Huge Potential Endorsement Deal for Amir Johnson

Watching Amir Johnson in his 10 minutes off the bench last night, two things occurred to me: (1) Instead of barely cracking the Pistons’ rotation, the 21-year-old could have been a senior at Louisville this year, and (2) Amir has the tightest waves in the NBA.
(When you watch sports every day, you notice these things. CGF and I have a running list of the worst hairlines in sports, which Pat Ewing demolished the other night with his “polygraph” look, challenging Jay Harris for the worst line on the market right now.)
Since dropping the cornrows a while back, Amir has quickly vaulted D-Wade, Daniel Gibson and Joe Johnson as the League’s best potential Murray’s Pomade spokesman. One of these days he needs to have a long conversation with Rasheed Wallace.
What the hell is that tatt on his Adam’s Apple? It looks cheap and must of HURT.
I think maybe 15 and 8 is this dudes ceiling, although admittedly i havent seen too much of him.
LOL @ the fact that this article has nothing to do with actual b-ball skills! This kid has a bright future…..as a spokesman for Murray’s. lol
must HAVE hurt you idiot, must’ve not must of…go to school
He is making about 2 or 3 more million a year compared to the Free RedLobster and XBOX 360 Games he woulda been getting from Boosters in college………I think he came out pretty good.
a poster boy for
‘should’ve stayed in college’
and whats this about hair…stop obsessing, its gay and lame
IDL
“and whats this about hair…stop obsessing, its gay and lame”
agreed. These articles of DIME office boredom really need to go.
Hey man, for some guys it’s hard to get waves, some it’s natural like myself. But yeah it’s a questionable article. Now if you had included the fact that Halle Berry says she’s feeling da waves, then we would have been on to something.
@5 and 6
Don’t hate…the wave is hard to master and increases your aerodynamicness (not sure that’s a word but ya’ll get it). It’s like a raising stripe but for rebounders. When homeboy jumps, the air moves out of the way of his head quicker…
Damnit…RACING stripe, not raising…
Come on guys lighten up. I know most of us don’t really care about the hairlines of NBA players and other people associated with sports but how are you going to tell the Dime crew what to talk/blog about? Anybody who has worked in an office type setting knows that stupid shit always comes up and it’s nice to be able to bullshit with your employees about random crap. We clown on people and things all the time at my work. It helps the day move along and nothing alleviates the day to day stress of life like laughter.
On Exhibit B, it shows what I’ve always knew…this guy only has one leg!!
Yea Spliff some dudes just have walk around with a stick in it, just mad for no reason.
First people want DIME to do all things basketball and basketball related, but then complain and say it’s not true basketball reporting because it’s to far from the game.
Fickled lil dudes lol that is what they are. Don’t know what they want.
Nice job to throw in fun and other aspects of players and the game even if it is dealing with Murrays lol (how long has that line of hair grease been around, I think my grandfather used it).
Put Deron Williams on the worst hair list. I don’t know what’s going on with his edge up, and at the back it looks like somebody cut his hair with a kitchen knife.
@ Poppi Gee:
Grow a pair.
Dime should make a separate basketball gossip site where you young ladies can discuss people’s hair (or lack there of). I know I’d definitely like to have these stories segregated from the occasional interesting article posted on Dime.
@GEE — Am I wrong or is this not standard barbershop talk?
No way Joe Johnson waves is killing dudes
hahah, WOW
Johnson was going to go to LSU if he hadn’t been drafted by the Pistons, not Louisville.
I can arrange with someone I know to get you a personal close up look of those waves maybe even in private if that is your thing.
Just make another post indicating your desire and I will see what I can do.
Amir had signed with Louisville:
