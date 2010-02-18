Amar’e Stoudemire’s Agent: “Not sure that he will be traded at this point”

While Antawn Jamison very well could keep LeBron James in Cleveland, let’s be honest: he’s no Amar’e Stoudemire. And last night, during a game in which Stoudemire dropped 30 points and 14 boards on the Mavs in a loss, it appeared that all the trade rumors surrounding STAT may have ended after Cleveland decided to go in a different direction, mainly, one that they could give up less and get more. So with the Cavs out of the running, according to Stoudemire’s agent, Happy Walters, Amar’e could be with the Suns the rest of the year.

“Not sure that he will be traded at this point,” said Walters via e-mail late last night. “He is playing well and the Suns are having second thoughts.”

It’s true. Stoudemire’s game last night was one of his best of the season. And at this point, it appears he’ll ride out the season before he makes a move either way. And if you think about it, that’s exactly how it should go down.

The other serious contender in the Amar’e sweepstakes was the Miami Heat, and right now, their plans are on hold after Dwyane Wade “heard a pop” last night and will miss some time. Stoudemire has already come out and said that he’d love to play in Miami, so why trade either Michael Beasley and/or a first round pick to get a guy that you can sign outright this summer?

For the Suns, they’re sitting 32-23 and still have something to play for this season. Much like Carlos Boozer in Utah, while the Suns could lose Stoudemire in the offseason for nothing, they hope their team’s continued success could tempt him to stay in Phoenix. Plus, unlike the Grizzlies trading Pau Gasol to the Lakers, the Suns avoid handing some team the championship.

What do you think? Will Stoudemire be traded today?

Other NBA Trade Rumors:

– The Sixers Turn Down Amazing Offer

– Mike Conley On The Block

– Spurs Trying To Move Richard Jefferson

– Nate Robinson To The Celtics

– Troy Murphy To The Bucks

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.