Amare Stoudemire Feels Disrespected Like Tupac

After being ejected last week for arguing his third personal foul in the second quarter, Amare Stoudemire delivered one of the greatest quotables of the year. “I felt disrespect,” Stoudemire said. “Refs don’t like me as much as the cops didn’t like Tupac.”

Wow. While STAT continues his All-Star campaign and appears to be in position to start in Phoenix, if the Suns are going to do any damage this season (and eventually in the playoffs) they need the young Sun Tzu to keep his cool.



After the game, Terry Porter said Stoudemire “needs to show more maturity in the situation that got him ejected,” and I agree. Right now, the Suns are in dangerous times. Sure they have a 19-12 record, but in a year or two, who’s going to be left? Most likely Steve Nash is headed to New York to reunite with Mike D’Antoni, Shaquille O’Neal and Grant Hill will be collecting their pension and Leandro Barbosa will be shipped out like Boris Diaw and Raja Bell.

Who’s left? Are you going to build a contender in the West with a core of Jason Richardson, Robin Lopez and Matt Barnes? And looking at the rest of the roster, those guys are lucky to be in the League.

If the Suns want to keep Stoudemire once he becomes a free agent in 2010, and build around the 6-foot-10, 249 pound forward/center, Steve Kerr better find a way to help STAT feel respected.

What do you predict will be the fate of the Suns in the next couple years?

Source: The Arizona Republic via NBA FanHouse