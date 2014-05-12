Amir Johnson Gets Lego-Inspired Birthday Cake

#Instagram
05.12.14 4 years ago

Amir Johnson turned 27 years old recently. May 1, to be exact. But he’s not ready to grow up just yet.

Johnson recently posted a photo on Instagram of his birthday cake, obviously made to look like a Lego version of Toronto’s 6-9 big man. The cake was crafted by Dee’s Goodies in Toronto, and features Amir in his away Toronto uniform, with a basketball and some gold bling.

via That NBA Lottery Pick

image via Amir Johnson’s Instagram

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Instagram
TAGSAMIR JOHNSONDimeMaginstagram

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP