America’s Pastime: NBA vs. Major League Baseball Comparisons

This week Major League Baseball played its annual Mid-Summer Classic. As the game’s greatest players took the field in Anaheim for Monday’s Home Run Derby, followed by Tuesday’s All-Star Game, it got me thinking of how some of the NBA’s best compare with MLB’s best:

Ryan Howard is Shaquille O’Neal

Shaq overpowers his opponents. He uses his brute force to dominate opponents on the block, and is one of the strongest players to ever play in the NBA. Ryan Howard crushes baseballs into the bleachers with the best of them. Howard’s sheer strength is his biggest asset (just like Shaq), and his size makes them quite similar.

Carl Crawford is Chris Paul

Paul is most likely the fastest man in the NBA. He has game-changing speed, and can beat just about any player off the dribble. Crawford is a stolen-base and run-scoring machine for the Tampa Bay Rays, capable of manufacturing his own runs and stretching singles into doubles, and doubles into triples, surely something CP3 could do on the baseball field.

Ichiro Suzuki is Tim Duncan

Over the years many fans have complained about Duncan. They say his game is incredibly boring, and the low ratings for when the Spurs play in the Finals indicate how fans feel about Duncan. Saying all that, he is still one of the most efficient and consistent players in NBA history, and while his game might not be pretty, it’s effective. Ichiro is the same way; he hits tons of infield and bloop singles that seem incredibly lucky, but he gets the job done even if it’s just hitting singles every time.

Mariano Rivera is Kobe Bryant

Finishing strong is what Kobe does best. The fourth quarter is his time, and everybody knows it. Rivera is the best closer in baseball history. When he enters the game in the ninth inning, the game is essentially over. If I had two players suiting up for me down the stretch, these guys would be the picks.

Torii Hunter is Ben Wallace

Defense is what Wallace lives for. He has won the Defensive Player of the Year award four times, and been on the All-Defensive team six times. Hunter, like Wallace, is similarly known for his defensive prowess. He has won the Gold Glove award every year since 2001, and many of his spectacular catches have prevented the other team from scoring.

Jose Reyes is Steve Nash

Nash is one of the best ever at setting his teammates up to succeed. His passing ability and basketball IQ allow him to find his teammates at any time. Guys get better playing alongside him. Jose Reyes does the same thing in baseball. He is the table-setter for the New York Mets; when Reyes has it going, the rest of the lineup catches on. Both these guys have the job of putting their teammates in position to get points on the board.

Albert Pujols is Ray Allen

Allen is the purest shooter in the NBA. His shot is something videos and textbooks teach young kids to emulate. Pujols’ swing is like Allen’s shot: as perfect as they come. His swing is incredibly smooth and balanced throughout, making it the model for baseball players everywhere.

Jamie Moyer is Kurt Thomas

Neither of these guys have lasted so long in their respective leagues due to skill alone. Thomas is a great mentor for young players, and also contributes whenever he plays, whether it’s rebounding or defense or setting screens. Moyer, despite throwing soft-toss, gets the job done no matter how old he is. Both are ancient by their sport’s standards — Moyer is 47, Thomas is 37 — but they each have a few years left in their careers because they know how to think the game and take care of their bodies.

Pudge Rodriguez is Derek Fisher

Fisher is a born leader and one of the few guys that has the respect of Kobe Bryant. His on-court presence and smarts endear him to teammates who love playing with him. Fisher is like an extension of the coach on the floor, and Pudge is the same way in baseball. He manages his pitching staff and calls a great game behind the plate, gaining the trust of every manager he has played for.

