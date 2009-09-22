The Most Amazing LeBron Fact You Didn’t Know

When you work in an office with basketball junkies, the conversations sometimes can get very heated about very specific things. For example, yesterday the trivia question floating around out there was seeing if you could name all 14 active NBA players that are in the Top 100 on the all-time scoring list. While there are definitely some obvious ones (Shaq, Iverson, Kobe), there are others that took us a minute to figure out (Finley, Stackhouse, Juwan Howard). While we jokingly put it out there that LeBron could be in the Top 100 despite just playing six NBA seasons, we decided to look it up and see where he stands. The results are kind of amazing.
On the all-time NBA scoring list, LeBron currently ranks No. 158. That’s 12,993 points in six seasons. Let me try and put this in perspective. Here are some active players that LeBron has scored more points than and how long they’ve been in the League:
Jason Terry – 10 years and 12,964 points
Elton Brand – 10 years and 12,852 points
Chauncey Billups – 12 years and 12,612 points
Peja Stojakovic – 12 years and 12,583 points
Andre Miller – 10 years and 11,896 points
Antonio McDyess – 13 years and 11,391 points
Baron Davis – 10 years and 11,364 points
Say LeBron scores the exact same amount of points this year as last year (2,304), after his seventh NBA season he’d be around No. 107 – with Jason Kidd, Rasheed Wallace, Grant Hill, Steve Nash, Richard Hamilton, Shawn Marion, Mike Bibby and Rashard Lewis already ahead of him but out of the Top 100. That’s kind of incredible.
By the end of his career, how many points do you think LeBron will score?
*if* he can be focused on bball for long enough (and not building his empire) he can top 28-30k for a career.
will the points matter if he doesnt have 3 or 4 rings? lebron will be measured (by me) on the number of times his team wins their last game of the season–
If he change his game like Jordan did he can score something like 34K. I see him playing PF for the last 2-3 years
i dont see how it’s incredible. Dude gets 20 shots a game. Brand, Peja. McDyess and Bdavis for example missed large parts of 2 or more seasons. They also dont take more than 16 shots a game.
Terry is a spot up shooter and has been that for a few years now. Even a 6th man. Not amazing.
Billups took 7 years to come into his own.
Miller never was a scorer. I’m amazed he’s even ranked.
Kidd, Sheeds, Bibby were never scorers. Hill missed huge parts of his career, and wouldve been top 20 is he stayed healthy. Rip is a shooter, Marion isnt a real scorer… I dont see what’s so amazing. Is this just another of thos e ‘its a long summer, lets write another piece about lebron’ type of articles?
He just passed career role players like Gill, Rik Smits, Gilliam, Grant etc. Let’s wait a while before we start calling achievements amazing and incredible. He’s good, great even. But this isnt worth an article.
Thats what 7 seasons and the greenlight to chuck up any shot that you want gets you. How many shots did he miss to get there??? I’m not talking free throws or and1s.
Fuk Lebrons and your bromance with him
lebron is good at basketball. i dont care if you think kobe’s better. i don’t care if you think lebron shoots too much. lets all agree that lebron is good. at basketball.
yes he is. yes he is.
sorry, wat else can i say re: this post? cant the season just start already?? i cant remember a season when there were as many heavyweights (5!)
oh man im so bored right now. i need a hobby.
i see that all the post so far are bashing lebron for having the green light to jack shots excuse me what has iverson done his whole career?
SLURP!!!!!!
To say that Bron is a shot jacker is pretty ridiculous to me, considering he gets most of his points in the flow of the game. Just banal hate.
Bron could easily be the leading scorer – or at least top-3 – in league history when he’s done, but he may have to look over his shoulder at what Durant is doing.
Hard to believe Juwan Howard is in top 100 scorers. (Finley, Stackhouse, pretty believable. Howard, amazing. Just never felt he was all that–15 years or not.)
Yeah, hard to believe about J.Howard…damn.
It doesn’t matter how many points he scores. It matters how many rings he has in the end.
Do you think Peja brags about how he’s scored 12,583 points?
No. He still has nightmares about losing to the Lakers.
Enough about Lebron’s stats, he hasn’t won sh*t.
Perhaps it’s just me, but I don’t see how you guys don’t find this amazing. Forget it’s LeBron and just look at the stats alone. If I was to say this was Chris Paul or Kevin Durant, would you think differently? If this was MJ at that point in his career, there wouldn’t be haters. Why so much hate for LeBron?
The fact that he’s already ahead of Baron and Chauncey is really incredible.
There is so much hate for Lebron because we hear nothing but Lebron Lebron Lebron.
Both CP and KD have done get things so far in their careers, but they don’t get anywhere near the hype as Lebron. Sure, we fuel it as fans because we love to see LBJ play, but nobody loves him more than the media.
Remember when he hit that game winning three in the playoffs last year? You would’ve thought it was in game 7 of the finals, the way the media treated it. If I remember correctly, Big Baby hit a game winner too (not a three, but still) and nobody called that the second coming.
Lebron has nothing. Dan Marino is one of the greatest NFL players ever, but not THE greatest because he never won a ring.
I’m not hating. Just not amazed that easy.
I do however understand how it’s amazing if people don’t understand why he’s ahead of a player like Billups who was a sub par starter/bench player for the first large part of his career.
The word “Hater” is just thrown out as easy as ‘incredible’ it seems nowadays. Let’s just say some people are easy to impress.
Dime,
I just think Lebron gets the hate simply because he’s such a polarizing basketball figure. People are either going to love him or hate him. MJ went through the same thing. I’m not a great MJ fan, but I can’t dispute what he’s done in and for the game of basketball. Same thing with Lebron. He puts up numbers, but I wouldn’t call him a “shot jacker”. He averaged something like 7 assists per game at the SF position. How is that jacking?
@ Ian,
Iverson’s career totals are 27.1 ppg and 6.2 apg. For anyone that thinks all AI does is shoot, I think that 6.2 apg is damn good considering he’s a shooting guard.
Players in that list that LeBron either passed or equaled were stars that
-aren’t really scorers (Kidd, Dre Miller)
-got injured & missed a chunk of a season during their career (Brand, Hill, McDyess, Baron)
-took lots of day-offs (Sheed, Rashard)
-relied on others to make them good (Rip, Marion)
-didn’t really didn’t give a shit about stats (Nash, Billups)
Otherwise, gotta give LeBron credit because he was great from the get go and didn’t need that much time to develop. And if everything goes well and he doesn’t get injured or ease up, he has a legit shot to pass Kareem.
I’m going to try this in a post later where I just post the stats with no name attached and you tell me your reaction. I don’t think that “the media” loves or hates LeBron, but rather that he puts himself out there. And when he’s been in the media spotlight since he was in high school, it’s the same as a child star. Only while most stars fade, his continues to shine brighter than everyone else.
-AP.
You don’t think the media loves Lebron?
Really now… just say it. “We LOVE Bron.”
I don’t understand the hate on Dime today…I’m impressed by this! Although shitfaced said it best in post 19.
Guys, it’s a basketball website. LeBron is one of the best basketball players in the world. Wouldn’t it make sense that there would be articles about him? Common sense, here. Ya’ll must be some Bucks, Pistons, Pacers and Bulls fans.
I’d be just as interested to see how far past his draft classmates he is. Give us Bosh, Wade, Melo, Darko, etc.
aside from the headline i’m not at all annoyed by this lebron post.
thats not really that incredible.
not at all. what a waste.
If he plays into his late 30s (twenty years in the league) and keeps up his ppg then he could easily topple Kareem… I don’t see that happening though
Wait wait wait AP.
You’re saying Lebron puts himself out there? His play is fantastic, and he is one of the best in the league in a long time…but come on. The media has plenty of fun making money off of his great play.
He doesn’t write the articles. He doesn’t use glowing adjectives everytime his name comes up. The media DOES love Lebron. He puts people in the seats. He has people watch games on TV. HE HAS PEOPLE READING YOUR WEBSITE RIGHT NOW. You can say Lebron is great (and I agree), but you can’t possibly say the media doesn’t love Lebron.
that’s good for a player who just played seven years in the league… why all the hate on lebron? it’s simple… all the doubters would lessen when he wins a championship… because all they’ll say is he won ‘coz shaq is around… so he has to prove that he can do it alone… so the LA crap would go again… and the only thing he can do is win it without shaq… and that will be only time they’ll recognize him as an amazing player… just like how they put kobe up a pedestal now that he won without shaq… (but has gasol and odom to back him up.) anyway, i hope y’all stop hating… if CP3 goes for more than 10,000, would you hate?
well if he wouldn’t travel [aka crab dribble] so often maybe his points would be more legit.
yes number 29 !!!! who cares bout bein first
@Chicagorilla
Not at all incredible? Forget the current NBA players that he’s scored more than, look at the all-time greats. He’s scored more than Hall of Famers and guys that played twice as many years in the League.
@Boofrog
The media is meant to love a story, and LeBron has put himself out there via free agency, a world tour promoting his new sneaker, a new movie, etc. Making money? Look at it though. He’s as relevant as a player gets in the off-season and regular season because he’s the reigning MVP and just added Shaq to his team. Would you rather people write about Paul Shirley?
By the way, “glowing adjectives” is hilarious?
Look at it though. Every other magazine/site could write something like this. I visit Dime to read something else. Not the same old same old. Even the local newspaper for seniors has write ups about Lebron. Disclaimer: Not hating on Bron.
@ Aron
Yes, I actually would like you to write more about the amazing, unbelievable, invincible, unbeatable, fearless & don’t forget heroic Paul Shirley.
Don’t get me started about words sports writers over use.
and yes, glowing adjectives is hilarious haha. Give me a break, I’m at work and don’t have as much time to proof read as you do.
You write good stuff dude, I think a few of us have just had Lebron overload. You know how musicians go underground for a bit so the public/their fans don’t get tired of them? I wish there was someway for Lebron to take a break “between albums”…we get it everyday, even during the offseason.
bullet
who cares about that 6 assists per game the man has the ball in his hands 100 percent of the time and yes all he does is jack. he doesnt create shit for his team mates you are bashing the wrong player lebron isnt a jacker or a ballhog like iverson.
@Boofrog
Haha. Well, maybe I’ll try and get PS on the phone sometime. As for “glowing adjectives,” I didn’t mean anything about spelling, I just totally know what you mean. As for LBJ overload, totally understand. There’s no great, big Dime conspiracy to get Bron on the site every day, but as I said, once we were debating the 14 guys in the Top 100, when I came across that stat that has seemingly gone overlooked, I just wanted to put it out there.
Bron going for 40 thou on these cocksuckers.
Too bad there is no difference between Lebron and Allen iverson. Both only get assists on a home run pass, only lebron boards more because he’s only 9 inches taller. Both made it to the finals once, both wont make it again. Who knows the difference??
@ DIME…really? You guys are actually confused at why ppl are hating lebron? Well…
Maybe its cuz he gets more media attention then Deron Williams, Kevin Durant & Danny Granger combined
Maybe its cuz his missed dunks are shown more then actual games
Maybe its cuz when the cavs are winning, Lebron gets all the praise, but when there losing its his teammates, Danny Ferry’s and Mike Brown’s fault
Maybe its cuz when he travels to the basket and throws the ball at the backboard, the refs call a foul on his check
Maybe its cuz he’s simply the most overrated athlete in the history of sports
OR
Maybe some ppl (me) are still choked that DIME actually showed pictures of Lebron’s car.
I think lebron could score between 35000 and 40000 career if two things work out for him
1: his athleticism needs to hold up. some much of his game depends his ability to get to the rim and finish. i think he will go a little downhill but for the most part stay in great shape until his early 30’s
2: lebrons shooting game needs to improve. otherwise his career will look more like 30000 career points. i think that lebron will be able to do that
and it will help him overcome any effects of age that he might show or an injury he might get
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA “kind of amazing……”, ru serious Dime???? Cleveland has had how many winning seasons out of those years? Who else was on that team? The Eastern Conference also sucked during those years, the 8th place west coast team easily ranked #3 or #4. Might as well make your next article “It’s Kind of Amazing an Ex-Pro Baller is nearing a thousand points in the YMCA rec league!” HAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
1) It’d hard to believe he’s only 24. Think about that, he’s not only been in the league for 6 years, but dominated. Straight out of high school. Some of the guys commenting haven’t dominated at their local park for 6 straight days!
2) He’s had an incredibly flawed roster (be it talent or brains) of teammates to work with and has made that team competitive in the playoffs for 4 years running.
3) Michael Jordan’s career field goal percentage(.497) is higher than kevin Garnett’s (.496)and higher than the career years of either Kobe, Lebron, Ray Allen or Paul Pierce – of whom only Ray has managed to get .480
@Seven Duece: MJ’s FG% is truly astounding. .497 AFTER the Wizards. GOAT, what can anyone say?
RE this article: Very meh. We know LeBron’s on track for a HOF career. But this stat really wasn’t mind blowing. It’s somewhat impressive, sure. But worthy of an article? Even on a slow summer’s day, y’all can do better.
The most amazing fact in this article is Juwan Howard being in the top hundred. Now that ish blew me away.
That’s real talk.
i just wanted 2 know how many points A.I. had in year 6 ? and 2 the people that say A.I is a ‘jacker’ look @ his shots per game an compared 2 M.J. , kobe & bron its bout the same superstars shoot the ball everybody else grab boards…lol
Another 12 years at this pace, barring injury,he’ll have 26,000. At age thirty. That’s crazy….