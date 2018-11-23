Fox

Amari Cooper arrived for the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving night. The Cowboys trade acquisition had scored a touchdown, sure, but after a few weeks with Dallas and no catches of more than 30 yards, people wondered if the big plays that made him famous at Alabama and with the Oakland Raiders was gone for good.

That certainly changed on Thursday night, as Cooper had two huge scores in the second half to give the Cowboys a lead. A 90-yard touchdown at the end of the third quarter stood as the longest play in the NFL this season, and it showed a flash of his speed and potential on a Cowboys team where Dak Prescott is willing to huck it.

Cooper’s second score was a tremendous individual play, but the first had the better celebration. Prescott hooked up with Cooper down the seam for a 40-yard touchdown that gave Dallas the lead back.