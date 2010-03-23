Amar’e Stoudemire Savagely Dunks On Anthony Tolliver

When I woke up this morning, this was the text I had from Austin: “Yo! Did you see what Amar’e just did to Anthony Tolliver? Call CSI Oakland cause he just killed that man.” Check the evidence after the jump.

What do you think?

