Amazing Dunk Contest Video

We thought this pic taken yesterday afternoon was definitely worth running on the site (as is the video after the jump).
Yesterday was day two of the Lakers 3-on-3 Tourney and the competition was fierce. For those of you that know about Spokane Hoopfest where we were earlier this summer, the same people came down to run this. But regardless of all the great hooping in the games, the highlight was without a doubt the dunk contest on Nike Center Court. With eight participants, including the legendary Guy Dupuy and T-Dub, the celebrity panel that included JA Adande, Cedric Ceballos and AC Green couldn’t put their 10s down. And literally for Guy’s dunks that was the case as he didn’t get anything but 50s all day. These included dunks I had never seen before, and I’ve seen every dunk contest since Isiah Rider took it in 1994 (think that was the year) and scoured YouTube for days.
Try bouncing the ball to yourself and then dunking over four guys while putting the ball between your legs. Wow! Our girl Michelle (who took the pic) made it to the Finals in her division but lost by one. In the Elite Division, Nick Ansom and the crew from Venice Beach lost in a tough battle – which must have been hard after he lost in the White Men Can’t Jump tournament just a couple weeks ago.
Check out Guy Dupuy’s work in yesterday’s dunk contest – sick. We’re sure the haters will have at it, but there are multiple dunks in there that no one in the NBA can do.
Dude is going to go nuts in the NBA dunk contest provided they still stick with the regular dudes vs. pros joint.
Man those dunks were outrageous. Imagine his adrenaline for bing in an All-Star Dunk Contest. Whooo.
Damn. Damn damn!
Wow
Pretty hard to come up with original dunks these days but I have never seen any of those grab it under the leg dunks. Very cool
Dunks were off the hook.
Thanks to Josh for having us out again, We’ll be uploading the video soon, thanks again guys!
TFB
Thanks for the love guys!
he didn’t put it between his legs. but the dunks are sick
dunk contest with those other guys at asg is gonna be crazy him against air up there? oh my
too bad they don’t mix it and have guy and air up there vs lebron and either demar derozan or james white
that last behind-the-back dunk was insane!!! I’m sure this guy doesn’t have NBA game, but as far as dunk contests, I’m not even sure if VC in his prime can beat this kid… whooo!
calm down.. guy is sick but VC in his prime was so much better
slygerogg – I’m not sure if Vince would dominate Guy in a dunk contest . . . i really think Guy would give him a run for his money . . but I would probably want to give Vince some time to practice dunks like these since he’s totally capable of doing it.
I didn’t say VC would get destroyed either… I just said I wasnt sure if VC can beat this kid… pretty sure Guy is always Dunk Contest Ready…
IT’s guy Dupuis and no dupay !!!!!!
spokane hoopfest reference yaaa! haha. ive lived in spokane and played in hoopfest since 6th grade. its seriously like my christmas. what would you rather do? go to a basically 3 day basketball festival or hang out with a dysfunctional family for tube socks and a 15 dollar barnes and noble gift card. …. sign me up for hoopin.
Shit. They should give Guy a couple of 10-day contracts, one when they chose the participants for the dunk contest and another during the All-Star weekend, just to get this man on the stage he was meant to be in. The Slam Dunk competition needs this Guy…
@aron, for someone who supposed scoured youtube, you should know he did the same dunks for the sprite dunk contest that you guys put on this very same site….geesh
@Ric_Hardwood, none of the TFB can actually ball..their just dunkers. But whatever works
and saying he would destroy vince is crazy talk..vince is bigger and stronger and jumps just as high..guys main weakness is hes mostly only a 1 foot jumper (ala james white) so he goes for distance and not really max height. And you guys are looking at the comparison wrong…vince took older dunks and added to them. Guy took vinces dunks and added to them..that doesnt make him better than vince..Thats just like sayin kobe is a better dunker than jordan because jordan never went between the legs and kobe did. If vince was comin out of college now and just worked on dunks, by vert alone he’d pull most of these off.
gotta give chuck credit though, his guys are doin their thing. props
Guy put in work on his dunks, no doubt. Would have liked him to see him switch it up some though, jumping over different things that are the same size doesn’t make it a new dunk.
I’m not really that impressed by someone jumping over 6 guys who are huddling so close that they are tasting each other’s smegma, bent over ass to ass.
BTW, Vince could probably still do most of these dunks, in his prime he could probably pull off any of these in his sleep…
Guy Dupuy is nice, bout out of everyone I’ve seen on the street circuit, I would love to see AUT go after NBA Heads the most in Dallas next year, Air Up There would come in and give dudes the Business.
