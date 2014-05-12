Amir Johnson Gets Lego-Inspired Birthday Cake

Amir Johnson turned 27 years old recently. May 1, to be exact. But he’s not ready to grow up just yet.

Johnson recently posted a photo on Instagram of his birthday cake, obviously made to look like a Lego version of Toronto’s 6-9 big man. The cake was crafted by Dee’s Goodies in Toronto, and features Amir in his away Toronto uniform, with a basketball and some gold bling.

via That NBA Lottery Pick

image via Amir Johnson’s Instagram

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.