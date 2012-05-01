Amar’e Stoudemire “Fire Extinguisher” T-Shirt

You knew it was coming, and Crosstown New York didn’t wait long. Just a few hours after Amar’e Stoudemire lost his mind, punched through the glass of a fire extinguisher and had to leave South Beach in a sling, the clothing company released a t-shirt to commemorate the occasion.

Sizes range from a small to a 4XL, and at just $20, I’d consider this somewhat of a steal. You can cop a shirt at Crosstown New York’s store.

H/T Ball Don’t Lie

Will you buy this?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.