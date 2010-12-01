Amar’e vs. Lopez in MSG shootout; Kobe’s Lakers lose three straight

If you ever questioned the difference between a “quiet” basketball performance and a loud one, you wouldn’t anymore after watching last night’s Knicks/Nets game. The Dime crew was at MSG for the latest chapter of the renewed rivalry — OK, well, it’s getting there — and the duel between Amar’e Stoudemire and Brook Lopez. While Brook had the most quiet 36 points (14-24 FG) you could imagine, on a bunch of short jumpers and putback layups and simple hook shots, Stoudemire’s 35 points (13-22 FG) were loud as all get-out. Right before halftime Amar’e caught an ‘oop from Ray Felton and swung on the rim, then burst out of the locker room for the second half dunking everything he touched … Pretty soon New York’s halftime deficit turned into a double-digit lead in the third quarter, a cushion they maintained throughout the fourth. With Devin Harris having left in the first half with a leg injury, New Jersey simply didn’t have enough offensive firepower or defensive acumen to manage a comeback. By about the sixth easy bucket Amar’e got via the pick-and-roll, Avery Johnson wasn’t even yelling anymore … Derrick Favors is an impressive athlete in-person, but he still has a lot to learn. He made one solid move where he hit a turnaround jumper on the block, but otherwise didn’t make much impact … During pre-game warmups, Devin Harris did the obligatory “All-Star chucking shots from the ball rack at midcourt” thing. He made one, but reacted with all the boredom of somebody at a P.M. Dawn show … Ten years from now, be prepared for an “Outside the Lines” story on how former NBA No. 1 draft pick Joe Smith is courageously battling a sudden loss of hearing. We were in the locker room pre-game and Joe was BLASTING his Beats By Dre headphones so loud you could hear every word Lil Wayne said … Troy Murphy, Anthony Morrow and Kris Humphries had a funny conversation with us where they were sharing high school and NBA Draft stories. You would have thought Murphy was 60 years old the way Morrow and Humphries were asking him about when he got drafted way back in 2001. Then Jordan Farmar entered the room and got cracked on because he “fell into” a good situation with the Lakers. “Nah man, it wasn’t like that,” Farmar said. “I had to hustle for mine.” …
damn, what’s going on with the lakers :S they need to wake up and start destroying teams. as for kobe/ron thing. well, kobe almost got blocked and he couldn’t do nothing but pass it to ron, and time was running out so there wasn’t much that ron could’ve done. hopefully, lakers will bounce back after these 3 games they lost, and start playing like they should. plus, it seems andrew might be back in 2 to 3 weeks, so gasol and odom could get some rest.
Dude… the Kings suck 1 quarter out of every game. The rest of the time, they look like a legit NBA squad. SMH.
I ain’t gonna blame Ron for that l…..but I’m lookin at him a lil sideways.
Yeh perhaps Ron should have kicked it back to Kobe, but thanks to his 3pt jacking LA has another chip. And why didnt Kobe hit Fish who was open? I was LMAO when Kobe threw his hands in the air like WTF. Then he quickly realized two things, 1) maybe he should have found Fisher and 2) he better stop showing up Artest in public before Ron Ron tries to rip his arms off in the locker room.
I’m getting sick of that dribble artest feels he has to take before that shot. Don’t mind the shot at all. That dribble is sickening and throws his shot COMPLETELY off. If he has to dribble, pass the rock ! Ugh !
spurs doing their thing. Can’t knock them.
Duncan put op that huge triple double while playing only 32 mins. Damn…
Cant ever write off the Spurs. They got size, playmaking, coaching and a bench! Wouldnt surprise me if they are right there when its all said and done…
But they are only one injury away from being what they were last year – mediocre.
And how about those Pacers?
David Lee…….meet Richard’s Jeffersack
Soopa
Damn how is a team that made the conf semis mediocre?
Kobe only passed it to Ron because he had to. If he would have hit him earlier the play would have a different outcome. Kobe is too old for this. Just hit the open man. Or force the bad shot, don’t cry about it. As Phil said, “MJ got the shot he wanted, Kobe hits the difficult shot”.
“Lee took exception and got in RJ’s face, but nothing really came of it”
Then why mention it?? You can write an entire article every night just talking about “Player A took exception and got in Player B’s face, but nothing really came of it”.
Oh and by the way… I saw the hot chick on the train the other day. I was staring at her, and she stared back… but nothing came of it.
^^ Hopefully someone at Dime realizes how stupid that is.
Damn, Kobe calm down. I thought regular season don’t matter for LA? Artest had a semi descent look but had to dribble to set up. hey, Rudy was swatting ish like Dwight so shit happens. The little hater in me is satisfied to see LA lose 3 games all by tight margins, what happened to the Kloser?
Is Conley actually earning his contract, cuz hes damn sure playing like it.
B-Roy comes back and Portland drop 3 straight. Hmmmm.
@ Ian
I guess im judging them by Spurs standards and what could have been if they were healthy. But i get your point!
@Ian
Well they did get sweeped by Phoenix…
Mediocre is a harsh word, but they were definitely not up to typical Spurs standards.
And how bout them Pacers as well? They might actually make the playoffs this year. Guess Larry saved his job then.
that’s the most noise Joe Smith’s made in the League in years.
zing!
soopa
well you are right if its like that. fingers crossed here that we can have one full healthy year.
stunna
hehe well the suns still arent even with us with all the things the spurs have done to them but if manus health can hold up we got a shot at the lakers.
Lakers rebounding woes continue. It shouldn’t even get to the point of desperate shots to win. Front office won’t pick up a third post player. They waiting on Bynum. I don’t like putting eggs in one basket.
Nice win over Detroit. I mean, they put up a fight, they were actually leading ( with us double teaming a lot of guys.. For real, I don’t get really get that. Some kind of experiment or something) but Pietrus and JJ were there to lift the Magic for the win. Good fourth quarter.
any1 else heard kris humphries is humpin kim kardashian???i jus heard that and it made me wanna punch things
D Harris hurt his knee in the third and of course the nets had no chance when that clown farmar kept jacking transition 3 after transition 3
@s.bucketz
She used to to fine. She’s too botoxy now (<–word?). You guys know what i mean.
I'll still stare at the ass but she's a butterface now.
@Chicagorilla – Yoda was on it, Kobe wasn’t thinking pass at all until Mayo closed out and would block his shot so he passed it to the open yellow jersey which just happened to be Ron Ron. Time was running out and Ron Ron was surprised Kobe even passed it knew time was running out and jacked it.
Instead of Kobe being pissed, he needs to be pissed at himself for not surveying the floor before that final shot to know who would be open if his shot wasn’t there.
I don’t think the 3 game skid will matter 30 games from now but just shows that the Lakers can be beaten and Indiana is looking like a solid team right now.
and speaking of Kris Humpries…. is it just me or does Blake Griffin look like a taller, more skilled Humphries on steroids?
Point guards are averaging like 26 points per game against the lakers. Maybe it’s time we find a replacement for D-Fish
only 26 wow
@Claw
Damn Right Indiana is looking like a good team. I think they’re dangerous as hell, and I would bet nobody wants to see that team as a 8, 7 or 6 seed in the playoffs? When they’re on, they can beat anybody I think.
How much will Indiana improve this year?
Wasn’t Kobe 0/6 or 1/6 that game for 3pointers? Ron Ron was actually 2/3. Kobe missed Fisher, a pick and roll attempt with Pau and Ron earlier. By the time Artest got it, he had to shoot.
Funny stat from last nights game. Lakers 2/3 when Kobe takes more than 25 shots, I forgot the record when he shoots between 20-25 but it wasn’t good either and they’re 7-0 when he takes under 20 shots. I know last night he had 25 shots for his 25 or so points. Mmhhhh.
I think with LA’s 3 point shooting coming back to the mean, and Pau and Lamar looking a little tired and falling back to inconsistency, I know Laker fans won’t care cause they’ll arrogantly say “we’re the 2x defending champion”. But if the Lakers don’t Bring It to Houston, they can lose that game to (as I felt a upset vs Memphis and Indiana).
Raymond Felton, Amare and the rest of the Knicks are looking good. I wonder where they’ll fall?
Celtic Veterans were taking it easy last night, missing shots and in foul trouble (first time that happen at the same time all year it seems) against Cleveland, so Rondo took over offensively and scored 11 points in a row when the Celts were down in the 2nd quarter to close out the half. The Celtics never looked back and Doc kept Rondo in with the 2nd unit to stabilize the team on the road with a back to back the next day (then he got him out with enough rest). Smart move by Doc. Allen, Pierce and Shaq played 20+min and Garnett played 30. Rondo played 38. It was a blow out, but one of those games that too many good teams fall asleep on, till the underdog becomes emboldened and won’t go away easy.
Rondo needs to do that more often (and not be too deferential to the veterans, wait till someone is injured or the playoffs like the past). When the other Celtics don’t have it, he needs to take over, till those guys come back to life when they realize they’re in a real game. With the game stabilized, he started passing more/again. He could of dropped 40 on those guys last night.
Why bother to mention Phila and Portland? Lol.
Tonight and Friday has got some great games and who’s playing Thurs again in Cleveland?
I have no problem with RonRon getting the ball but dude should have let it fly or hit Kobe again..
I hate it when he hesitates (he does it often).. im sure his shooting percentage is much better when he catch and shoots.. Gay had time to get up in his shit..
Paging AB?? Pau’s minutes starting to wear on me.. i dont care about the losses i just care about how look going into the playoffs health wise and if Pau falls apart so do we..
And yes the Spurs were a machine.. Going to the foul line.. I dont know why but the Spurs get treated like the fucking 96 Bulls when they play the Warriors lol
@SAC – Indiana could be a 4 seed when all is said and done, hell 3rd if the Heat continue their dysfunctionality.
I gotta say I thought Evan Turner was going to be in the ROY running playing plenty in Philly but dude has been invisible. Even with PT he hasn’t done anything, WTH happened to this guy?
@Claw
Like Chaka Khan and Prince once said “I feel for you” and you hopes on Turner. I have a tendacy to agree with your outlook. But we’ll see.
I guess that’s good for the top 4 seeds, cause you wouldn’t want to play them in the first round the way their team is constructed and what they’ve done in their top games.
@Lakeshow84
I agree with you. Ron shouldn’t hesitate shooting. But I think he’s always thinking bout Kobe if he misses? Lol.
Yeah. Get the The Great Lake Show Healthy. That’s more important than winning 65. Though the West has a lot of great records and good teams; who can really beat the Lakers in a pinch?
@ JAY:
Your post #20 – I know right!! I’m still fucked up as to why she destroyed her pretty face……..but that a$$, yes sir, still makes up for it!
Your post #22 – I just said that about 3 days ago!! lol.
I think Kris Humphries is still gonna turn out to be a good player, but yeah, He looks like a deflated version of Blake the Beast!
@ 7 “Jeffersack” = Classic comment.
Could there be two more mild-mannered forwards than Lee and Jefferson? I don’t think anyone really thought they’d go at it.
@Claw…
yeah, Ivan Turner has completely disappeared. A good game for him now is 14 & 6.
I saw this in the summer league though. If you can remember, he was garbage in the summer league.
He just needs to grow though, I still think he may pan out to be a pretty decent player.
@Claw
I meant a 4th Seed for Indiana above. Sorry.
I haven’t looked at all the records yet, but I guess you’re saying they could have the third best record in front of Miami. I hope not for them! Lol.
That would be crazy, whether Indiana was 4th or 3rd. But now that I think about it. Anything can happen, cause you still got Miami, Atlanta, Chicago (remember them) and Indiana, after the two division winners. And, who knows, Minnesota could sneak in as the 8th seed?
@ Ian
Last week we debated weather Fisher can be called a scrub. I said he couldn’t because of his rings. Well, I’ve changed my mind and have to admit that his slowness and age have combined to make him not only the weakest link on his team, but, in fact, a scrub. I wonder if LAL is missing Jordan Farmar right now. Nah, probably not.
Speaking about LA (I’m not trying to start nothing, I just saw a interesting quote from Phil Jackson via the OC Register and wanted to share it):
“Bryant made plenty of poor decisions Tuesday night, including not finding Gasol more often. But as Jackson tried to explain to reporters after the game, the onus is and always has been on Bryant’s teammates to do something productive to prevent him from lighting his own fire for energy to ride to victory. ‘Kobe’s going to come out there and attack if no one else is aggressive enough,’ Jackson said. ‘I always say, ‘If you feed him the ball, then you’re responsible for a lot of what’s going on.’ The simplest way for the Lakers to shake that bad habit? Reprogram themselves as a team that will go to Gasol every single night, appreciating how good he is at creating easy shots for himself and his teammates. Yet this remains a team – even with Gasol’s ridiculous efficiency early this season – ever-ready to fill supporting roles for Bryant, not Gasol. ‘That’s a problem for us,’ Jackson said.”
That was Phil Jackson talking bout Kobe, Pau and his team mates and who’s to blame when Kobe shoots too much.
Wow!! The Zen master practices his Zen on his on team I see (instead of going to Kobe)!
The Spurs have been looking like a machine all season
lol @ Ian
No joke, I’m ok with 26 ppg against by opposing point guards seein that Rose put up 30, Jennings got 31, DWill got 29, Conley got 28, Brooks got 24, Nash got 21 and Monta and Dre Miller got 20 vs my Lakers. We haven’t even seen CP3, Westbrook, Wall, Felton, Rondo or Tony Parker yet. Gotta give up something.
@ nizzio
You sayin that ALL opposing point guards are averaging 26ppg really means nothing because I can throw out that ALL Laker point guards are averaging 25 ppg vs the comp. So all opposng points are outscoring Laker points by 1 point. That’s not costing us wins. Derek Fisher is a 36 yr old point guard who plays just over half a game at 27 mins per. He ain’t makin or breaking us in the regular season. Pau and Odom being gassed by playin too many minutes and no shotblocker(callin AB) to cover for mistakes is hurtin us.
If you sayin “we”, then I assume you a Laker fan,meaning that you should know, by now, why Derek Fisher is on the squad and it’s not for the 82 games we’re watchin now, it’s for the 16 wins in May/June. Steve Blake and Shannon Brown are in their 20s and get lit up just as much as Fish, but you never hear about that.
Try not to panic everytime a random point guard has a good shooting night. We also held Monta to 5, Curry to 13, Collison to 14, Billups to 15 and Nash to 8…
@SAC – Not feeling the ATL but with Boozer coming back in Chitown and Indiana playing well it would be nuts to see the Heat be in the bottom half of the East playoff picture.
Minny is interesting, Love has just killed the glass and carrying my fantasy team, will be interesting if they are anywhere close if they pull the trigger on a trade to get a veteran SG or PG. I would like to see the Cavs make that last seed, don’t care if they get swept.
@Claw
I hear ya on everything you said. I’m not a Atlanta fan. But weirder things have happened. Who’s to say they don’t have another close door meeting, then Joe Johnson, gives back some of his salary to dis-passioned Hawks fans and they go on some kinda tear at the end of the season?
I know that’s not going to happen.
Yeah the bottom half of the east will be interesting?
I heard from some of my boys back in Ohio in what the latest rumor is for how the crowd will react when Lebron is introduced.
The latest is a radio station is trying to get everybody to chant: Delonte! Delonte! Delonte! lets see the TNT crew explanin that one!
@Claw
Wow! Lol.
I would really hope when he’s first announced, they cheer for him for all that he meant for the team and the city.
Then after that, they can boo him lustily every time he touches the ball.
Yeah. How would they explain the Delonte chant? Lol
Re: LBJ in Cleveland
I remember, back in the day, fans who sat behind the photographers on the baseline used to hold up posters of chicks in bikinis when players shot free-throws….. hopefully a couple of people are creative with that and one guy holds a poster of Delonte, and his friend holds another poster of Gloria. Nothing dirty, but that will get into LBJ’s head for sure.
lakeshow
its not the spurs its the warriors everyone gets that treatment vs em.
jballer
well man like i said the rings are a thing of the past hes just below avg now.
dizzle
that thing is that 26 is gonna turn to 36 come playoff time.
dizzle really you think the lakers pgs are playin the elite pgs to a draw?
@JAY – Or everybody behind the basket have those Delonte faces on a stick and put them on everytime he goes to the line LMFAO – that’d be cold.
@ Ian
Hell no. Of course not. I was just statin that scoringwise, it’s a 1 point difference. Nobody was sayin anything when Fish was gettin lit up but a) Brown was hittin everything and b)the team was winning.
The reason I’m not concerned is that all those high scoring points are their teams’ 1st or 2nd option. Fish is the 5th option? Dude barely takes 4 shots a game so why is this an issue? Points ain’t puttin all 26 on him. Blake and Brown gotta take their criticism too.
Seriously tho, you worried about Fish come playoff time?
Nope.
5 rings. Huge last 2 postseasons and dudes still kill him cuz Derrick Rose puts up 30 on 25 shots or Conley shoots 4-5 from 3? If the Lakers losing the chip this season comes down to DFish gettin lit, I’ll be ok.
Dude is the Robert Horry phase of his career. Coast thru the season; KILL thru the playoffs
So who has money that LeBron’s elbow acts up tonight?