Amare Tears Terry Porter Apart

What would have happened this season if Steve Kerr and the Suns never hired Terry Porter? For one, Amar’e Stoudemire thinks that Phoenix would be a playoff team right now. STAT has no qualms about blaming Porter for the Suns struggles this season.

He also adds that Porter’s style of coaching took the fun out of the game, especially when the squad went 3-7 to end the month of January: “It wasn’t great. It didn’t feel good. It wasn’t fun to play.”



Amar’e isn’t saying that the problem was in bringing in a defensive-minded coach. Instead, he says that it was Porter’s personality that was the real issue.

“We can adjust and play to any style. I think it was more of a personality fit. . . . You bring in Terry Porter, a guy who was a little more bold as far as his way or the highway. (He) wasn’t really accepting what we thought would work or trying to implement what we thought would work.”

I remember Charles Barkley talking about the situation on TNT shortly after Porter was fired, saying that he felt sorry for Porter and he hoped that he’d get another coaching gig someday. However, this doesn’t bode well for Terry. Even if Amar’e can be a knucklehead sometimes, owners don’t want to jeopardize the happiness of their key players. Look what the Wizards are doing by going after Flip Saunders. Instead of going after a guy like Avery Johnson who earned the nickname “The Little General” not just because he’s short, Washington is going for a “player’s coach”.

“Stay tuned,” Amar’e continued. “I’ve worked on so many aspects this last summer until, when I came back this year, Terry Porter wouldn’t allow me to do it. Hopefully I can work on some more things this summer, and then wherever I am and whoever the coach may be – I hope it’s (interim coach) Alvin (Gentry) – then I’ll be able to implement that for next season. I was working on everything. Offensive stuff. Defensively. It wasn’t quite what I envisioned, but I made do.”

Source: Arizona Republic