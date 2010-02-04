Amar’e Stoudemire: “My feet are not planted in cement”

There’s no question that Amar’e Stoudemire would be one of the most pursued free agents this summer if he was on the open market. But it looks more and more like he’s going to go the route of Carlos Boozer and – if not traded before then – remain with the Suns for at least one more year.

In an interview with FanHouse’s Chris Tomasson, STAT said that unless he were to sign an extension before next summer, he’s leaning toward not opting out of his contract that will pay him $17.69 million next year.

“I can opt out this summer or I can opt in, which means I’ll be back another year,” said Stoudemire, speaking after the morning shootaround in preparation for Wednesday night’s game against Denver. “That’s definitely an option. I’m leaning more toward that right now. Maybe opting in. … (That would be to) buy time. See how we do. … I think we got our game back on track. A three-game winning streak.”

Unlike the Jazz, the Suns really don’t have a replacement for Stoudemire waiting in the wings like Paul Millsap. As we’ve seen the past two years, Millsap plays to his full potential when Boozer doesn’t play. So if Phoenix believes Stoudemire that he is going to be back for another year (and maybe more), there’s no reason to trade him for cents on the dollar just yet. And if I’m Stoudemire, it might be in my best interest to wait until 2011 when I could either (a) be traded at next year’s Trade Deadline and make all my money, or (b) not have to compete with the likes of (potenitally) LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and Joe Johnson for a max-deal.

“I love the city,” Stoudemire said of Phoenix. “But, at the same time, I’m open. I’m open for other teams. There’s nothing written in stone. My feet are not planted in cement.”

If you’re Steve Kerr, do you keep your star and risk losing him in the offseason? Or do you trade him now and get something in return while you still can? Sure today Amar’e is talking about not opting out, but just like a freshman at the NBA Pre-Draft Camp, all it takes is one person to get delusions of grandeur in their head to mess everything up.

What do you think? Do the Suns trade Amar’e before the deadline? If not, does he opt-out of his contract this summer? Does he sign an extension with the Suns?

