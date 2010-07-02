Amar’e turned down $96 million

When the Phoenix Suns made a somewhat surprising run to the Western Conference Finals, it seemed pretty likely that Amar’e Stoudemire re-sign in free agency, or perhaps decide not to opt-out of his contract at all. Amar’e would stay with his point guard Steve Nash, then take his place as the centerpiece of the franchise whenever Nash retired.

But Amar’e opted out anyway, and soon after this summer’s free-agency period began, reports began to surface that talks between Amar’e and the Suns had broken down completely. After the team reached an agreement today with Hakim Warrick for $18 million over four years, it looked more and more like Amar’e was done with Phoenix; he’s already met with Miami and has meetings scheduled with the Knicks and Bulls next week.

Now we’re getting a clearer picture of why Amar’e isn’t coming back. Phoenix reportedly offered him a 5-year, $96 million contract that had stipulations over the last two years regarding his minutes-played. Amar’e turned it down.

If the minutes-played thing was the deal-breaker, you can see both sides. Amar’e is 27 years old, and has been pretty durable since recovering from his microfracture knee surgery; he played 82 games in the ’06-07 season, 79 the next season, and 82 this past season. The eye injury that cost him about 30 games in ’09 was more of a freak incident than a sign of being “injury-prone,” so he may have felt insulted that the team is acting like he’s a walking medical report.

At the same time, the Suns were prepared to pay a ton of money for a guy who has missed a significant amount of time with injuries that are nothing minor: You can’t really put up 20-and-10 averages with one knee and one eye. It’s understandable that they’d want to have some security as Amar’e would be hitting his 30’s, when a lot of big men begin to break down physically.

Would you have signed Amar’e for $96 million over five years?

