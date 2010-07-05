Amar’e Stoudemire agrees to $100 million deal with New York

With Joe Johnson, Paul Pierce, Dirk Nowitzki and Rudy Gay having all deciding to stay at home and continue building their legacies for the franchises with which they’ve become synonymous, Amar’e Stoudemire is the first big-time free agent to change teams.
The New York Knicks offered Amar’e a 5-year, $100 million deal days ago, and during his official meeting with the team today, Amar’e accepted. If you didn’t hear, the Knicks also made a second pitch to LeBron James over the weekend, presumably to remind him they are capable of building a great team around him featuring Amar’e.
But let’s not get ahead of the game: If Amar’e is the biggest free agent NY signs this summer, how far can he take them? Or will he only be The Man for one season before Carmelo comes to the Big Apple next summer?
It would be easy to look at the nine figures he got from the Knicks, then at the Western Conference Finals squad he left in Phoenix and say Amar’e just went after the money. But I don’t think it’s that simple. The Suns offered $96 million and Amar’e turned them down, not because another $4 million was the deal-breaker, but because personally from my dealings with him, I think Amar’e was disillusioned with the Suns ever since they almost traded him at the 2009 mid-season deadline. Last week it was reported Phoenix wanted Stoudemire to sign a five-year contract that had minutes-played clauses in the final two years of the deal, which turned Amar’e off.
Do you think the Knicks have made a good move? Will this help them land LeBron or D-Wade?
Knicks fan – supporting this deal.
Hope he stays healthy.
more moves to come… if monta gets dealt there, it could bring back some energy to the garden.
What does the rest of the roster look like right now?
Where is t-mac, who cares, but that could be a combo: Monta, tmac, amare???
Regardless, he’s the first major star quality player to play for NYC since Ewing, is he not?
If he has focus he could be huge. And if they get him some real help, while Wilson Chandler hopefully develops into something nice, the nucleus could be forming to put the excitement back in the Garden… for real this time.
@wit ya
I know what you mean, but the Garden had plenty of energy this year, at least in the stands.
The fans were great. =)
If you’re talking about the actual play in the court, than yes, plenty more energy if that deal goes down.
Prost
Im not so sure they made the right choice picking Amare over Bosh. Seems like a typically Knicks impatient move.
I didnt like this deal at first.
Amare, for all his talent, is a one way player. He’s still fairly explosive but the Knicks dont have a guard who can deliver seamless passes like Nash. He also could rebound better and play better defense
With Gallo on the wing and Chandler slashing, the Knicks need a guard who can get everyone the ball where they need it.
I’m kinda accepting it…because he gives us our first bonafide star…but he needs to prove himself.
Did they overpay for him? absolutely, he is no max guy. but is it as bad as the joe johnson contract? no way
Amar’e is only 27 and will be 32 when the contrqact ends, when he should still be in his prime. joe johnson will be 35 when his contract ends, so the last 2 years the hawks will try to trade him.
the knicks just needed someone who brings the excitement back and shows a star is willing to go there. that could now lead to another big name going there. hope it happens cause a good team in NYC is always nice.
the knocks are just missing too many pieces they would have to buy an entire roster including a bench maybe bloomberg can invest some of his billions into the knicks cap space
Amare’ Stoudemire today.
Tony Parker, Monta’ Ellis, etc., etc. later?
Carmelo Anthony next summer?
NYC = a team on the rise?
NYC? Coached by D’Antoni? Not the best place to start playing defense and putting some real effort on boards for the first time in his career…
Amar’e should work well in NYC. Hope they get Ridnour or Felton along with a shooter.
Great Move by Amare… fine he won’t have Nash making life easy for him. He will have the power forwards in the East making life easy for him. Would you want to look across the line up and see:
Gasol or Beasley
David West or Troy Murphy
Dirk or $118 Lewis
Z-bo or Brand
His numbers will look better in comparison. All he has to do is average more than 8 rebounds and people will say he is making progress. KG switched conferences and won a ring
While amar’e is a great talent and congratulations to him on getting paid, this will only perpetuate this ongoing delusion Knick fans have that James, Anthony or any marquee free agent is going to play for them and save their team from their current hell (as best personified by Eddy Curry).
In truth, Stoudemire is a a hell of an athlete but I have a suspicion that many of his stats were greatly inflated by playing with Steve Nash and in the uptempo Phoenix system. Any big man who approaches rebounding with extreme caution and plays less than adequate defense creates alot of questions that he must answer. But man can he score.
Hmmm, max contract for Amare? Good luck getting another player like Melo, who will expect a max contract. Guys like Dirk are rare, willing to take less in order to better their team.
toast..let the party in ny begin..the future looking bright like a bald man head who stuck his dome in a batch of baby oil and is rocketed toward the sun revealing a bright gleam of blinding rays
@Random Fan
cmon man you could choose better names to scare amare. Playing for the suns he punked a lot of these guys, and on defense, oh wait, he doesnt care about defense
@ all of you and the knicks–
first thing with amare stoudemire is defining his position. are you bringing him to your team as a center or as a power forward?
he doesnt rebound well nor defend the paint well. so, this deal is only good if you define which position you want him to play and then fill the other position with a high flying high energy defensive big who just rebounds, blocks shots, and can play D straight up and protect the paint.
if amare is your lone true big, and you pair him with a finesse player, then this is a horrible move. it wouldnt work and wouldnt be any different from what hes done in phoenix to this point.
its not about pairing him with a great point guard. i mean, shit, he average 20pts a game with marbury as his point guard. its about defining his position and getting the opposite type player to compliment him.
right now, the knicks center is eddy curry. thus making stoudemire the power foward.
and the italian bum is the small forward. ugh. yuck. that frontline combo aint gonna win shit for them (gallinari, stoudemire, curry). and since the coach doesnt really know how to coach, the knicks are heading for the lottery.
also, d’antoni likes his lil italian player too much. if the knicks dont sign anyone else, gallinari will be taking the shots at the end of the games. which thus makes amare a $100mil decoy.
Hey heckler, marbury was a good pg dont get it confused
for watever reason what they media had against marbury thats why people tend to forget.
back in the day marbury culd hoop wit the best and he dropped DIMES.
DONT SMOKE, ITS BAD FOR U HECKLER. gain some memory back, u sound like an uneducated fan aka a groupie
I like the move a lot. The Knicks do need a defensive presence on that front line though now. Somehow they need to pry Okafor from the Hornets. I personally don’t care if the Knicks don’t get Chris Paul or even Darren Collison. I would much rather have the Knicks use David Lee in a sign and trade along with Curry and Chandler to get Okafor & Peja.
Then you still get Peja’s contract as relief to flip later on.
Eventually you’ll have this:
PG Douglas
SG Lebron
SF Gallo
PF Stoudemire
C Okafor
I kinda figured Amare would sign with the Knicks. He pairs well with D’Antoni, they like to play the same kind of basketball. Offensive. I think this will bring some energy and even some wins to the team. If T-Mac is still there, and can contribute along with Gallinari, they will have a better team than last year. I still don’t think Lebron wants to play that type of game. Thought maybe Johnson might sign, but maybe there is some type of trade scenario bringing Monta Ellis, Iguodala, or maybe Gilbert Arenas to the team.
The Hornets would probably be happy to deal Okafor, but who would the Knicks send to N.O.?
I hope Knicks can land a decent pass first point guard or better yet Lebron!!! Amare is a beast, Ive been a fan since his rookie year. Excited about this deal.
What just crosses my mind: how much does Curry make this Year? Isnt it His last contract Year? Could they Trade him somehow for arenas?
@ the unknown known–
nah man. you got me wrong. i aint hating on steph.
im a marbury fan (even to this day).
