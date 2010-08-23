Amar’e Stoudemire At Disney World Making Candy Apples

08.23.10 8 years ago 13 Comments

Not trying to steal Trey Kerby and Ball Don’t Lie’s “Create-a-caption” steez, but this pic from Amar’e Stoudemire‘s Twitter feed is just too funny not to post. As STAT said, he’s at Disney World making candy apples. And why wouldn’t he be? Leave us your best caption for this photo in the comments below.

TAGSAMARE STOUDEMIREDimeMag

