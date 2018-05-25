



Getty Image

If you’ve wanted to watch Amar’e Stoudemire play basketball over the last few years, you’d have to find a cable package or total legal internet stream that would let you check out Hapoel Jerusalem’s games. He made the decision to retire in September of 2017, though, so his next basketball game will take place during the second season of the BIG3.

But still, despite saying he’s retired, Stoudemire hasn’t ruled out one last NBA stint just yet. The former six-time All-Star spoke to Bill Reiter of CBS Sports and explained that he’s working hard to get his body in the right place with the hopes of making back to the Association.

“I am,” Stoudemire said when asked about whether he’s working towards a comeback next season, according to NBC Sports. “I am. I’m definitely planning on it. I’ve been training like you wouldn’t believe, my body feels great. I had an amazing year last year playing overseas and so I’m gonna definitely continue to work my way back into top shape and see if there’s a team out there that needs my talents.”



Stoudemire will turn 36 in November, which is a potential cause for concern when you consider that he’s had a myriad of injuries over his basketball career. Still, as is always the case in scenarios like this, all he needs to do is convince one NBA team that he can be a useful piece — whether it be as a player or as a veteran in a locker room — for him to get the shot he very obviously wants.

While he may not be the same player that captivated the league with his power and athleticism earlier in his career, perhaps Stoudemire can use his stint in the BIG3 to show he has one more NBA run left in him.

(Via NBC Sports)