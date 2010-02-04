Amar’e Stoudemire: “My feet are not planted in cement”

There’s no question that Amar’e Stoudemire would be one of the most pursued free agents this summer if he was on the open market. But it looks more and more like he’s going to go the route of Carlos Boozer and – if not traded before then – remain with the Suns for at least one more year.
In an interview with FanHouse’s Chris Tomasson, STAT said that unless he were to sign an extension before next summer, he’s leaning toward not opting out of his contract that will pay him $17.69 million next year.
“I can opt out this summer or I can opt in, which means I’ll be back another year,” said Stoudemire, speaking after the morning shootaround in preparation for Wednesday night’s game against Denver. “That’s definitely an option. I’m leaning more toward that right now. Maybe opting in. … (That would be to) buy time. See how we do. … I think we got our game back on track. A three-game winning streak.”
Unlike the Jazz, the Suns really don’t have a replacement for Stoudemire waiting in the wings like Paul Millsap. As we’ve seen the past two years, Millsap plays to his full potential when Boozer doesn’t play. So if Phoenix believes Stoudemire that he is going to be back for another year (and maybe more), there’s no reason to trade him for cents on the dollar just yet. And if I’m Stoudemire, it might be in my best interest to wait until 2011 when I could either (a) be traded at next year’s Trade Deadline and make all my money, or (b) not have to compete with the likes of (potenitally) LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and Joe Johnson for a max-deal.
“I love the city,” Stoudemire said of Phoenix. “But, at the same time, I’m open. I’m open for other teams. There’s nothing written in stone. My feet are not planted in cement.”
If you’re Steve Kerr, do you keep your star and risk losing him in the offseason? Or do you trade him now and get something in return while you still can? Sure today Amar’e is talking about not opting out, but just like a freshman at the NBA Pre-Draft Camp, all it takes is one person to get delusions of grandeur in their head to mess everything up.
What do you think? Do the Suns trade Amar’e before the deadline? If not, does he opt-out of his contract this summer? Does he sign an extension with the Suns?
let him go… he is no franchise player… and this comes from a Suns fan…
I think it would be a safe move for the Suns to let him go now or try to do a sign and trade. Because, let’s face it, this Suns team is not really in championship condition. You have 2 aging superstars, an athletic swingman, and a bunch of young talent. I say, make the trade and start a rebuilding process with the pieces you get in return. Their system can cater to any big and they have enough to remain (the same type of) contenders out West. Let’s face it, they’re not winning the chip this season and I don’t see them doing it next year either.
Besides, I want to see Amare teamed up Wade to see what kind of noise they could make out East….OR, take Iggy from my Sixers so that I don’t get sick to my stomach watching a game or going to one!
I seriously don’t know if any team would or should pay Amare more than the $17.69 mil that he would get next year from Phoenix. That is unless the teams with the most money can’t land one tof the more prized 2010 free agents.
If I’m a team with huge cap space I go after Lebron, Wade, Bosh, Joe Johnson, then Amare in that order. I think the only way Amare will get more money than his 2010 PHX option will pay is if a team can’t lure anybody else.
wanaballer, you have a franchise player in nash-
the suns should keep him.
From everything I’ve read it seems as though there is talk amongst NBA front offices that Amare’s best days are behind him. Plus, how good can he really be without Nash getting him the ball. Seriously. Imagine him somewhere like Miami relying on Alston or Chalmers or Arroyo setting him up. O in NY with Duhon. Or NJ with Harris. I can’t.
As a Suns fan, I am disappointed with his effort this season as well as the effort of the FO. Steve Kerr seems to have no idea what he wants to do, and in the end i’m just wishing they dont just trade him for cap relief. Robert Sarver needs to go, the guy is cheap.
Amare should be trade but only if we get something valuable in return, like say Anthony Randolph or Michael Beasley or a draft pick.
I think eventually Earl Clark could be good for the Suns in this system but needs more time.
Jason Richardson also needs to be moved out. He hasnt meshed at all with the team with his numbers at career lows. But I dont think we have a willing partner.
@ Spliff 2 my Lou
I agree completely, I dont see Amare making the same impact without Steve Nash
I’d send Kevin Martin AND Jason Thompson in a sign and trade to land Amare in Sacto, and max him out. The Kings are cursed for doing Webber dirty and will never be contenders again until they find the next franchise PF and pay him appropriately. We’d be looking something like –
Beno
Evans
Nocioni
Amare
Hawes
That has lots of potential if you ask me….
but Amare your feet are planted in cement, just look at your rebounding numbers . . . something has got to be holding you down from grabbing those boards; I can only imagine it must be cement.
D.H. with the zinger of the day!
@Sacto_J
I like that deal, but your team SUCKS if Beno is your starting PG. Perpetually lottery bound…
Udrih is a tootsie
Some of you on this board dont watch any games, how is Amare’s numbers a product of Nash when he averaged 20 and 9 (the same thing he’s averaging now) without Nash in 03-04???
If anything Steve Nash’s effectiveness is a product of the up-and-down pace of the Suns, look at the 1st half of the season last year, when the suns went more halfcourt offense, Nash was quiet as a mouse.