Amare Stoudemire On the Trading Block

It looks like the Suns came out of those closed-door meetings with something. Ideally, everyone would have been recommitted to turning a roster choc full of talent into a real contender, right now. But instead, it looks as though their proposed solution will include some “major changes” before the Feb. 19th trade deadline.

Perhaps signaling a willingness to dismantle their roster, the Phoenix Suns have begun exchanging trade proposals with teams for All-Star forward Amare Stoudemire, league executives told Yahoo! Sports on Thursday. With dysfunction and dissension reigning within the Suns, rival front-office executives believe general manager Steve Kerr is determined to move Stoudemire and others before the Feb. 19 trade deadline.

Perhaps rival front office executives just want Kerr to send STAT off so that they don’t have to deal with him. But watching these guys play, their body language says that their issues remain unresolved. Ultimately, that might mean that they need to get rid of Amare to save the rest of the team.

That brings us back to an age ol’ question – is it possible to get equal value in return for a superstar?

The T-Wolves got Al Jefferson, Ryan Gomes, Gerald Green, Sebastian Telfair, Theo Ratliff and two first-round picks in exchange for Kevin Garnett. Minny will get to use their first pick from Boston this year. Obviously, a huge part of evaluating this deal hinges on the players that they take in the draft.

Phoenix said that they want to get a combination of young talent, expiring contracts and draft picks if they’re going to trade Amare. That sounds a lot like the combination that Minnesota went for. Ultimately, will it be worth it?

Source: SI and CBS Sports