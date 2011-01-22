Amar’e runs into an old problem; Kobe vs. Carmelo in Denver

It’s the never-ending NBA dilemma: Young teams don’t win championships, but old teams don’t have bright futures. So how do you balance the roster if you want to win now and keep winning later? … The Spurs may be figuring it out. In last night’s win over the Knicks, we saw the old San Antonio regime mesh with the new: Tim Duncan (21 points, 16 rebounds, 5 blocks) turned in a throwback performance and dominated Amar’e Stoudemire (18 points, 15 rebounds, 4 steals). Those numbers might not show it, but Duncan and DeJuan Blair (18 points, 13 rebounds) had STAT flustered the entire game … Mike D’Antoni‘s offensive juggernaut struggled in their halfcourt sets all night, while San Antonio was running a clinic. Whether it was Gary Neal threes in the first half or Duncan eating up Ronny Turiaf and/or Amar’e in the post, or even Richard Jefferson catching backdoor lobs, San Antonio seemed to get whatever shot they wanted … One time Raymond Felton (23 points) got into the lane a step ahead of Tony Parker (21 points, 13 assists) before slowing up and moving into Parker’s path to try to create a foul. It’s otherwise known as the “Chris Paul.” Felton nearly got a foul out of it. So the next time down Felton tried it again on Manu Ginobili, but the Bald One flopped backwards, drawing an offensive foul. And you wonder why, every few years, a frustrated opponent wants to karate chop Manu in the face … Now that the Denver fans have begun turning on Carmelo Anthony, his teammates could be next. ‘Melo no-showed yesterday morning’s shootaround before the Nuggets faced the Lakers with an undisclosed personal reason, reportedly breaking the news to the team via text. When he showed up for the game, some teammates told reporters, they didn’t even know he was there. On the court, ‘Melo has been handling his business throughout this whole trade saga. But last night he just didn’t seem all the way there. ‘Melo scored a quiet 23 points and picked up a frustration technical in the fourth quarter … Meanwhile, the Nuggets got manhandled in the paint by Pau Gasol (19 points, 13 rebounds) and Lamar Odom (18 points, 10 rebounds) en route to a double-digit loss. Kobe scored 18 …Read More>>
Lakers, Baby!
Actually creepin up under the radar…
boston all over the jazz, rondo just trying to see how he can make his best dime in traffic.
hard to beat the C’s when all of them hustle and make the extra pass.
watched Paul Pierce get foul calls on every drive and thought that he gets more calls than Kobe. the truth just winces, throws his head back, and the refs whistle.
kobe scored 18 in the anniversary of his 81 point game performance 4 years ago.
the irony.
I occasionally did the “Chris Paul” move, it’s a tricky and simple move.
The problem was that apparently the Atlanta Dream showed up to play instead of the Atlanta Hawks
That’s a COLD line Dime. Yet an onpoint comment I must say. That game made me so ashamed of my team its ridiculous.
I’m not saying this in the wake of last night’s loss (been feeling this way for some time now) but I think it might be time for Atlanta to pull an Orlando. All the teams that stand in Atlanta’s way to anything prominate made moves to improve themselves considerably, whether it was in the offseason (Boston, Chicago, Miami) or during the regular season (Orlando). Although we are a very talented team we are still a flawed team and it might be time for a change. I think the big move they should make should be to try and acquire Carmelo Anthony from Denver.
We could offer Josh Smith, Jamal Crawford’s expiring contract, and whatever filler and/or draft picks we can offer. However, I also think they shouldn’t just go for Carmelo. If they could talk Denver into it they should try to acquire Nene as well. The trade looks like this;
Atlanta Gets:
Carmelo Anthony
Nene
Denver Gets:
Josh Smith
Jamal Crawford
Mo Evans
Zaza Pachulia
Draft Pick(s)
HIGHLY unlikey they would part with Nene but Chauncey would be a welcome addition as well with a trade adjustment
Deron Williams with 5 points, 6 assists, and 5 turnovers? Maybe Barkley was right when he said this year DWill isn’t showing enough leadership this year and those miracle comebacks are starting to catch up with the jazz
Those Zach and Monta All Star articles are starting to make a whole lot of sense. That Atlanta game, ish was disgusting. I’m mad at League Pass because they blacked out the Memphis game and the Knicks game was blacked out. For a free service, that doesn’t inspire me to pay for the rest of the season. It’s the weekend, hustle hard time for me and these kicks. Stay motivated Dime Fam!
Chris B
arch-usa.com
that’s how I love seeing the laker offence work !
go laleshow. Brutal efficiency is what we need. We can’t afford to race with these teams. Sad but true.
joe johnson’s contract is only gonna look worse as time goes on. Like lindsay lohan or an untreated case of gangrene. No matter how much you wish it away,the damage just gets worse..
the reason peja’s getting so much love is that teams are in love with what he used to do. Understand this, peja was a BAD muthafuka. I say this taking ray and reggie in context. Couple that with seeing what ray is doing, and you have the perfect storm to create overblown interest. Think stephon, pre vasoline or jwill pre knee injuries, vince carter pre his dontgiveashitis.
and speaking of ugly,clearly that memphis announcer has never seen shawn marion shoot or seen chuck hayes freethrows. The latter is almost hernia inducing.
tim duncan had 21, 16, 8, and 5 blocks, only 2 turnovers and 2 fouls in 34 minutes. he had a triple double earlier this year, and had people say he is on serious decline? nahhhh duncan just doesnt have to be the man and he is LOVING IT! for all the spurs haters, think about 2 things, the spurs ALWAYS play better at the end of the season after meshing on the rodeo road trip, and tim duncan is going to be so well rested come playoff time, those numbers are damn near going to be averages!
While Tim Duncan had a huge night, he was also the victim of a possible dick-move by Amar’e Stoudemire. Click my name and check out the second post down to see the clip of Stoudemire crushing a dunk on Duncan as he stood hunched over in pain under the basket after being poked in the eye.
At the very least, you’ve gotta credit Amar’e for finishing the play!
That’s a typically ignorant comment on Ukraine. Just for Mr. Heinsohn the population of Ukraine is 46 million people, which is about 1,5 times that of Canada.
How the hell is Melo ‘handling is business in the court’ when you clowns say that EVERY SINGLE GAME, the Nuggets are like a team without direction and chemistry?
When will you assholes realize that playing with Melo,a player who is basking in this hype machine, is the SOLE REASON that the Nuggets will never get the chemistry that they want?
And yeah, the Atlanta Hawks got MIND RAPED.
that was the worst officiating ever last night..how the hell does the 2nd leading scorer and a top 5 (at the absolute very least) mvp candidate only get 2 fouls shots the WHOLE night??!!and on the other hand, an undersized player wit a double knee-ectomy gets a foul called for him every single time hes in the paint??i think there was one time he didn’t get a foul call…that was seriously turrible..any1 that says otherwise can go give tim donaghy a hand job..how many times in the 4th quater of a close game do you see people diving on the floor and no1 has clear possession and no1 SIGNALED a time out…yet they give it to the team??that was such gahbage.
also…i thought miami had the worst fans in the NBA but that title is goin to denver..miami fans jus dont show up, at least they dont boo their team unless the product on the court is ass..how the fuck you gunna boo ur own player that didnt even demand a trade..i am now all for melo leaving..dont really want him in NY unless its as a FA on the cheap but shit get outta ther melo..and ok I can understand the fans frustrations wit him but shit..ur gunna applaud Kobe??forreal???the guy who took u outta the playoffs like 2 years ago?ur 1 shot at championship??and he raped a lil white girl from ur area..ur gunna applaud this man??wtf is that about..i can tell u this.. even if patrick ewing was accused of raping some white girl in buffalo..he would get booed the fuck outta the garden any day
ooh yea and i actually think this was the first time i watched a spurs game where they didnt mention blairs lack of knees
ooh yea..and kobe called the denver fan idiots..so in turn they applaud him..
for the 1st quarter i thought the game was in LA..every time LA scored the fans were cheering louder than they were for denver
Melo has officially lost his fans in Denver, and needs to get out of there ASAP. He f’ed them over a lil too much, I mean they were cheering for KOBE more than dude, that’s rock bottom.
@sean
Yeah STAT banging on Duncan was pretty dickish, I mean come on, Duncan was obviously hurt and you just dunk on him? Not even a layup.
Love how the C’s are rolling, specially when Rondo is not caring about passing and just diming everybody and they lock down fools. Green machine still got it.
I swear to god Ellis did the EXACT same move at the end of both games, and its nice to see Curry come back to the Curry we love. Smoothest 30 points I’ve seen in a while. That team has a future.
@stunna
I know what you mean about amar’e. A layup would’ve gotten the job done… but it was a pretty bang bang play. Dude was just hanging out under the basket though…
Hey sean dynasty… click on my name to see how the general public feels about your self-serving posts
I don’t blame the Nuggets fans for cheering for the other team, if their “star player” is doing them this way.
ANY CITY will do that, so let’s not make this about Cleveland fans or Denver fans etc. Think about it. If your girl is about to leave you, are you going to her family functions and showing up at her work with flowers? No, you’re checking out the rest of her competition.
@That’s What’s Up
Hmmm that’s pretty interesting man. Thanks for the input.
…Though I’m not exactly sure how promoting the sport that you love (I presume) through fantasy basketball while asking nothing in return is self serving… I appreciate you opinion though.
your
That’s what’s up – while I did laugh (out loud) at your post, at least Sean posts about actual NBA related topics and has opinions.
What was that one site a few years back that was always posting on here about whomever was tagged in the Smack? It’d be like
“Kobe Bryant’s dunks are crazy!” and a link to the same page every time.
Haha. Thanks dagwaller… Don’t get me wrong, I thought I got a laugh too.
Yeah that didn’t make any sense. I meant I thought that That’s What’s Up was funny too and I got a laugh out of it.