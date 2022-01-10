Sunday was quite the night at the Chase Center as Klay Thompson made his long awaited return after 941 days away from an NBA court, as Warriors fans welcomed him back with a rousing ovation during intros.

Thompson rewarded the fans with a 17-point outing in his return, taking 18 shots in 20 minutes of a Warriors win over the Cavs, complete with a poster dunk that nearly blew the roof off of the building. It was a pretty incredible scene and one of the best atmospheres you can get for a January regular season NBA game, and one of those Warriors fans who was in the building was Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider.

Schneider has amassed over $1 million over her winning streak on the trivia game show, becoming the fourth person to ever do so and the first woman to break the million dollar mark on the show. Schneider is not the first openly transgender champion in the show’s history, but as she has kept winning she has been able to use her platform to speak out on trans rights and offer her support to the LGBTQ+ community.

Schneider is also an Oakland resident, and after arriving in the Bay Area in 2009 became a big fan of the Warriors and Stephen Curry, so when she got the chance to be in the building for Klay’s return she couldn’t pass it up. As you can see in the video above, the Warriors announced her on the Jumbotron at the game and she got a strong cheer from the crowd as the Bay’s very own Jeopardy! super champ.