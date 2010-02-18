Amar’e Stoudemire’s Agent: “Not sure that he will be traded at this point”

While Antawn Jamison very well could keep LeBron James in Cleveland, let’s be honest: he’s no Amar’e Stoudemire. And last night, during a game in which Stoudemire dropped 30 points and 14 boards on the Mavs in a loss, it appeared that all the trade rumors surrounding STAT may have ended after Cleveland decided to go in a different direction, mainly, one that they could give up less and get more. So with the Cavs out of the running, according to Stoudemire’s agent, Happy Walters, Amar’e could be with the Suns the rest of the year.
“Not sure that he will be traded at this point,” said Walters via e-mail late last night. “He is playing well and the Suns are having second thoughts.”
It’s true. Stoudemire’s game last night was one of his best of the season. And at this point, it appears he’ll ride out the season before he makes a move either way. And if you think about it, that’s exactly how it should go down.
The other serious contender in the Amar’e sweepstakes was the Miami Heat, and right now, their plans are on hold after Dwyane Wade “heard a pop” last night and will miss some time. Stoudemire has already come out and said that he’d love to play in Miami, so why trade either Michael Beasley and/or a first round pick to get a guy that you can sign outright this summer?
For the Suns, they’re sitting 32-23 and still have something to play for this season. Much like Carlos Boozer in Utah, while the Suns could lose Stoudemire in the offseason for nothing, they hope their team’s continued success could tempt him to stay in Phoenix. Plus, unlike the Grizzlies trading Pau Gasol to the Lakers, the Suns avoid handing some team the championship.
What do you think? Will Stoudemire be traded today?
he will not be traded..they love him now..who knows , something crazy may happen this season where the suns and amare bond grow and he becomes a better player out of this…
N-O he will not
Jamison is no Amare?
While I do not condone 6’9 PF shooting 3’s and not grabbing 10rpg, Jamison brings much more to the table than Amare ever will. Whether in Clev, G-State, Wash or Dallas, Jamison has been balling his a$$ off. With and without PG’s. Stoudimire is a good player. Can’t post up at all. He’s a face up scorer from the post, which isn’t bad, but it’s not reliable all the time and doesn’t always work well with other great players.
Jamison is 20ppg 8 reb 45% Fgover his career
Amare is 21ppg 9 reb 50+%FG over his career
Jamison has been in meaningful playoff games the same as Amare. And Jamison has been around longer with less (serious) injuries.
If you ask me (not that anyone is) Jamison is the better player over all and is more useful. Amare is only better when he has an Elite PG.
Trade day is always more talk than results. He’ll wait until summer, and then have a number of nice options. All he has to do is stay healthy and produce some nice stat lines for the rest of the year.
hahahaha.
this biggest sucker in all this HAS to be Steve Kerr.
he wasnt qualified for a GM job in the first place. and now the team just sucks.
he traded shawn marion for shaq.
traded shaq for ben wallace and sasha pavlovic
traded boris diaw and raja bell for jason richardson and jared dudley
…and not to mention, (basically) fired mike d’antoni and wanted terry porter instead—although, i HATE d’antoni and I remain in my stance that he is the WORST headcoach in the league.
look at what steve kerr traded away, and look at what he has taken back in return?!!?
and now….
he’ll (most likely) lose Amar’e Stoudamire in free agency for nothing. either that, or he’ll end up giving him a long term big dollar ($70-$80mil?) extension, only to keep losing in the 1st round of the playoffs.
if anything, the Suns owner needs to go and get rid of Steve Kerr.
maybe he should just bring back Colangelo
