++++
++++++++++++++++++####++++++####+++++
+++++##+#+++++++++++++++++++##+#+++++
+++++#++++++++++++++##++++++####+++++
+++++#++++++++++++######++++##+++++++
+++++#+#+#+++++++##+++#+++++##+++++++
++++++#++#++++++##+++###++++##+++++++
+++++++#++++++++++++++++++#####++++++
+++++++++#+++++++++++#++++#####++++++
+++++++++++#+++++++++++++############
++++++++++++#+++++++++++#############
+++++++++++++#++++++++###############
++++++++++++++##++++########+########
+++++++++++++#++###########++########
+++++++++++###+++#########++#########
++++++++#######++++######+++#########
++++++#########+++++++##++++#########
+++++##########+++++###++++##########
+++############+++++#++++++##########
++##############++++#++++++##########
++##############++++++++++###########
¨°º¤Ã¸â€ž BARACK â€žÃ¸¤º°¨
¸â€žÃ¸¤º°¨OBAMA “°º¤Ã¸â€ž¸
Ã¸¤º°¨¸â€žÃ¸¤º°¨¨°º¤Ã¸â€ž¸¨°º¤Ã¸
BTW Amare=B@tchazzness
Fed, read between the lines: Amare is humble, and apparently put in a ton of offseason work. He knows that his team can play better, and he’s saying so. But I think that he’s saying the same things that Nash has said before; maybe Porter needs to do a better job of meshing two offensive styles?
Personally, I don’t see why they can’t get out and run like they did before, and just have Shaq bring up the rear. How many centers can run the court? You could probably count the number with one hand.
Personally, I think that Amare is in the same class as those stars (talent-wise), and I think that he knows it. But playing on a team that’s relatively underachieving (in his mind – they are actually 4th in the West), he knows that he can’t go around acting like a world-beater. Good move on his part.
@JCarr
Sheed isn’t better than Amare in the stats because he doesn’t have to be. Just like AI said “it’s a good feeling to be on a team where I don’t gotta score 30-40 a nite for us to when.” Thats what its like playing for the Piston. Amare can holler at us when Phoenix sends 4 Allstars to the Game in one year.
I’m a suns fan, a personally agree alot with Amare, constantly they feed Shaq the ball on offense and leave Amare alone and personally it gets me really frustrated to see such a talented player not have plays run for him. The Suns need to remember, Amare is trying to the player. And to be the franchise player, you need to get your touches. Shaq is no longer a franchise player and needs to understand that if this team wants to win, he needs to take more of a role as a leader and role player to teach Amare.
@youngfed
i dont think sheed can score 40 points in one game (yea, yea the team). Stats and reputation is what gets you into the HOF. Reputation for sheed? Uhmmm… (since you admire him so much you can you can answer that for yourself) His numbers (i wont even bother to look them up, i would be interested in all his technicals)
You quoted AI’s way of thinking. What about sheed, what does he think??
just jumping in here to defend sheed… career high 42.
Stat needs to play D.
@phil b
And he is 13 years pro. if he were like 7 or 8 years pro i would think he could surpass 42.
@Big Freeze
As much as i like amare i have to agree with that statement.
FED, 4 players went to the All-Star game 3 years ago. Conversely, I would love to have seen the Pistons get 4 players into the game in the West that year. You really think that Rip Hamilton would have gotten in over Kobe, T-Mac, Nash, TP, etc? Or Sheed, over Amare, TD, KG, Elton Brand, or Dirk? Didn’t think so.
@ JCARR…
for pure raw athleticism (mad hops and sheer power) STAT is better than sheed… i guess what FED is trying to say is that Sheed knows the game better as he is more fundamentally sound, thus the statement that Sheed is better… (stats not withstanding)
@don mega
He knows the game better??? Does he know how to run a pick and roll? he couldnt even do it with a caliber point guard in a guy like billups. He knows how to complain and get T’d up. If it were D-howard, who all he does is dunk, i would be willing to understand your comment about Sheed being more fundamentally sound. BUT STAT has a 15-17 jumper. can beat opponents off the dribble. can shoot free throws
Sheed has never been and will never be the first option on any team for offense or defense. 13 years have gone by and i dont think he has been the first option.
Defense lacks on both guys so no argument there.
Sheed plays in a system where the whole team is responsible for the defense and Amare plays in a team where they have no clue where to find their defensive identity.
Sheed is incredibly overated, he’s often times been a good player, on occasion been really good but generally through out his career he’s been mediocre, he’s never been the best of anything other than collecting techs. He’s occasionally funny and probably a fun guy in the locker room, other than that I can’t for the life of me figure out why he has so many fans…and if he’s admitted into HOF it’ll be an utter disgrace and seriously devalue induction of everyone else already there.
@JCarr
Defense does not lack on Sheed’s side.
@Dag
It doesn’t matter cause we on the East, so thats not worth arguing pimpin’
@JCarr…
like what I said… for talent alone STAT is better… and i do know that Sheed can play the pick and roll well… its just that they really did not do it that much in Detroit… usually its the pick and pop… Sheed is and would always be a student of the game… just like TD is…
@JCarr…
if your saying that beating your man off the dribble and shooting the ball from that range makes you fundamentally sound already… that’s crazy talk… fundamentals are not based on those criterias alone…
SEE HOW SHAQ DESTROYED THE SUNS???????
Get out of there NOW, old man.
I think everyone is missing the point here. The combo of Porter/Shaq has hindered the progression of Amare this year. Dime documented how incredibly in shape Amare was at the beginning of the season.
Its the coaches job to get the ball into the right hands, and clearly Porter is not. And it makes absolutely no sense. Amare is easily the most gifted and talented player on the Suns squad at the offensive end, yet his touches, points, etc have gone down.
Forget about all the comparisons, when you have a guy like STAT on your squad you make him the focal point of your offense, not Shaq. Its that simple.
The stupid part of this is, if they made Amare the block offensive option and let Shaq focus more on the defensive end, it would be a win-win, plus it could potentially put a few more years on Shaqs career. But homeboy always wants the damn spotlight on both ends.
I think teams are blinded by Shaq’s legacy and is not looking at the present situation. Yes, Big’s great,dominant, top 5 center all time, blah blah blah. But come on, it’s not freaking 2001 anymore. Let’s face it: HE’S DONE. It’s 2008, dude’s old, get over it. You can’t make a dinosaur who can’t even run the focal point of your offense, you just can’t.
Typical Stoudewiner
I have been saying this for a few weeks now, and Im not suprise STAT aint happy. Last few games he has been taking 10 or 12 shots per game, which considering he is the most offensively talented player on the roster must be frustrating
The new system does not suit their 2 time MVP point guard, and doesn’t get the ball enough to their dominant power forward. Yes Shaq’s numbers are up, but the teams numbers are down
FED, I see your points. I think that Sheed is a more well rounded player than Amar’e, but I genuinely think that Amar’e is a BETTER player already than Sheed ever was.
True, the Pistons are in the East, but getting 4 players onto the East’s All-Star team is like winning a kicking contest against Bruce Bowen.
@fed
Sheed does nothing on defense. He rebounds (8.9 a game) thats it Its the “team” defense that gets it done. Then why sheed, or prince aren’t DPOY??? (Oh yea, the “future HOF” TODAY: 11 pts. 1 rebound 3 assists)
@don mega
Dont compare TD to Sheed. Now thats some crazy talk. Sheeds legacy is no where near TD’s. TODAY: 11 pts. 1 rebound 3 assists.
Fundamentals or not sheed wont make it to HOF or will ever be better than STAT
To all you guys who say Amare can’t get his touches with Shaq having the ball more . . . Shaq is averaging 10 SHOTS a game (and making six)! Somehow that means Amare can’t play alongside Shaq? Give me a break. Granted, the new offense is a far cry from D’Antoni’s system, but the defense is somewhat improved . . . and besides a new offense takes more than 15 games to implement. If things are still bogged down by the end of the season, THEN we can talk.
As for Sheed . . . the guy is outrageously talented. KG and Duncan both consider him to be on their level. There’s something wrong with his head and he’s anything but consistant, so no, he won’t be in the HOF. Nor can he be considered a top-five big man in the league, like Amare. But in terms of raw talent, he’s on at least equal footing with Amare.
don mega
i was laughin already about sheed being on amares level (sheed is the most overrated player ever the dude is a bum and a role player period) but then u go ahead and mention him in with td dont ever do that. u just compared the greatest pf ever to the biggest waste of talent ever.
dagomar
that bs talk from timmeh and kg is they ever said that. timmeh is humble and all but ive never seen him talking about another player like that.
youngfed
u r crazy but we all know that
now amare talked about the hype the others get cuz right now i dont like him but hes better than howard. he prob wont be for long but right now he is.
PLEASEEE STOP THE SHEED IS TALENTED SHIT ITS BEEN 13 YEARS HES NOT GONNA GET IT GOING NOW.
Can Porter? Are you nuts?
This is why people find it in themselves to hate on the American way of life sometimes: it’s all about selfishness. It’s always all about who didn’t get what, like they’re entitled or something.
And their reason for being selfish in the first place is dumb: they want to look good first, and win second.
If I was coaching the Suns, I would bench Amare’s selfish butt! You’re making millions to play a damn game, you’re a professional, just like the coach is, and that forbids you from being frustrated over his decisions!
Porter’s the coach- the Suns hired him to make decisisons, so that’s what he’s gonna do. Amare is an employee too, one being paid to play at the coach’s prerogative, so he needs to just play when called.
The NBA is full of whiny babies with too much money! You’d think someone was trying to hurt him! Geez!
FUCK THE SUPERSTAR CULTURE! and the world will be a better place!
Amare’s perceived “unhappiness” is well compensated! He can’t fucking complain! He’s sad over what, missing an additional 8 points or so a game? If that’s the scheme of the team, so waht? He’s getting paid ridiculously to be a part of that scheme.
Hey Amare, those 10-year old kids in sweatshops in Asia earning less than 50 cents for a 12 hour workday, working their fingers to the bone with no insurance, you think they’re happy with their jobs? And yet, they’re more professional about their work than you!
Damn, I’m so sick of all this whining by “superstar athletes” who are already being paid millions to play a game and yet still somehow think the world owes them something.
he needs to come to the bulls when he opts out of his 2010-11 contract