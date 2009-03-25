Huge Potential Endorsement Deal for Amir Johnson

Watching Amir Johnson in his 10 minutes off the bench last night, two things occurred to me: (1) Instead of barely cracking the Pistons’ rotation, the 21-year-old could have been a senior at Louisville this year, and (2) Amir has the tightest waves in the NBA.

(When you watch sports every day, you notice these things. CGF and I have a running list of the worst hairlines in sports, which Pat Ewing demolished the other night with his “polygraph” look, challenging Jay Harris for the worst line on the market right now.)

Since dropping the cornrows a while back, Amir has quickly vaulted D-Wade, Daniel Gibson and Joe Johnson as the League’s best potential Murray’s Pomade spokesman. One of these days he needs to have a long conversation with Rasheed Wallace.

Exhibit A

Exhibit B