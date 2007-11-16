Amatuer Night

There were only a couple of NBA games on the schedule last night, and the Dime crew missed most of those because we were at MSG for the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic. UConn cracked Gardner-Webb in the first game, while Memphis knocked off Oklahoma in the second semifinal. If you’d been following the early-season NCAA action, you’d know G-W upset Kentucky to get to the CvC final four in NYC — yet when we got to the Garden yesterday we saw more than a handful of fans wearing UK gear; probably people who’d bought their tickets awhile ago just assuming the Wildcats would be playing … UConn’s size — their front court goes 7-foot-3, 6-foot-9 and 6-foot-7 — and a big second-half run were enough to take care of Gardner-Webb, plus PG A.J. Price (18 pts) was just quicker than anyone G-W could try to put on him … The Memphis/Oklahoma game was closer; even though Memphis had the obvious talent edge, the Sooners played tough D and had some athletes of their own. Main attraction Derrick Rose (17 pts) didn’t dominate, but showed flashes of the ability and point-guard instincts that will make him a Lottery pick next year (or whenever he decides to go pro). He could be on the Kings right now and make them a better team … Right before the halftime buzzer, Rose was going to catch an oop when he got mugged by OU frosh forward Blake Griffin, another sick athlete who could be one-and-done. And just a few minutes earlier, Blake had gotten into it with Memphis forward Joey Dorsey (a.k.a Optimus Prime). Griffin is going to be a great villain; we can guarantee that opposing Big 12 fans will grow to hate him over the course of the year … Two of the top high schoolers in the country — Lance Stephenson (Brooklyn) and Dexter Strickland (Jersey) — were in the building. Both Class of ’09 juniors are still on the recruiting board, and Lance reportedly has Memphis high on his list. But it was Dexter we saw last night walking around like a rock star … There was a UConn fan sitting near us with half his entire head painted blue and the other half painted white, plus one arm painted blue and the other white. He basically looked like a split between someone from the Blue Man Group and the dude from Powder. At one point, an older guy in a suit-and-tie (clearly having downed a few) asked the kid for some of his face paint so he could put it on himself. Needless to say, the suit-and-tie guy looked ridiculous with the face paint. They showed the face-painted kid on the big screen one time, and he did the Darius Miles/Q-Rich “antennas” thing … In the pros, Dallas jumped on the Spurs early, ripping off a couple of big first-half runs to set the table for their win. With the way the Spurs have been playing D, it was weird to see the Mavs just raining jumpers on them like they were the Bucks or something. Josh Howard put up 23 points … Tim Duncan (24 pts) and Manu (25) tried to bring SA back, but once Dallas gets on a roll you have to be clicking on all cylinders to overtake them. With Tony Parker unable to buy a bucket, that wasn’t happening for the Spurs .. Should the Bulls consider it a good thing that they only lost by 10 on the road in Phoenix? With the way Chicago’s been playing, maybe so. The Bulls have the depth and athletes to not get completely ran off the floor by the Suns, they just don’t have the reliable go-to guy you need in games like this. Leandro Barbosa, Grant Hill and Shawn Marion all hit for 20-plus points … As if the Sixers needed another reason to have trouble scoring, Kyle Korver will miss the next week or so with a groin injury. Korver is almost wasted on a team going nowhere like Philly. How valuable would he be on a contender like Houston or Cleveland? … O.J. Mayo didn’t go nuts in his second college game, but at least his team got the W this time. Mayo scored 16 in USC’s win over the Citadel … We’re out like TP’s shot …