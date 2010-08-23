Amar’e Stoudemire At Disney World Making Candy Apples

Not trying to steal Trey Kerby and Ball Don’t Lie’s “Create-a-caption” steez, but this pic from Amar’e Stoudemire‘s Twitter feed is just too funny not to post. As STAT said, he’s at Disney World making candy apples. And why wouldn’t he be? Leave us your best caption for this photo in the comments below.
how bout u guys post the news??
MJ has been reunited w/ his bastard child…Kwame signed for a year wit the jordancats…
but cot dayum that pic is creepy
atleast he wears a glove when fist ef’n a franchise
MOUSE IN DA HOUSE!
Amar’e to an exhausted father of three: “You said four fingers, right?”
“New Apple City”
“making candy apples in the Big apple”
“Candyman”
Stat in Mickyland”
“Candy apples. It’s Amare”
Frank Sinatra, eat your apples out”
“i wanna wake up with a franchise that never wins”
“putting on gloves,since i will never wear a ring anyway”
“Yo, remember the stop word and I’ll try not to go in past the watch aight?….LeBron! You listening!?!?”
“I’mma teach yo azz to turn down an offer to sign with me. Forget Stat,call me the Candyman b*tch!”
Amare stop messing around and hit up the gym
Playa we want playoffs this year an tell ur boy melo what is he waiting for!
“Amar’e’s first experience with things that need to be picked and rolled out of Phoenix went as poorly as expected.”
Amare: “Ok Mickey, cavity search time!”
“Get over here Minnie, you’ve been a baaaad girl… Time for me to search for that elusive ring”
LOL!!
I hope that caramel is kosher, since apparently, Amare’s a Jew all of a sudden.
Amare: “Do you like apples?”
Customer: “Yes”
(Amare dunks the apple on the customer’s mouth)
Amare: “How do you like them apples!!!!!!!!!”