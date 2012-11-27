Amazing “Holiday Delivery 1” From Draft Packs

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Michael Jordan
11.27.12 6 years ago
With the holiday season here, normally that means lots and lots of shopping. We didn’t hit the streets on Black Friday because we feared for our lives, but also because we knew Draft Packs would be holding it down no matter what. Last week, we showed you a preview of their special “Holiday Delivery 1” pack, which included a look at some dope Michael Jordan x Bad Boy Pistons t-shirts. Now that the collection has released, here’s a look at the entire pack.

A second collection will be dropping the first week in December. For now, you can cop parts of this set by heading to their online store. It features Jordan and the Bad Boy Pistons, Barry Sanders and Reggie Jackson.

Hit page 2 to see the rest of the collection…

