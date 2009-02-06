Amare Stoudemire On the Trading Block

It looks like the Suns came out of those closed-door meetings with something. Ideally, everyone would have been recommitted to turning a roster choc full of talent into a real contender, right now. But instead, it looks as though their proposed solution will include some “major changes” before the Feb. 19th trade deadline.
Perhaps signaling a willingness to dismantle their roster, the Phoenix Suns have begun exchanging trade proposals with teams for All-Star forward Amare Stoudemire, league executives told Yahoo! Sports on Thursday. With dysfunction and dissension reigning within the Suns, rival front-office executives believe general manager Steve Kerr is determined to move Stoudemire and others before the Feb. 19 trade deadline.
Perhaps rival front office executives just want Kerr to send STAT off so that they don’t have to deal with him. But watching these guys play, their body language says that their issues remain unresolved. Ultimately, that might mean that they need to get rid of Amare to save the rest of the team.
That brings us back to an age ol’ question – is it possible to get equal value in return for a superstar?
The T-Wolves got Al Jefferson, Ryan Gomes, Gerald Green, Sebastian Telfair, Theo Ratliff and two first-round picks in exchange for Kevin Garnett. Minny will get to use their first pick from Boston this year. Obviously, a huge part of evaluating this deal hinges on the players that they take in the draft.
Phoenix said that they want to get a combination of young talent, expiring contracts and draft picks if they’re going to trade Amare. That sounds a lot like the combination that Minnesota went for. Ultimately, will it be worth it?
Source: SI and CBS Sports
I say the Pistons trade Iverson, Kwame (expiring contract), Amir Johnson, and two 1st rounders for him…
yeah… Iverson and Nash would really be cohesive….
lol i think houston should trade him for Tmac
Haha, here’s some flame-fodder for you.
Amare ($15 mil)
for
Odom ($11.4 mil expiring)
Radmanovic ($6 mil)
and any other minimum contracts they want (Powell, Mbenga, Yue)
@penske are you kidding right?
that deal equals
Amare
for
a 15 mill douche bag
Peace
yes
@penske
who’s gonna sit when bynum comes back?
lmao go ahead lakers take amare for odom. lmao that would be a great trade, you lose a guy who CAN do everything, odom CAN pass, can rebound, can defend. for a guy who CAN dunk, but CANT pass, cant rebound, cant defend, CANT get along with his team. hell why not just throw shaq in the mix with him to the lakers. lmao
i could see amare going to houston along with barnes for tracy. then again it would be one more big in a lineup that is already so over populated on the inside that it cant even find plkaying time for the men it has. and then who fills tracy’s shooting role? barnes? hell maybe they could get hill but then kerr likes him and shaq. steve kerr is trying to be like pop, he wants a defensive team full of vets. thing is he doesnt have pops savy.
Amare is a $15 million douchbag.
All he does is complain about not getting enough shots, like Marion did. I doubt he cares one bit about winning.
STATs gonna be in NY. You heard it hear first.
Kerr also doesn’t have Tim Duncan to build that team around.
i would of said deal him to philly for brand but now he is injured that rules that out…..
i could see him going to the pistons for a.i they need a big man but then a.i and j-rich??? cant see that chemistry. Both would want to take all the shots.
Maybe trade with the wizards for antwon jamison? the suns like guys that can shoot the 3 and stat would be the number 1 in the wiz lineup until arenas comes back. A team in the east too, that suits the suns….
Stat for Sheed straight up
Marion back to the Suns! Haha Amare to Miami with D-Wade.
Amare-Beas would be too small
bosh vs amare?
= Dead Bosh
Or like Chuck said, Ka-Bosh
stat for luol! believe me guys! I see it comin! ok maybe not for luol deng alone but stat s going to chi town! U GONN SEE IT!
CHI TOWN CHAMPIONSHIP SOON!
Amare for Bosh
The Raptors get a inside post presence (sorry Jermaine your fade away J doesn’t)
The Suns get the perfect compliment to Shaq someone he consitantly hits the mid range jumper and won’t clog the lane.
If Bosh isn’t enough I say you throw in Calderon for Nash.
proof read next time!
No way that Kerr gets equal back by getting rid of Amare. STAT’s played too shitty this season, and you can tell in the box score that he’s been the problem. His me first attitude is trash. Why Amare isn’t a friggin beast with all of these veterans around him is beyond me.
I honestly, don’t believe the trade rumors and am still perplexed at the fact that Porter isn’t fired. I still think he’s horrible for that team.
Hakim Warrick, Mike Conley, Darko and picks
for
Amare
What would have to happen for Miami to land him? Obviously they have Marion, who will definitely opt out after getting to finish the season running with Nash… but what about sending Cook, Wright, and Haslem?
LL
Knicks don’t need to commit to something like that while we still have the Lee/Curry situation up in the air as well as not having a sense of what’s going to be happening in 2010.
We should pass on this one for now, no need to flip our cap space over to Phoenix.
hmm thinkin about it i think it will be amare for bosh because both want out bosh want to go to a contender and amare just wants to be the man straight up the salarys will match up i think i would be a good trade for both teams bosh to pair up with oneal will be lethal combination and amare will get all the shots and respect he wants in toronto maybe the suns will have to add a protected 1st round pick but i see this workin
Good jobs Suns. Two summers ago you didn’t want to trade Stoudemire for Kevin Garnett. Now you wait until Stoudemire’s value is at its lowest and then you want to trade him.
Sarver, Kerr & Porter are combining to become the new Isiah Thomas.
Days like this being a suns fan sucks
Amare will be drawing interest all over. Early on you will hear teams like Toronto, NY, Chicago and OKC. Sacramento and Portland are long shots as is Memphis.
As a raps fan,
Id like to see a blockbuster with Bosh for Amare and other pieces thrown in!!!
Bosh clearly is leaving and the raps need a major change.
The Suns need to give Kerr & Porter the boot, not Amare. Amare has reason to moan about not getting enough touches, you check the box scores of alot of games and Matt Barnes takes more shots than him
The fact that the team is battling for 8th spot in the West shows the ‘success’ of the new management team
I like the idea of Stat for Sheed. If Phoenix wants to get rid of STAT that’s the best option, but that’s getting older not younger.
STAT is a defensive liability. whichever team lands him has to already have a strong defensive identity established. STAT doesn’t strike me as the type of player who wants to expand his game much beyond what it is. but, like marion, who thinks his game will suffer not playing alongside nash?
Please trade him to Chicago!!!! The Bulls got Gordon they could trade for him. It would help both teams out a lot.
amare WILL go to NY. porn stach just creamed in his pants the moment he hear the report. he is up in walshes office blowing him with a big smile. i see david lee and nate going to the suns for amare. then amare will get what he wants, all the shots in the world with the only coach he ever loved, he will be in a big market, and the stache will do what ever it takes.
AMARE 2 THE CHI!!
bosh for Amare
Jermaine to Miami for Marion and Banks
Starting 5 of:
Calderon
Kapono or Parker
Marion
STAT
Andrea
Colangelo would love it!
suns shouldn’t trade stoudamire. they should trade steve nash. as long as nash is there, the team will be pretty, but they won win shit.
steve nash needs to be traded first.
keep amare and jason richardson and build around those two. get rid of nash. that bum costs them so much on defense. every point guard in the league has a career night against steve nash.
but….if they are hell bent on trading amare stoudamire, the suns need to re-visit the offer of 2yrs ago with atlanta (when phoe wanted garnett).
trade stoudamire straight up for josh smith
…Amare is going to Portland for LaMarcus, spare change and Raef’s expiring contract…..
STAT is my favorite player in the game and being from Philly, I want to see him in the 215….but, I can see him doing some real damage in Chicago with D. Rose
Obviously the run is over for this version of the Suns. Heckler is right, they should rebuild around Stat and J Rich and Barbosa. They are all still young and talented. Nash’s trade value is still high so get what you can for him now. I’m sure there would still be intrest in Grant Hill from contending teams as well. Shaq is probobly the one guy they’re stuck with. Trading the vets and keeping the younger guys will allow them to rebuild quickly.
The bulls need to get amare ASAP. But i doubt paxson is competent enough to pull the trigger cuz he hates big man. amare for hinrich, a 1st rounder, sefalosha, and their pick of noah or tyrus.
Someone already put it out there…..Amare and Nash for CB and Calderon; then JO to Miami for Matrix.
Hire Ivaroni and you will have phoenix North (imagine how many open 3s Kapono would have)
Tell me that does not makes sense both talent and marketing wise, I dare you…….
peace
as a lifelong suns fan i can’t believe just how badly steve kerr has dismantled the suns. why shaq?! even if we win with him, he’s not a sun — period. then bell and diaw go, too? they were suns through and through. and now amare? good lord. kerr sucks!
Long Term that Minny deal is gonna earn dividends.
Amare CAN be replaced.
You can obtain an aggregate value for this superstar but you gotta look at the situation through long-distance lenses…’cause you won’t see dividends at first. Once Amare’s gone, the SUNS will realize how much they miss his production. So yeah, they’d be dealing with a short-term problem.
Bosh for Amare would be interesting, since bosh clearly isn’t a no. 1 option, and Amare could be that for T.O. But Toronto’s defense would suck even more! ppl blow by calderon all the time, Andrea is improving, but still gets abused down low and their wing guys are always getting lit up. Bosh is their best defender along with jermaine, but jermaine hasn’t proven he could play healthy for a prolonged period of time.
@Ansonis – sorry dude, Sarver is a TERRIBLE owner. That window was wide open and woulda been rewarded w/ a chip or 2 if theyd not been so damn cheap and just held onto the picks that turned into Luol Deng, Nate Washington, Rajon Rondo, and Rudi Fernandez. It’s all on Sarver, Kerr’s just stuck doing his dirty work.
Amare aint no superstar to me.He dont play NO fucking D.Keep his ass outta the Illadelph.
I like Sheed, Tayshaun Prince and some picks for Amare Hill and some picks. It gives Kerr the defensive presence he’s looking for and Detroit isn’t gelling as is anyway. Sheed can also spread the court with his jump shot.
Another option would be to get Dirk Nowitski for Amare. I think puttin Nash and Dirk together again will give them a championship forsure. Dirk can shoot while Shaq locks down the middle.
No to mention it would put J.Kidd back together with Stat. Dallas’s fast break would be crazy.
amare for odom
Why trade Amare? Get rid of the coach and Shaq. At one point, we thought Amare was the 2nd coming of Shawn Kemp. Current system is not a good fit for him and clearly he is frustrated. We didn’t have this argument when he was winning, running, and dunking on folks!
Trade the Amare and he gonna be the beast of old.