Amar’e Stoudemire “Fire Extinguisher” T-Shirt

#New York Knicks
05.01.12 6 years ago

You knew it was coming, and Crosstown New York didn’t wait long. Just a few hours after Amar’e Stoudemire lost his mind, punched through the glass of a fire extinguisher and had to leave South Beach in a sling, the clothing company released a t-shirt to commemorate the occasion.

Sizes range from a small to a 4XL, and at just $20, I’d consider this somewhat of a steal. You can cop a shirt at Crosstown New York’s store.

Will you buy this?

