Amar’e runs into an old problem; Kobe vs. Carmelo in Denver

#Lamar Odom #Kobe Bryant #Dwight Howard #Chris Paul #Carmelo Anthony
01.22.11
It’s the never-ending NBA dilemma: Young teams don’t win championships, but old teams don’t have bright futures. So how do you balance the roster if you want to win now and keep winning later? … The Spurs may be figuring it out. In last night’s win over the Knicks, we saw the old San Antonio regime mesh with the new: Tim Duncan (21 points, 16 rebounds, 5 blocks) turned in a throwback performance and dominated Amar’e Stoudemire (18 points, 15 rebounds, 4 steals). Those numbers might not show it, but Duncan and DeJuan Blair (18 points, 13 rebounds) had STAT flustered the entire game … Mike D’Antoni‘s offensive juggernaut struggled in their halfcourt sets all night, while San Antonio was running a clinic. Whether it was Gary Neal threes in the first half or Duncan eating up Ronny Turiaf and/or Amar’e in the post, or even Richard Jefferson catching backdoor lobs, San Antonio seemed to get whatever shot they wanted … One time Raymond Felton (23 points) got into the lane a step ahead of Tony Parker (21 points, 13 assists) before slowing up and moving into Parker’s path to try to create a foul. It’s otherwise known as the “Chris Paul.” Felton nearly got a foul out of it. So the next time down Felton tried it again on Manu Ginobili, but the Bald One flopped backwards, drawing an offensive foul. And you wonder why, every few years, a frustrated opponent wants to karate chop Manu in the face … Now that the Denver fans have begun turning on Carmelo Anthony, his teammates could be next. ‘Melo no-showed yesterday morning’s shootaround before the Nuggets faced the Lakers with an undisclosed personal reason, reportedly breaking the news to the team via text. When he showed up for the game, some teammates told reporters, they didn’t even know he was there. On the court, ‘Melo has been handling his business throughout this whole trade saga. But last night he just didn’t seem all the way there. ‘Melo scored a quiet 23 points and picked up a frustration technical in the fourth quarter … Meanwhile, the Nuggets got manhandled in the paint by Pau Gasol (19 points, 13 rebounds) and Lamar Odom (18 points, 10 rebounds) en route to a double-digit loss. Kobe scored 18 …Read More>>

