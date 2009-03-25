Huge Potential Endorsement Deal for Amir Johnson

#Dwyane Wade
03.25.09 9 years ago 20 Comments

Watching Amir Johnson in his 10 minutes off the bench last night, two things occurred to me: (1) Instead of barely cracking the Pistons’ rotation, the 21-year-old could have been a senior at Louisville this year, and (2) Amir has the tightest waves in the NBA.

(When you watch sports every day, you notice these things. CGF and I have a running list of the worst hairlines in sports, which Pat Ewing demolished the other night with his “polygraph” look, challenging Jay Harris for the worst line on the market right now.)

Since dropping the cornrows a while back, Amir has quickly vaulted D-Wade, Daniel Gibson and Joe Johnson as the League’s best potential Murray’s Pomade spokesman. One of these days he needs to have a long conversation with Rasheed Wallace.

Exhibit A
Exhibit B

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dwyane Wade
TAGSAMIR JOHNSONDaniel GibsonDimeMagDWYANE WADEJOE JOHNSONLOUISVILLEPATRICK EWINGRASHEED WALLACE

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP