BIG3 Will Bring Amar’e Stoudemire On Board For Its Second Season

In news that is sure to delight fans of the Seven Seconds or Less Phoenix Suns, it was announced on Wednesday that Amar’e Stoudemire will join BIG3. The news of Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 league adding the former six-time All-Star selection was revealed via a report by Ian Begley of ESPN.

Ex-Knick Amar'e Stoudemire will join the Big3 League, per a source: https://t.co/PtEMFITWLz — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 14, 2018

Word of Stoudemire’s inclusion was announced by the league shortly after. He’ll join BIG3 as a member of Tri-State.

🚨ROSTER ALERT🚨 6X NBA All-Star @AmareIsReal is teaming up with Tri-State as a co-captain for #BIG3Season2. RT if you're ready to see STAT hoop on the BIG3 floor! pic.twitter.com/Y5oc0xf2LG — BIG3 (@thebig3) February 14, 2018

Stoudemire’s basketball career came to an end in Sept. 2017, after he won the Israeli Basketball Super League championship as a member of Hapoel Jerusalem. Prior to that, Stoudemire had a decorated career in the NBA as a member of the Suns, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, and Miami Heat.