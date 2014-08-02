Team USA Hopeful Paul Millsap & His Brothers Are Making A Mark On Pro Hoops

is a man of mystery. He’s not loud. He doesn’t showboat. He doesn’t stir up controversy in the media. The former 47 pick of the 2006 NBA Draft has always flown under the radar. He’s the epitome of a pro’s pro. He’s a guy that everyone wants as their teammate because of his lunchpail, blue collar approach. Millsap has earned everything he’s received throughout his eight-year NBA career, starting with your respect.

Buzz gleaned from the Louisiana Tech product’s first NBA All-Star selection last February has catapulted him into Team USA training camp in Las Vegas where a roster that is lacking in size has left a gaping opportunity for Millsap to make the cut.

“I was excited to get the call,” said Millsap. “It wasn’t for sure if I was going to fly out or if I was (even) going to come but I sat back and waited for the call and here I am.”

As a stretch four, most would argue that Millsap’s versatility would be a big asset for Team USA if he were to be selected. And with his nearly unmatched “will to win,” Millsap seems to be a perfect fit for Mike Krzyzewski’s squad, too.

“I feel like some of the things that I do well I can bring to the team,” the Atlanta Hawks forward said. “I see an opportunity. (I’ve) just got to take advantage of it.”

While Paul’s competitive nature has brought him to the campus of UNLV for Team USA’s Training Camp, his three brothers – always, always up for a game of two-on-two – have been working behind the basketball curtain.

According to the NCAA, just 1.2 percent of college basketball players have gone on to play professionally, but the Millsaps aren’t most people.

The oldest, John Millsap, played for the University of Texas-San Antonio and most recently for Frayles de Guasave of the Latin Basketball League, averaging just under 20 points per game last season. John has made pit stops in the NBA D-League and all over South America throughout his nine-year pro career. He’s even been a mainstay on NBA Summer League rosters, playing for the Atlanta Hawks in Vegas last summer.

“John definitely has had a pretty good run doing the overseas thing,” Paul said. “He’s a good shooter. He’s had his experiences in the D-League and he’s had his experiences in Summer Leagues. His main part of his game is rebounding, defending and he’s definitely a knock-down shooter. Not a lot of people give him credit for his shooting abilities but he’s definitely an elite shooter.”

