Amar’e Stoudemire x Rachel Roy Limited Edition Capsule Collection

#Style – Kicks and Gear
09.21.11 7 years ago 9 Comments

By now, you probably know all about Amar’e Stoudemire‘s collaboration with American fashion designer Rachel Roy. And what’s not to like about a limited edition capsule collection based on the convergence of basketball and fashion. From leather hooded vests and letterman jackets to tanks and tees, the women’s line also has gear for women who aren’t Knicks fans, with Celtics, Lakers, Bulls and Heat offerings. Check some out:

If you’re interested, you can view (and buy) the whole collection HERE, as well as cop the NBA pieces at NBAStore.com. And take a few minutes to see the two collaborators interact.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSAMARE STOUDEMIRERACHEL ROYStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP