Amatuer Night

There were only a couple of NBA games on the schedule last night, and the Dime crew missed most of those because we were at MSG for the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic. UConn cracked Gardner-Webb in the first game, while Memphis knocked off Oklahoma in the second semifinal. If you’d been following the early-season NCAA action, you’d know G-W upset Kentucky to get to the CvC final four in NYC — yet when we got to the Garden yesterday we saw more than a handful of fans wearing UK gear; probably people who’d bought their tickets awhile ago just assuming the Wildcats would be playing … UConn’s size — their front court goes 7-foot-3, 6-foot-9 and 6-foot-7 — and a big second-half run were enough to take care of Gardner-Webb, plus PG A.J. Price (18 pts) was just quicker than anyone G-W could try to put on him … The Memphis/Oklahoma game was closer; even though Memphis had the obvious talent edge, the Sooners played tough D and had some athletes of their own. Main attraction Derrick Rose (17 pts) didn’t dominate, but showed flashes of the ability and point-guard instincts that will make him a Lottery pick next year (or whenever he decides to go pro). He could be on the Kings right now and make them a better team … Right before the halftime buzzer, Rose was going to catch an oop when he got mugged by OU frosh forward Blake Griffin, another sick athlete who could be one-and-done. And just a few minutes earlier, Blake had gotten into it with Memphis forward Joey Dorsey (a.k.a Optimus Prime). Griffin is going to be a great villain; we can guarantee that opposing Big 12 fans will grow to hate him over the course of the year … Two of the top high schoolers in the country — Lance Stephenson (Brooklyn) and Dexter Strickland (Jersey) — were in the building. Both Class of ’09 juniors are still on the recruiting board, and Lance reportedly has Memphis high on his list. But it was Dexter we saw last night walking around like a rock star … There was a UConn fan sitting near us with half his entire head painted blue and the other half painted white, plus one arm painted blue and the other white. He basically looked like a split between someone from the Blue Man Group and the dude from Powder. At one point, an older guy in a suit-and-tie (clearly having downed a few) asked the kid for some of his face paint so he could put it on himself. Needless to say, the suit-and-tie guy looked ridiculous with the face paint. They showed the face-painted kid on the big screen one time, and he did the Darius Miles/Q-Rich “antennas” thing … In the pros, Dallas jumped on the Spurs early, ripping off a couple of big first-half runs to set the table for their win. With the way the Spurs have been playing D, it was weird to see the Mavs just raining jumpers on them like they were the Bucks or something. Josh Howard put up 23 points … Tim Duncan (24 pts) and Manu (25) tried to bring SA back, but once Dallas gets on a roll you have to be clicking on all cylinders to overtake them. With Tony Parker unable to buy a bucket, that wasn’t happening for the Spurs .. Should the Bulls consider it a good thing that they only lost by 10 on the road in Phoenix? With the way Chicago’s been playing, maybe so. The Bulls have the depth and athletes to not get completely ran off the floor by the Suns, they just don’t have the reliable go-to guy you need in games like this. Leandro Barbosa, Grant Hill and Shawn Marion all hit for 20-plus points … As if the Sixers needed another reason to have trouble scoring, Kyle Korver will miss the next week or so with a groin injury. Korver is almost wasted on a team going nowhere like Philly. How valuable would he be on a contender like Houston or Cleveland? … O.J. Mayo didn’t go nuts in his second college game, but at least his team got the W this time. Mayo scored 16 in USC’s win over the Citadel … We’re out like TP’s shot …
Kings are badddd.
Miami are badddd.
Rise is nice hes gonna be a problem for the sixers next year.
From watching them in stretches last season, I think the Bulls have a go-to guy in Deng. I don’t see why they are looking for trades to turn this team around. If a talented group is underperforming you have to look at the coach first and foremost.
impressed most of all with devin harris last night making tony parker work. devin was doing his best TP impersonation and played great. I dare say that was the ball game. Devin played great, Tony stunk it up, everybody else did what you expected. Devin made some big perimeter shots in the 4th too. parker must still not be 100% though. my main man manu was awesome last night.
barkley on the Bonds issue to open up the TNT pregame program was great.
doug collins, who i think does a great job on tnt, mentioned how the top 6 in the west are so good, that the 3 seed is going to have it real tough, cause they’ll have to go through 3 of those top teams. I can’t agree more. seeding will be huge for the top 2 seeds.
Manu sucks.
With the way the Spurs have been playing D, it was weird to see the Mavs just raining jumpers on them like they were the Bucks or something. — Dime
The People’s Republic of China hereby seeks repirations for this obvious slander and unwarrarented attack upon the People’s Republic of China through defamation of Yi, through making a crack at his team’s defensive flaccidity. The only solution is for Dime to do a cover story of either Yi, Yao, Yao & Yi, Yi & Yao or just reprint quotes from Mao Tse-Tung.
If not the People’s Republic of China will have no recourse but to vote in Yi as an all-star starter over the likes of more deserving capitalism loving fowards in the East — one of either LeBron James of Kevin Garnett.
Maybe Big Ben should LOSE the headband!
d rose is legit…super fast..had some turnovers, ill-advised shots but you saw glimpses of super star all over him!!! i know i am hype-beasting but the kid is a stud and will be all over the world wide leader all season..stuey scott will have a nickname for him in two weeks my friends!!!
“What is this amatuer night at the Apollo? Get off this stage. I’m in a rage. Just like a lion trapped inside of a cage…” ~~Kool Moe Dee
Sorry the title made me go there. Anyway I was impressed with the Mavs but they have to do that in the playoffs.
Right now I am wondering who is going to, unfortunately, be the star player to be injured this year and ruin that teams chances of playoffs or going deep in the playoffs? That is always interesting to see. I am not talking like T-Mac (cause he has the back issue come up often) or Vince (his injuries are weird lol). Not counting Greg Oden (looking old as hell), cause he never played 1 game. Plus I dont know how much impact he would have had anyway since LaMarcus is doing so well.
Why can’t baseball just go away period during their offseason?
What does the “antennas” thing mean anyway? Someone help!
Barry Bonds…don’t like him, but I hurt for anyone going through drama like that!
Next weeks big rumor ..Kobe to New Orleans for Peja, Mo P. and Hilton Armstrong and a first round pick. LOL Veto!
I still think Kobe should got to Orlando.
My question is seriously how would Kobe fit in with the Suns system? I think that would be Dynamic.
O.J. Mayo has to get it going! He created a lot of hype for himself by basically recruiting himself to USC. Step up man!! I don’t know what’s up with the Bulls. I don’t buy the whole “they don’t have a go-to guy” concept. They have several players who could fill the role–think of the Celtics. They have 3 guys who could all be the “go-to guy”. These guys are suffering from semi-bad coaching with the fact that the players know that they’ve been shopped around the league! What does that do to a young squad? Lowers their confidence, and makes some of them go into IDGAF mode. Anyway, the last talented squad with no pure “go-to guy” that I can think of was the Blazers of the late 90s and 2000. I don’t think the BUlls are the Blazers.
Its been said here before and Ill say it again. The Bulls clearly need a post player who can score with their back to the basket. You could see it all night, the only time the ball went inside was when Nocioni of all people drove to the basket with what may be the slowest spin move ever, or when Hinrich tried to do his Steve Nash thing. As much talk as there has been about Kobe going to the Bulls they need to think long and hard about trying to make a move for Gasol or someone else who can give them an option down low.
Today, my Miami Heat will play Boston Celtics, I dont know what I will do. Sleep ? Drink ? ANybody have a sugestion ? Cause I dont wanna see Miami down 30 by halftime ,,, Jesus ,,, help me Lord
That made me laugh, Manu sucks. Tell me one team who wouldn’t want Manu on their roster.
Manu gets results, but he doesn’t inspire the hearts and minds of the fans. He is preciesely the type of guy you hate to play against, because of his flopping, cheating, whining and actual basketball talent. I know on my team I have Harpring who can only play defense if the refs let him play football out there, with his phyiscal play. The jazz also have Collins, who is only good at the mental aspects of the game, i.e. getting into other guys heads by flopping when they go strong, and playing hard defense when they go for shots. Neither of them have the basketball talent that Manu has.
If Manu played more like a ‘man’ with less flopping, whining, and flailing around like a fish out of water whenever he initiates contact then more people would be able to recognize his serious game.
Manu tries to get the ref to make calls instead of making plays himself with the same subtlety as a Will Ferrel movie.
Why hate on Manu? Bowen is much worse.
What is Lance Stephenson, like 19.??
Like they posted LeBron’s birth certificate on ESPN, someone needs to do that with Lance Stephenson’s.
He’s gotta be 21.
Rod Strickland was in the building last night. I know he sh*ts on those cats in practice. He has to be the most underrated of all-time. He is a legend for his summer-league exploits in Brick City & EO back in the day. He used to just kill in the league, in the summer-leagues, & he was absolutely one of the best to ever play the college game. He was incredible at Depaul.
Rod Strickland came home last night. I was yelling his name all night, i hope he knows the love that he gets in the hood.
your dude from Brick City, USA (newark, nj)- Mahjid
Yeah Derrick Rose is the shizz. If i was a GM. And Rose was leaving early. I would try to get him the Fastest way i could. He Remind’s me of J-Kidd. He’s the Total Package.
Oh and the Sperms. (Spurs) looked very Old and letharigc last night. That is 1 of the reason’s the won’t be Champs this year. I bet anything on that.
Someone has rage issues. To wish ill on people ANYWHERE because of a disaster is a pretty douchebag thing to say. People need to think before they talk or type for this matter.
I don’t know if you’re joking or not but you’re an idiot for even typing that.
as G stated the bulls need a post player. they should go after ike diago on the pacers, he is good post player and they could probably get him cheap.
I don’t think that Diagu (sp?) is a good post scorer. The funny thing is that with how these bulls are playing, they need eddie curry. (high FG% offensive guy in the post, really fat and doesn’t grab boards)
Since when have Houston and Cleveland been contenders? Just because Cleveland won the coin toss in the East last year doesn’t mean they are a top tier team.