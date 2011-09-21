Amar’e Stoudemire x Rachel Roy Limited Edition Capsule Collection

By now, you probably know all about Amar’e Stoudemire‘s collaboration with American fashion designer Rachel Roy. And what’s not to like about a limited edition capsule collection based on the convergence of basketball and fashion. From leather hooded vests and letterman jackets to tanks and tees, the women’s line also has gear for women who aren’t Knicks fans, with Celtics, Lakers, Bulls and Heat offerings. Check some out:
If you’re interested, you can view (and buy) the whole collection HERE, as well as cop the NBA pieces at NBAStore.com. And take a few minutes to see the two collaborators interact.
What do you think?
I don’t understand.
Rachel.
Rachel Rachel.
Roy?
I don’t understand….Amar’e’ is that you?
my lil retarded cousin could design better shirts than this. they look like they should be part of a back to school sale or something
Well, they’re definitely banging.
this collection is about as good as the Knick’s defence. WEAK!!!!!!
When i saw the tweet, I kept telling myself “what the hell does amare stoudemire and rachel RAY have to do with fashion? they making cooking aprons or something?”
just realized it’s not the cooking chick.
@ _NDP
DEFINITELY banging.
Amare’ needs to tap that! she’s freakin hot!
No bueno, this is garbage. Should be working on his game and not trying to be a 6’10” hipster, haha.
@NDP, it is obvious, agreed.