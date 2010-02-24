Amazing Find: Lost Letter From Latrell Sprewell

If you’ve never visited the blog, Rocking The Suburbs, then you’re missing out. Chris & Graham met when they were both working for the Memphis Grizzlies, bonded over a shared love for George Costanza‘s “Jerk Store” line and the rest is history. Yesterday, the guys posted an amazing find: a lost letter from Latrell Sprewell. Check it out larger after the jump.

Their thoughts…

Was I a big Latrell Sprewell fan at some point?

No, not even remotely.

Why would I ever write him?

I was a huge sports card dork (recovering) and basically sent out cards to about 500 players over the course of several years trying to get them to autograph them and send them back. (Yes, I still have an autographed Rodney Rodgers rookie card and no, I didn’t have a girlfriend for quite some time).

Why would I keep this?

I have no clue, it’s beyond me.

Is there a funnier player to have a letter from knowing what we know now?

This has to rank up there. A Sprewell letter on Warriors letterhead ranks right next to owning a Rae Carruth promise ring or a O.J. Simpson autographed bloody gloove. I could probably sell this letter on eBay if it had some of P.J. Carlesimo‘s neck hair on it. Priceless.

Lastly, what’s even better, is some of Sprewell’s words. He claims he couldn’t sign my card because he receives far too many requests like this. Really, Latrell was getting hundreds of requests a day? Hardly. Also, it says he sent me some Warriors items. I have no clue what they were. I kept the letter, but not the Warriors memorabilia. Baffling. Last, I love the closing, “yours in basketball.” Right back at you Spree.