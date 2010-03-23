Amar’e Stoudemire Savagely Dunks On Anthony Tolliver

When I woke up this morning, this was the text I had from Austin: “Yo! Did you see what Amar’e just did to Anthony Tolliver? Call CSI Oakland cause he just killed that man.” Check the evidence after the jump.
What do you think?
not as impressive as the title suggests
@jackass
Are you serious? Not only was it a beast of a dunk, but check the time and the score. It was HUGE!
GRRRRRRRRRR!!!!!! Nasty!! Florida Boyz in da houuuuuuuuse! Polk County’s own…
that was monster
Now THAT was worthy of its own post, unlike yesterday.
Those announcers act like they’ve never seen anybody dunk before.
“Look at how HIGH he jumped! Have you EVER seen anybody just put the ball through the rim like that? How does he DO it!?!”
love the announcer – ‘he sized him up and said come on young man, lets rumble!!’
filthy crush
just another notch on the mans belt..
that was pretty vicious
he beast’d em.
Nice Amare!!!
Way to turn the game around. They were losing before the dunk. And that was that last time they were losing.
What a momentum explosion!!!!
Amare with the CRUNCH-TIME TRIFECTA of GAMECHANGERS!!!
Know what makes the DUNK awesome???
The 2 plays afterwards.
1. Tolliver’s demolition was an And-1 that tied the game for the Suns with only 2:30 left
2. Amare grabbed the defensive board on the following play and ran to other end, Nash on the flank
3. Amare put in the go-ahead layup, to put the Suns up two. Nash on the dish
By the way, Suns won 133-131
Amare is that dude
@ barons lol LET’S RUMBLEEEE!!!
i’ll chalk it up to no sound on these computers in the lab @ school, but i was expecting more. seeing it live probably makes it a lot better tho
Did anybody see JMZ after the game last night? When asked about what he was thinking before he went up for the dunk, Amare replied, “I was hoping he would jump.”
dirtier than ODB…
tolliver donated his body for science on that one
even bad porn is cracking up from the bench
Shouldve gotten out of the way. SMH
Shawn Kemp is still a better dunker and player in his prime.
I agree with Big Ben, these announcers act like they have never seen a dunk before. And besides, how often do players get dunked on like that both in the pros and in college? ALL THE TIME!
Is there an intern running this site now? Put the video on the main page, and stop wasting people’s time.
apparently it’s hard to impress people anymore
i dunno, i saw it live and it was like seeing a bomb go off!
if you had seen the intensity if the game building to that point, it was just earth shattering
if you missed the game, well it was one of the most entertaining of the year for sure.
plus the fans were ready to explode if curry hit that 3.
instead they were stunned by the brutality of a facial dunk for the ages
and amare took the game over, no shit