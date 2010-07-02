Amar’e turned down $96 million

When the Phoenix Suns made a somewhat surprising run to the Western Conference Finals, it seemed pretty likely that Amar’e Stoudemire re-sign in free agency, or perhaps decide not to opt-out of his contract at all. Amar’e would stay with his point guard Steve Nash, then take his place as the centerpiece of the franchise whenever Nash retired.
But Amar’e opted out anyway, and soon after this summer’s free-agency period began, reports began to surface that talks between Amar’e and the Suns had broken down completely. After the team reached an agreement today with Hakim Warrick for $18 million over four years, it looked more and more like Amar’e was done with Phoenix; he’s already met with Miami and has meetings scheduled with the Knicks and Bulls next week.
Now we’re getting a clearer picture of why Amar’e isn’t coming back. Phoenix reportedly offered him a 5-year, $96 million contract that had stipulations over the last two years regarding his minutes-played. Amar’e turned it down.
If the minutes-played thing was the deal-breaker, you can see both sides. Amar’e is 27 years old, and has been pretty durable since recovering from his microfracture knee surgery; he played 82 games in the ’06-07 season, 79 the next season, and 82 this past season. The eye injury that cost him about 30 games in ’09 was more of a freak incident than a sign of being “injury-prone,” so he may have felt insulted that the team is acting like he’s a walking medical report.
At the same time, the Suns were prepared to pay a ton of money for a guy who has missed a significant amount of time with injuries that are nothing minor: You can’t really put up 20-and-10 averages with one knee and one eye. It’s understandable that they’d want to have some security as Amar’e would be hitting his 30’s, when a lot of big men begin to break down physically.
Would you have signed Amar’e for $96 million over five years?
typical Sarver cheapness. That guy’s already cost Nash at least one title w/ his penny-pinching. Keep your chin up Knicks fans. The way this is going, Nash’ll demand a trade and end up at MSG.
amar’e is a bum anyway. player who doesn’t play D and don’t want to try to block shots, just because he can get dunked on doesn’t deserve that kind of money.
Phoenix should feel lucky; he’s not a 20 & 10 guy anyway. He’s 20 & 8 and doesn’t want to rebound, block a shot, attempt to play defend YET he can jump out of the gym
its not bad for either side.
Amar’e Stoudamire doesnt want to ball in phoenix anymore.
for shit sakes, the team has dangled him as trade bait the last 3yrs. his production is shitty at times, but management has had 3 diff coaches in 3 yrs, so what do they expect?!!?
$96mil is a lot of guap to pass up, but its good for phoenix. they can use that money to get other pieces.
but if they really wanna win a chip, they still gotta trade steve nash!
and whats the point of phoenix signing amare long term if nash is 50yrs old?!!?..who they gonna get to play with stoudamire?
good move on both parts (i think) to separate
Flippin idoits, that is why Kerr left.
I am still getting over the Warrick and Frye deals, can you fire an owner?
Nash will stay he sells tickets, its not about winning here in PHX its about making a profit that is why Sarver sucks.
You guys r stupid without Amare the suns aren’t shot and we all know that Amare makes Steve Nash the year that he was hurt Steve Nash didn’t do a damn thing oh yeah I can’t say anything about the rebounding and the block shots but dirk does the same thing but y’all are riding amare
And they’ll see signing bum ass Hakeem warrick they shouldn’t put amare and warrick in the same sentence
LOL
As a Laker fan, I love cheap organizaions as competition.
Minutes played clause? lol
Dude is your franchise player, just hittin his prime, you just swept the Spurs, took the Champs to 6 games, and this how you do him. With that medical staff, Amare woulda been good to go. That clause is a joke. You thnk the Lakers put that clause in Bynum’s contract? It’s called goodwill; make a player feel wanted and respected. Don’t insurance cover that anyways? Good for Amare to get on up outta there. They ain’t serious anyways. He don’t always rebound; he dogs it on d, but you need 42 in a big playoff game, I’d take Amare. Yo, have fun in Miami with Flash. Phoenix SMH
Dirk don’t rebound or play defense like that either but Dirk has half the athleticism that Amare has. But you can give the ball to Dirk in the post, and he can pass better.
Also, Hakim Warrik is far from a bum. he’s productive when he gets minutes, he just is a tweener. He gave worked out Duncan his second year in the league, and several other bigs…he gave them 20-30 with 10+ rebs
“the year that he was hurt Steve Nash didn’t do a damn thing”
WTF is wrong with some o y’all?
He won the mvp that year.
WTF?
@Adub
you should just give up when you’re behind…
hahaha @ claw
I do think you can fire an owner, just talk to David Stern, he is the almighty power.
Wow, they don’t sign Amare, who beasted post allstar break. But they signed Frye for 30mil and Warrick for 18mil.
Frye is scared of the paint, anyone who trips about Amare not rebounding will cry once Frye and Warrick are left to rebound the ball.
Warrick hasn’t showed anything other than a decent outside shot.
Sarver is an idiot. Please sell back to Colangelo so the NBA can have a better Suns team with a HoFer in Nash still in the L.
sign and trade with NYK for David Lee and Wilson Chandler
call me crazy, but Amare is not worth that money.
he plays worse on ball defense than Lebron James.
he doesn’t play like he knows helpside defense.
he looked like he was the little brother getting pushed around in the post in the Laker series.
Who is he gonna stop on defense? he can’t even post up.
AND LAST BUT MOST IMPORTANT-he REFUSES TO REBOUND THE BALL
Barkley said “what do you call a power forward that can’t rebound?
-a small forward!”
and there it is.
thats one ugly Amare photo
Seriously I have always thought Amare is one of the most overrated players in the league. The guy for years has been one of those player who only plays for money and cares about his stats. I don’t view as a team player and question his heart. I remember reading during the summers of 06 & 07 when team USA was holding tryouts for the redeem team that coach K left him off the team because he wasn’t willing to sacrifice his minutes & stats for the rest of the team.
Amare won’t get a better offer from anyone else, I wonder how long before he realizes he’s going to end up being mentioned alongside other great financial decision makers like Latrell Spreewell?
niggas are getting greedy… but anyway how much did Warrick get??? Shit, looks like anyone can get paid this summer.
@ Dave
He’s gonna get a max deal regardless. There’s a difference between Sprewell and a power forward headin into his prime about to get 90 mil..
The guy doesn’t defend or rebound and has two surgically repaired knees and some of you act as if the Suns were crazy to ask for a minimum games played stipulation in his contract? His contract is not insurable and I would not be shocked at all if he missed an entire year in the not too distant future.
dizzle
dont waste time answering that man. he forgot how many wins the suns and amare had the season before nash got there.
so lets check suns with amare only 30 wins suns with nash only 50 wins and mvp
Let’s not throw blame around now. I like what amare did for phoenix, I thought he did some things that are going to be irreplaceable once he goes to the knicks. At the same time, i wouldn’t want to be the one in the receiving end of his contract a few years down the line especially since his game is entirely predicated on his athleticism. Overall, i’m more annoyed at the fact that we weren’t able to get any value in return. And no, warrick isn’t even good enough to carry his jockstrap. ugh
$96 mil to stay in Phoenix and WIN or get paid an extra $4 mil (over 5 years) and LOSE?????
Hmmmmmmm……
Amar’e isn’t worth 100 mil. He’s just not. He’s a 15 mil a year player, not a 20 mil player. Simple. He’s like Joe Johnson – not a centerpiece, and therefore not worth max dollars. He should take notes on what happened to Shawn Marion, Raja Bell, Joe Johnson, Q Rich, and so on…
What if they sign-and-trade him with MIA for Haslem, Beasley and some picks? Would the numbers work?
Beasley gets to play with Nash, and Haslem gets to average 12 boards a game in that offense. STAT gets 100mil to be 2nd or 3rd banana.
Hakim Warrick is a good player. I think in the right system when the time is right he will be an elite player. I know he’s pushing it but I definitely think he can do some great damage with the suns. I think Hakim is actually more athletic. He might not be as coordinated or strong but he has a great sense of pride with his game and he’s a hard worker. I think it was a good move just in case but in some sense..people right..you can’t replace Amar’e…he definitely is one of a kind.