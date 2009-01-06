Amare Stoudemire Feels Disrespected Like Tupac

After being ejected last week for arguing his third personal foul in the second quarter, Amare Stoudemire delivered one of the greatest quotables of the year. “I felt disrespect,” Stoudemire said. “Refs don’t like me as much as the cops didn’t like Tupac.”
Wow. While STAT continues his All-Star campaign and appears to be in position to start in Phoenix, if the Suns are going to do any damage this season (and eventually in the playoffs) they need the young Sun Tzu to keep his cool.
After the game, Terry Porter said Stoudemire “needs to show more maturity in the situation that got him ejected,” and I agree. Right now, the Suns are in dangerous times. Sure they have a 19-12 record, but in a year or two, who’s going to be left? Most likely Steve Nash is headed to New York to reunite with Mike D’Antoni, Shaquille O’Neal and Grant Hill will be collecting their pension and Leandro Barbosa will be shipped out like Boris Diaw and Raja Bell.
Who’s left? Are you going to build a contender in the West with a core of Jason Richardson, Robin Lopez and Matt Barnes? And looking at the rest of the roster, those guys are lucky to be in the League.
If the Suns want to keep Stoudemire once he becomes a free agent in 2010, and build around the 6-foot-10, 249 pound forward/center, Steve Kerr better find a way to help STAT feel respected.
What do you predict will be the fate of the Suns in the next couple years?
Source: The Arizona Republic via NBA FanHouse
That’s just wrong for Stat to compare himself to the greatest poet of our time, and arguably one of the two best MC’s ever!
Stat’s not even top 10 player in the L
suns? have you seen OKC? take KD away that’s the suns in a few years they have absolutely NO prospects
Amare, as stupid as they come.
Amare has a college degree, he can’t be that stup…. oh, wait
and then he wonders why they call him bitch…
Poor guy, he must go home every night and cry into a big pile of money. First Johnson, then Marion, now this, what is it about the Suns that creates players who don’t know how good they have it?
@Michorizo : LMFAO!!!
Maybe this would be a good time for Shaq to step in and provide some of that mentorship he said he was going to give to young Amare.
Then again, maybe making appropriate public comments isn’t an area of excellence for Shaq…
What is that taste in your mouth again Kobe?
Amare against the World
You know, I love watching the Suns cope with the string of stupid decisions they made over the past 5 years.
Nash is not going to NY. Nash will be retired in two years. Anyone who doesn’t think so should watch him get destroyed by TP in last year’s playoffs.
The Suns should have traded Matrix and Nash for Josh Howard and Devin Harris and rebuilt a young core around Amare. They didn’t and now they are screwed.
look, Amare is no drama queen. saying that won’t realy affect how he gets calls for or against him..lets face it. my man was just saying what’s on his mind, if he does feel like Pac, than that’s the reference. (read: i am being dogged by the refs, like cops in Oakland among other places dogged 2Pac)
forget this immaturity; what we all want is to finish the blow-up and remove the run-and-gun leftovers. you trade steve nash for baron davis, and amare for biedrins and stephon jackson, then you’d have the 2005 we believe warriors plus a 37 year old shaq come playoff time. baron davis, jrich, sjax, matt barnes, biedrins, shaq, it’ll be a great timeout. come on steve kerr, you know you want to.
Dude stop crying. Dang this L is so whiny about refs. I think the players complain more than the fans almost. If you winning or if you squad is up enough it’s not going to matter what the refs do.
Just play. This dude always talkin. I used to like this cat, now he startin to get on my nerves.
Wanna complain about his coaches past and present, playing style, his touches, the refs and all. You wanna of the most vicious cats in the game, just do you.
I can’t even stand players like that on the street court.
Dude I used to ball with and against was one of the rawest players I seen and def. the best out of the group that I balled with. He be the main one complaining bout who fouled him and how people are guarding others wrong and the list goes one.
I promised dude got cussed out and almost punched about 4 times.
If you got skills like that just ball. And Tupac he ain’t and even comparing that can’t be the same. Just dumb overall.
@Michorizo
Haha good one. Only true Pac fans will get that shit.
Yea Michorizo that was good.
Perhaps his dear mama, Brenda who just had a baby will tell him to keep his head up too.
Also does that make the rest of the Suns the Outlawz or the Digital Underground?
If D.U. is Shaq Humpty lol?
He needs to stop complaining. Its getting old. He’s too good of a player to complain this much.
@Gee….your number 15 comment sucks ass. You should have just given Michorizo his props for a good punch line and kept it moving.
I dont get it, he aint say he’s as great as Tupac. He said the refs hate him like the cops hated Pac. Shit, my boy’s baby mama hate him like the popo hated Tupac, so what? Dat dont make homie as great as Pac…
Are we all reading the same shit?
If I say my ear ring looks like Jordan’s, did you idiots just read that i was comparing myself to his basketball abilities?
Who’s really stupid?
being a spurs fan i loved that harris for kidd trade
@ 19 I realize what he’s saying, but to make that reference it’s like saying I saw MJ’s earing and got one just like it.
@ hate
Dont take it personal, i’m just cranky till the first spliff of the day. I’m on a kush train now
fucc tupac
Dime
Don’t call him “young Sun-Tzu”. Didn’t that fool give himself that nickname? He wouldn’t know a quote from the Art of War if it slapped him in the face. Encouraging that is just wrong and “stat” is a good enough nickname until he steps up and wins something.
dukesman2000 I know it did I was bored lol. Trust me though I knew that was lame as I was typing it.
Hey you mad cause you waisted your time reading that lame ish too huh? LOL
Then I followed that up with another lame one with 16 and you didn’t even give that credit. Now I am mad for real lol.
All the potential in the world but lacks the brain power to tap into it. Dude is a physical freak of nature but only cares about his “Stats”, not winning. If this dude wasnt surrounded by a bunch of paid “yes” men he might have made something of himself in this league. Instead he is so ego driven he would rather put up his numbers then win rings.
Duncan has half the physical talents Amare has, but has 5 times the heart/mind he does, thus making Duncan 10 times the player Amare ever will be. Enjoy your 20 and 10 with no rings Amare, keep feeling disrespected instead of earning that respect.
wow.
what a dork.
Amare should change his nickname from STAT to Amare the “Sleek Cougar” Stoudemire. Search for the facebook group.