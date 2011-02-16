Amar’e Stoudemire vs. Al Horford: “Ain’t nobody scared of him”

With the Celtics and Heat taking up seven of the 12 Eastern Conference All-Star spots, some have jokingly (or not) predicted this being the first year All-Star teammates get into a fight during the typically laid-back game. So if you’re watching for tension between the Boston/Miami camps, check out the interactions between Amar’e Stoudemire and Al Horford.
The two All-Star teammates face off at Madison Square Garden tonight as the Knicks host the Hawks (7:30 p.m. EST), and leading up to the game have gotten into a little verbal sparring through the media.
Following yesterday’s Knicks practice, Stoudemire, who is nursing a toe injury, indicated Horford should hope he sits out. “He don’t want to see me,” Stoudemire said. “I watched him play at Florida, and I’ve seen him play a few years in Atlanta. We’ve got two different games, and we’ll see how it plays out.”
Stoudemire added, “It’s going to be a very, very intense game after what happened in Atlanta,” referring to the game a few weeks ago when Atlanta’s Marvin Williams and New York’s Shawne Williams got into a fight that earned both League suspensions.
Horford responded after this morning’s Atlanta shootaround: “I don’t understand what he means by that, ‘He don’t want to see me.’ Like we’re supposed to be scared of him. Ain’t nobody scared of him. We’re all grown men, so it’s all good.”
“He’s a talker, he’s going to talk,” Horford said of Amar’e. “And all I do is, I bring my game to the court. And that’s what I’m going to do tonight.”
Amar’e and the Knicks need something to get hyped up about. They’ve lost four of their last six games and are barely clinging to the 6th-place playoff seed in the East, with the Sixers gaining on them. The Knicks are 0-2 against the Hawks this season.
Horford all day.
what ian said. wake me up when amar’e actually does something in the league that is commensurate his bluster. the guy can play and is scary when he’s on. but until he’s carried a team in the post-season and not had to make excuses in the off-season, he just looks and sounds silly here.
amar’e is an idiot and al gave great response
agree with all of the above. amare is a douche!
Sounds like Horford boned Amare’s lady back in the day…
i sure hope al brings it tonight… i need a monster line from him for my fantasy team…
ummm..if ur waiting for amare to do somethin in the post-season u haven’t been watchin playoff hoops the past 5 or so years…what has horford done in the playoffs??jack shit…he should have eaten the bucks alive last year in the playoffs without bogut and they barely won that series..he should be lickin amare’s ball sack for unintentionally injuring bogut cuz that wooda been a early L for the hawks last year
I’d swap Amare for Al any day. He is a really good center and if he had a chance I think he’d be an even better PF. He’s young and athletic and hasn’t had four surgeries like Amare (two knees, two eyes).
That said, I like that Amare is trying to start something in hopes of firing up the Knicks.
GO KNICKS!
@s.bucketz – yeah not disagreeing with you there. horford hasn’t done much in the post-season either. then again, al’s not really the one running his mouth as a first aggressor in this story. that’s all i was trying to get at.
Horford OVER Amare??
I dont know about that.. then again I DONT THINK SO..
Horford is a good/borderline great player but Stoudemire IS A BEAST..
You guys are trippin.. id like to see Horford go into NY and return them to relevance..
Gimme Horford
Yeah Amar’e is much more talented and physically gifted than Horford, but at least Horford has some f’ing heart.
meh knicks just won wasn’t anything really exciting. but holy hell i think the entire city of Cleveland just orgasm’ed when they beat Kobe and Lakers/
panic
Yeahh, lets get some good old wwf smack talk going!!
Can you smell what the STAT is cooking??
If i was in any way sadistic i would be curious as to who would be the ultimate fighter in the nba. STAT vs The HOR, i’d go with Horford, he’d have a stronger choke hold than Amare.
WTF is all this talk about “Amare can say something when he’s carried a team into the playoffs” business?? What has Horford done?? Lol. Amare dominated a prime Tim Duncan in the playoffs. If not for the Horry/Nash altercation, Amare would have carried his team into the Finals. If you don’t remember, Amare got the ball almost every time up the floor in the post in every game and just fed TD buckets. Stern and Stu “Pid” Jackson fucked up with those suspensions.
To the Amare critics… what has Horford done to prove he has the ability to carried a team deep into the playoffs? I’ll even accept coincidental evidence. Lol.
Can you smell….what STAT is cooking???!!! No question who the better player is.
What’s with everyone hating on a little trash talk ? Bunch of David Sterns in here.