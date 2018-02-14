BIG3 Will Bring Amar’e Stoudemire On Board For Its Second Season

Associate Editor
02.14.18

Getty Image

In news that is sure to delight fans of the Seven Seconds or Less Phoenix Suns, it was announced on Wednesday that Amar’e Stoudemire will join BIG3. The news of Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 league adding the former six-time All-Star selection was revealed via a report by Ian Begley of ESPN.

Word of Stoudemire’s inclusion was announced by the league shortly after. He’ll join BIG3 as a member of Tri-State.

Stoudemire’s basketball career came to an end in Sept. 2017, after he won the Israeli Basketball Super League championship as a member of Hapoel Jerusalem. Prior to that, Stoudemire had a decorated career in the NBA as a member of the Suns, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, and Miami Heat.

Around The Web

TAGSAMARE STOUDEMIREBig3

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP