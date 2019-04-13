Amir Johnson Was Caught Showing Joel Embiid Texts On The Bench During Philly’s Embarrassing Game 1 Loss

04.13.19 1 hour ago

ESPN

The Philadelphia 76ers were caught off guard during Game 1 against the Brooklyn Nets. Despite the game happening in Philly, Brooklyn came ready to play and took it to the three-seed in the Eastern Conference. Between the Nets playing with the swagger and carelessness of a team that had nothing to lose, the Sixers looking awfully tight and struggling to hit a shot, and Joel Embiid not looking quite like himself due to lingering knee soreness, Brooklyn stole home court and picked up a 111-102 win.

While all this was happening, reserve big man Amir Johnson found himself in some hot water because of a moment on the bench caught by ESPN’s cameras. It’s unclear when this happened, but during the fourth quarter of action, ESPN aired a clip of Johnson sitting on the bench next to Embiid. Johnson pulled out his cell phone and was very obviously texting someone while Embiid looked on.

TOPICS#Joel Embiid#NBA Playoffs#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGS2019 NBA PlayoffsAMIR JOHNSONBROOKLYN NETSJOEL EMBIIDNBA PlayoffsPHILADELPHIA 76ERS
