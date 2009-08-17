Amazing Dunk Contest Video

#Video
08.17.09 9 years ago 19 Comments

We thought this pic taken yesterday afternoon was definitely worth running on the site (as is the video after the jump).

Yesterday was day two of the Lakers 3-on-3 Tourney and the competition was fierce. For those of you that know about Spokane Hoopfest where we were earlier this summer, the same people came down to run this. But regardless of all the great hooping in the games, the highlight was without a doubt the dunk contest on Nike Center Court. With eight participants, including the legendary Guy Dupuy and T-Dub, the celebrity panel that included JA Adande, Cedric Ceballos and AC Green couldn’t put their 10s down. And literally for Guy’s dunks that was the case as he didn’t get anything but 50s all day. These included dunks I had never seen before, and I’ve seen every dunk contest since Isiah Rider took it in 1994 (think that was the year) and scoured YouTube for days.

Try bouncing the ball to yourself and then dunking over four guys while putting the ball between your legs. Wow! Our girl Michelle (who took the pic) made it to the Finals in her division but lost by one. In the Elite Division, Nick Ansom and the crew from Venice Beach lost in a tough battle – which must have been hard after he lost in the White Men Can’t Jump tournament just a couple weeks ago.

Check out Guy Dupuy’s work in yesterday’s dunk contest – sick. We’re sure the haters will have at it, but there are multiple dunks in there that no one in the NBA can do.


Follow Dime on Twitter @DimeMag

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSGuy DupayLakerslos angelesLOS ANGELES LAKERSPlaygroundT-Dubvideo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP