The Most Amazing LeBron Fact You Didn’t Know

When you work in an office with basketball junkies, the conversations sometimes can get very heated about very specific things. For example, yesterday the trivia question floating around out there was seeing if you could name all 14 active NBA players that are in the Top 100 on the all-time scoring list. While there are definitely some obvious ones (Shaq, Iverson, Kobe), there are others that took us a minute to figure out (Finley, Stackhouse, Juwan Howard). While we jokingly put it out there that LeBron could be in the Top 100 despite just playing six NBA seasons, we decided to look it up and see where he stands. The results are kind of amazing.

On the all-time NBA scoring list, LeBron currently ranks No. 158. That’s 12,993 points in six seasons. Let me try and put this in perspective. Here are some active players that LeBron has scored more points than and how long they’ve been in the League:

Jason Terry – 10 years and 12,964 points

Elton Brand – 10 years and 12,852 points

Chauncey Billups – 12 years and 12,612 points

Peja Stojakovic – 12 years and 12,583 points

Andre Miller – 10 years and 11,896 points

Antonio McDyess – 13 years and 11,391 points

Baron Davis – 10 years and 11,364 points

Say LeBron scores the exact same amount of points this year as last year (2,304), after his seventh NBA season he’d be around No. 107 – with Jason Kidd, Rasheed Wallace, Grant Hill, Steve Nash, Richard Hamilton, Shawn Marion, Mike Bibby and Rashard Lewis already ahead of him but out of the Top 100. That’s kind of incredible.

By the end of his career, how many points do you think LeBron will score?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.