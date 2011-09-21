Amar’e Stoudemire x Rachel Roy Limited Edition Capsule Collection

By now, you probably know all about Amar’e Stoudemire‘s collaboration with American fashion designer Rachel Roy. And what’s not to like about a limited edition capsule collection based on the convergence of basketball and fashion. From leather hooded vests and letterman jackets to tanks and tees, the women’s line also has gear for women who aren’t Knicks fans, with Celtics, Lakers, Bulls and Heat offerings. Check some out:

If you’re interested, you can view (and buy) the whole collection HERE, as well as cop the NBA pieces at NBAStore.com. And take a few minutes to see the two collaborators interact.

